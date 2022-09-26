Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta, Celebrating the Big 50!Deborah Archuleta-MorenoAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Are Conducting a Search for a Suspect with a Gun at Coronado MallDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Nate Bargatzo Is Bringing His Relatable Comedy in Albuquerque, New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
An APD Officer Has Shot a Rock-Throwing Man in Northeast AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
BCSO Deputies Fatally Shot a Man in Southwest AlbuquerqueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
KRQE News 13
Balloon Fiesta aims to break record with remote-controlled balloons
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – This year the Balloon Fiesta is trying to break another record for the most remote-controlled balloons in the air at once. This is only the second year for RC Balloons at the Balloon Fiesta. Matt McKay is getting ready to fly his RC Balloon, it’s...
KRQE News 13
Unsettled and active weather returns during Balloon Fiesta
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The weather should cooperate for the first weekend of Balloon Fiesta. However, our weather becomes very unsettled and more active next week with daily chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Forecast Continues Below. New Mexico: Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho...
KRQE Newsfeed: Attorney shortage, Remain behind bars, Storm chances over weekend, Restaurant woes, Stolen art
Friday’s Top Stories 50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with special event Albuquerque police arrest 12-year-old and his uncle for armed robbery Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico What’s happening around New Mexico September 30 – October 6 Electric Playhouse showcasing Georgia O’Keeffe art with interactive exhibit NM Supreme Court […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless concerns, Alarming CYFD report, Mountain storms, Roads needing repair, Glamping experience
Wednesday’s Top Stories Socorro family files lawsuit after son dies doing TikTok challenge Suspect in deadly Lotaburger shooting charged in four armed robberies Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand Fact Check: Mark Ronchetti’s ad on fentanyl and released prisoners KRQE En Español: Martes 27 de Septiembre 2022 Multiple Clovis […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
50th Balloon Fiesta kicks off with re-enactment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday morning marks the start of the 50th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, but first organizers wanted to commemorate how it all started. Friday Morning, Balloon Fiesta held a 50th anniversary special event at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. Relatives and representatives of Fiesta’s 13 founding pilots took part in a reenactment of the […]
Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before Natalia Chavez has played a single minute of Lobo basketball, she has already earned a NIL deal from a national brand. The former Volcano Vista standout is part of the Degree Breaking Limits team that aims to inspire people to push beyond their limits. “I just help share my story as […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque Aloft reaches South Valley students and families
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque students got to be the first ones to see hot air balloons go up for the 50th anniversary of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Albuquerque Aloft allows students to see a hot air balloon up close and talk to pilots and crews the Friday before Balloon Fiesta kicks off.
Heavy police presence at related scenes in two Rio Rancho neighborhoods
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a heavy police presence in Rio Rancho in two separate neighborhoods. There was a concentration of officers and tactical vehicles on Borealis Ave. just northwest of Southern and Unser. Police were also on scene in a neighborhood on the east side of Unser on Stallion Rd. The Rio Rancho […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
San Felipe Santero Market held in Old Town
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Felipe Santero Market at Old Town has been in existence for about 18 years and it’s back this weekend. San Felipe’s Santero Market celebrates the unique cultural folk art of New Mexico and Southern Colorado. A santero it’s someone who creates...
Giovanni’s Pizzeria plans to reopen in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A month after the murder of the owner of Giovanni’s, the pizzeria on San Pedro near Kathryn, could be reopening soon. Flowers and handwritten letters from people expressing their condolences for Rosario Zito and their love for Giovanni’s still adorn the restaurant. Now there is talks of a possible reopening next month. “Giovanni’s been […]
Albuquerque Isotopes remove iconic centerfield hill
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demolition of the iconic centerfield hill at Isotopes Park got underway Thursday morning. The hill is being removed at the request of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies. The centerfield hill has been a part of Isotopes Park since it opened in 2003 and has provided a unique challenge to outfielders. One […]
Police investigating suspicious death in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death in northeast Albuquerque. They say just after 5 p.m. officers were sent to Pitt St. near Comanche. Details are limited but officers found a man who had died. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Police say no one is in custody.
Santa Fe Indian Market coming to Albuquerque for 100th anniversary
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The 100th annual Indian Market will be taking place in Albuquerque for the first time in the event’s history. Normally the market sets up shop in Santa Fe. The restored area by Lomas and Broadway, by the historic Southwestern Brewery and Ice Co. building, will host the event this year“We live in the […]
City of Santa Fe hosting e-waste collection event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a free, drive-through e-waste collection event Saturday, October 1. The event will be held at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you need to do is drive up with your e-waste and staff from the city […]
Albuquerque Starbucks becomes first in state to unionize
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Starbucks is now the first in the state to unionize. Workers at the Rio Grande store want better pay and more health care benefits. Employees told KRQE News 13 that they voted 10 to 7 to unionize. They hope it will draw in more employees and improve customer service. New Mexico […]
APD: 1 dead in SE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a person was found in the area of Wyoming and Central. Officers were sent out just before 2 p.m. after reports of a shooting. There they found the person who had died. Details are limited, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Shooting in southwest Albuquerque leaves one dead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating after a shooting in northwest Albuquerque Thursday night. Officials say officers were sent to the area of Palasades Dr. and Punta Alta Ave for reports that a person had been shot. Police say when officers arrived at the scene they found a victim and […]
Albuquerque Community Safety team easing APD’s load on 911 calls
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department receives 1.1 million calls to 911 and 242-COPS a year. But 3% of those calls are being answered by a different entity, Albuquerque Community Safety. According to new data, ACS has taken more than 9,000 911 calls from APD since the team was created one year ago, with […]
Live music series coming to downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is kicking off new live music series Friday. “Burque Live” is a music series that features performances from local talent. Burque Live will take place over the next two weekends (September 30 – October 2, and October 6 – October 9) The family-friendly events are free and will take […]
Halloween decorations stolen from home in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not even October yet and a Halloween decoration thief has already struck in southwest Albuquerque. Sara Roybal’s security camera captured a man outside her home near Bridge and Old Coors around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning swiping Dia Del Los Muertos skeletons and mock gravestones along with other decorations in the front […]
Comments / 0