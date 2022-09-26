ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
atozsports.com

Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NESN

Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report

Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
