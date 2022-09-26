Read full article on original website
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Andy Reid’s stern message on Matt Ryan-Chris Jones beef in loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs have moved on from their upset 20-17 loss on the road to the previously winless bunch of Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts, but there are still some discussions around the controversial penalty call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in that contest. The Chiefs would...
Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing
The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Mike Matheny addresses his future with the Royals after 2022 season
Royals manager Mike Matheny joined 610’s Fescoe In The Morning to talk about all the changes going on in the team’s front office, and what he thinks his future in KC may be.
Good news for KC Chiefs: kicker Harrison Butker practiced Wednesday in limited capacity
The Chiefs had their starting kicker on the practice field Wednesday. Here’s what Andy Reid said about Harrison Butker.
The Chiefs have been rescheduled for inclement weather before, here's what happened
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play each other Sunday night. Neither team is exactly sure when or where their primetime bout will actually happen. The NFL continues to play the waiting game as hurricane Ian makes landfall near...
Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report
Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win. A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.
Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend wins AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have more hardware to add to their mantle. Unfortunately, it's an award the team probably doesn't want to win often. Punter Tommy Townsend has taken home the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award for September. Coming off a game...
