Morgantown, WV

Neal Brown's Best Hire Was One That Was Forced On Him

Morgantown, West Virginia – Imagine where the West Virginia Mountaineers would be without new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell, who was hired in the offseason to finally give the Mountaineers a real, proven offensive coordinator, also brought new starting quarterback JT Daniels along with him. Without Harrell, Daniels would...
WVU OC Graham Harrell Doesn't Feel 'Air Raid' Label Fits His Offense

Everyone associates Graham Harrell with the “Air Raid” offense, but does the West Virginia offensive coordinator agree that label fits him?. The answer is not really. Harrell feels he runs more of a balanced offense. While discussing his offensive scheme, which often comes up as a focus of his press conferences, Harrell was asked about how balanced this year’s WVU offense has been with so much success on the ground and if that was the plan or has been more of a surprise. Harrell just shrugged off the question, not in a disrespectful way, as he’s always in a good mood when talking with the media (or anyone for that matter), but to suggest that he’s just giving good players the ball. He explained that his offense at North Texas, where he first earned the title of offensive coordinator in his coaching career, ran far more than passing. That was due to the best player on that team being a running back.
Texas Remains Heavy Favorite to Beat WVU as Line Moves

After initially opening up with Texas as a big favorite to beat West Virginia in Austin on Saturday night, the line has moved down a little bit and settled. The Long Horns now have a 9.5 point edge over WVU, according to both BetMGM and FanDuel. That may not seem like much different than the 11 points some sports books like Circa Sports offered on Monday, but it does predict a victory of less than what a touchdown and a field would equate to. Conversely, FanDuel’s line actually moved up to favor Texas even more.
West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook – September 29

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. 2023 quarterback recruit Brandyn Hillman tweets that he received an official offer from WVU. 2023 QB Recruit Brandyn Hillman Receives Offer from West Virginia. **Also, WVU extends an offer to Arkansas State...
2023 G Bryce Lindsay Receives Offer from West Virginia

2023 G Bryce Lindsay received an offer from West Virginia, he announced on his social media Thursday night. Lindsay is a 3-star out of Baltimore and currently attends IMG Academy in Florida. “Blessed to receive an offer from West Virginia University,” Lindsay wrote. WVU’s coaching staff has been in...
Bob Huggins
WVU Football Report Card: Defense Can't Afford More Growing Pains

After grading the West Virginia offense already, it’s now time to evaluate the defense. The defensive unit as obviously not been as strong or consistent as the offense, which has been most of the reason for the team’s struggles in its first quarter of the season. Here’s the...
Texas Head Coach Answers if Starting Quarterback Will Return Against West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Quinn Ewers, who was the #1 ranked overall recruit last year, was the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns to open the season. In the first half of the Longhorns’ second game of the season against Alabama, Ewers was injured and suffered a strained clavicle. At the time, Ewers was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
West Virginia Defense Will Need Another Run Game Shutdown Against Texas

West Virginia is coming off of a stellar defensive performance against Virginia Tech, a victory in the Black Diamond rivalry where the Mountaineers held the Hokies to just 35 rushing yards. Credit to defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. He said the Mountaineers would be prepared for the Hokies’ potent offense, and...
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday...
