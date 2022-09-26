Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Huggins: 'We've Got a Chance to be Really Good'
The Hall of Famer believes this year's team will rebound in a big way.
Centre Daily
Bob Huggins Shares His Perspective on Joe Mazzulla Becoming Celtics Interim Head Coach
As a star point guard at West Virginia, Joe Mazzulla helped the Mountaineers win the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) title as a freshman in 2007. As a redshirt junior, the team made him a captain, and the Johnston, Rhode Island native, helped lead them to an appearance in the Final Four.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Best Hire Was One That Was Forced On Him
Morgantown, West Virginia – Imagine where the West Virginia Mountaineers would be without new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell, who was hired in the offseason to finally give the Mountaineers a real, proven offensive coordinator, also brought new starting quarterback JT Daniels along with him. Without Harrell, Daniels would...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU OC Graham Harrell Doesn’t Feel ‘Air Raid’ Label Fits His Offense
Everyone associates Graham Harrell with the “Air Raid” offense, but does the West Virginia offensive coordinator agree that label fits him?. The answer is not really. Harrell feels he runs more of a balanced offense. While discussing his offensive scheme, which often comes up as a focus of his press conferences, Harrell was asked about how balanced this year’s WVU offense has been with so much success on the ground and if that was the plan or has been more of a surprise. Harrell just shrugged off the question, not in a disrespectful way, as he’s always in a good mood when talking with the media (or anyone for that matter), but to suggest that he’s just giving good players the ball. He explained that his offense at North Texas, where he first earned the title of offensive coordinator in his coaching career, ran far more than passing. That was due to the best player on that team being a running back.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvsportsnow.com
Texas Remains Heavy Favorite to Beat WVU as Line Moves
After initially opening up with Texas as a big favorite to beat West Virginia in Austin on Saturday night, the line has moved down a little bit and settled. The Long Horns now have a 9.5 point edge over WVU, according to both BetMGM and FanDuel. That may not seem like much different than the 11 points some sports books like Circa Sports offered on Monday, but it does predict a victory of less than what a touchdown and a field would equate to. Conversely, FanDuel’s line actually moved up to favor Texas even more.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook – September 29
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. 2023 quarterback recruit Brandyn Hillman tweets that he received an official offer from WVU. 2023 QB Recruit Brandyn Hillman Receives Offer from West Virginia. **Also, WVU extends an offer to Arkansas State...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Reveals Clean Blue, White Uniform Look for Texas Game
West Virginia is going with a clean look this Saturday night in Austin, Texas. As is common in a Saturday game week, the Mountaineers unveiled their uniform combination with video and images on social media. Against Texas, WVU will have a blue on blue with white in the middle look.
wvsportsnow.com
2023 G Bryce Lindsay Receives Offer from West Virginia
2023 G Bryce Lindsay received an offer from West Virginia, he announced on his social media Thursday night. Lindsay is a 3-star out of Baltimore and currently attends IMG Academy in Florida. “Blessed to receive an offer from West Virginia University,” Lindsay wrote. WVU’s coaching staff has been in...
RELATED PEOPLE
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Staff Prepared for Sarkisian, Says Longhorns’ QB Decision Doesn’t Matter
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley had nothing but good things to say toward Texas’ Steve Sarkisian during their respective news conferences on Tuesday. With Sarkisian’s resume serving as support, he’s earned the respect of the Mountaineers’ coaching staff. Sarkisian is...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Report Card: Defense Can’t Afford More Growing Pains
After grading the West Virginia offense already, it’s now time to evaluate the defense. The defensive unit as obviously not been as strong or consistent as the offense, which has been most of the reason for the team’s struggles in its first quarter of the season. Here’s the...
wvsportsnow.com
Who Owns Better Odds as Next Coach to be Fired Between Neal Brown, Steve Sarkisian?
Head coaches in sports are just not offered the time to get a team turned around they once were, and that’s especially true of college football head coaches. With now a quarter of this season in the books, BetOnline tried to determine which coaches are on the hot seat and which coach will be the next one to be fired.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Texas
Not much love from ESPN this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofmotown.com
Texas Head Coach Answers if Starting Quarterback Will Return Against West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Quinn Ewers, who was the #1 ranked overall recruit last year, was the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns to open the season. In the first half of the Longhorns’ second game of the season against Alabama, Ewers was injured and suffered a strained clavicle. At the time, Ewers was expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Defense Will Need Another Run Game Shutdown Against Texas
West Virginia is coming off of a stellar defensive performance against Virginia Tech, a victory in the Black Diamond rivalry where the Mountaineers held the Hokies to just 35 rushing yards. Credit to defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. He said the Mountaineers would be prepared for the Hokies’ potent offense, and...
Three local teams, three individuals headed to golf states
CLARKSBURG, W.Va - Regional competition wrapped up Monday evening for high school golf teams around West Virginia and a number of local squads are headed to the state match in Wheeling next week.
Wheeling director makes Lifetime movies in West Virginia
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You know Wheeling filmmaker Shawn Holmes for his indie success…now you may see his movies when you switch on your cable. Following his 20-minute short “How to Tie a Tie,” Holmes was tapped to create movies for the Lifetime channel. He’s just wrapped ‘A Rose for Her Grave,’ which follows a […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Restaurant Road Trip: Vanessa’s Kitchen
Vanessa's Kitchen in Morgantown is a recently opened restaurant looking to establish itself in the region, with both fine and casual dining options.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
WBOY
New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
Comments / 1