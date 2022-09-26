As Halloween creeps ever closer there's never been a better time to revisit some of our favorite horror anime of all time. Though most people's minds probably go to live action gore fests when the spooky season comes around, anime has a smorgasbord of terrors to delight you with. Since the '60s, Japanese animators have been enchanting viewers with haunting myths. Often creating original stories or adapting terrifying manga tales, horror anime has become a powerhouse space for some of the most deranged, thoughtful, and unique genre storytelling.

