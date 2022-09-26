Read full article on original website
The World of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North Reveals the Game's Hidden Lore
Assassin's Creed Valhalla has added all sorts of fascinating new details to this long-running franchise, even as it offers a very detailed look at 9th Century Viking culture. All of that is fueling Dark Horse's latest companion book, The World of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Journey to the North — Logs and Files of a Hidden One.
Genshin Impact - Collected Miscellany: Cyno: Path of the Lone Wolf Trailer
Learn more about Cyno in this Genshin Impact trailer, including the character's abilities like his exploration talent, elemental skills, and combat abilities. Whether it's the blazing sands, deep caves, wicked torrents, or steep cliffs...The General Mahamatra's footprints are everywhere. Because when it comes to doing his job, Cyno's persistence is as terrifying as his sense of humor.
Marauders - Early Access Date Reveal Trailer
Marauders is headed to Steam Early Access on October 3, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this multiplayer looter shooter. Marauders is set in an alternative 1990s where The Great War never ended, Earth has been industrialized to breaking point, and many have fled to the stars.
Marvel Contest of Champions - Arachnophobia Motion Comic Trailer
Spider-Man (Supreme) and Spot are coming to the mobile fighter game Marvel Contest of Champions. Check out the latest motion comic for the reveal of the characters ahead of the arrival of Spider-Man (Supreme) in-game on October 6 and Spot on October 18, 2022.
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars
The Evolving Stars Event in Pokemon GO is arriving, with the Protostar Pokemon, Cosmoem taking center stage. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the events runtime, and all the new and exciting activities and Pokemon that you'll encounter. Evolving Stars Event Runtime. The Evolving Stars event will run...
A Star is Made, Not Born
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories A Star is Made, Not Born, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to...
Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for September 30-October 3
The pile of mysteries, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week's reset. If you're looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further. Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for...
Candace Banner, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Candace? Candace is a character in Genshin Impact. She is a 4-star hydro polearm user who seems to come from a village called Aaru and has a good heart. Due to her protection, everyone in the village is confident that no one will be harmed as long as she's around.
Máximas Matanzas: Yaran World Tour
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Máximas Matanzas: Yaran World Tour Hidden Histories, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many...
How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level
Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
10 Best Horror Anime of All Time
As Halloween creeps ever closer there's never been a better time to revisit some of our favorite horror anime of all time. Though most people's minds probably go to live action gore fests when the spooky season comes around, anime has a smorgasbord of terrors to delight you with. Since the '60s, Japanese animators have been enchanting viewers with haunting myths. Often creating original stories or adapting terrifying manga tales, horror anime has become a powerhouse space for some of the most deranged, thoughtful, and unique genre storytelling.
Sakai Banner 23
Banner 23 is accessed by going through Senjo Gorge, but it's technically closer to Buddha's Footprints. You'll need to make your way through the gorge to the coast, where you can find a pink tree and a house; the best way to do that is to climb down from the Senjo Gorge Archery Challenge. Once there, head South along the coast and you'll find the banner behind a large rock formation.
True Ending Explained
The true ending to Immortality is unlocked after finding ten specific Secret Clips that are hidden within its three-part story. In this guide, you will find a breakdown that explains everything you need to know about the true ending to Immortality, including what happened to Marissa (The One) at the end of the game.
Road 96 (Tunnel Escape Ending)
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Roll With It" and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter.
Ubisoft Announces Playtests for a New Co-Op Shooter, Project U
Ubisoft has just announced a new co-op shooter, Project U. Almost nothing is known about the upcoming game, which was announced today, but Ubisoft has already opened registration for its upcoming playtests. “Codename ‘Project U’ explores a new concept of session-based co-op shooter, where many players unite to prevail against...
The Best Disney+ Original TV Series of Movie Face-Off: The Winner Revealed
Last week, in celebration of IGN’s State of Streaming 2022, we asked you to help us decide which Disney+ original TV series or movie was the best of them all. Now, after thousands and thousands of battles with matchups like Loki vs. Obi-Wan Kenobi and WandaVision vs. Ms. Marvel, the greatest Disney+ original film or movie has been chosen.
How to Change Your Color and Outfit
Tunic is full of many mysteries, secrets, and cheats that might not be readily apparent as you explore its world. One of these mysteries can be found early on, and allows you to change the color of your fox character and their wardrobe - but only if you know how the secret works.
The Lion's Pride
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Hidden Histories The Lion's Pride, including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the...
How-To Guides
Shovel Knight Dig is Yacht Club Games' newest entry in the Shovel Knight franchise and though it isn't the most complex game on the market, you may still have a few burning questions after the game's tutorial. After all, Shovel Knight Dig does feature a few secrets that can be difficult to discover on your own.
A Scrawled Message
This Record of Iki is found at the camp on the Southern shore of Lake Nagata, located to the East of Gonoura Cape. This is the camp where you can start The Impact of Loss tale. When you arrive at the camp, face the lake and search the tent on your right: the scroll is behind a basket on the right side of the tent.
