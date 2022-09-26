Read full article on original website
Map shows Hurricane Ian storm surge impact on Florida's coast
"A storm of this magnitude will produce catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surge."
5 more bodies recovered from Puget Sound floatplane crash
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of six of the 10 victims in a floatplane crash in Washington state's Puget Sound have been recovered and five have been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that four additional victims had been identified, The...
Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Hughes birdied...
Supply chain issues could slow fix of Florida electric grid
Crews are beginning to repair — and in some cases, rebuild — Florida's power grid after the state was pummeled by Hurricane Ian. Florida Power & Light says it stockpiled enough poles, generators and wire to do the work. But power-industry officials warn that kinks in the nation's supply chain could slow the recovery if Ian causes more damage as it spins up the Atlantic coast, or when another natural disaster strikes somewhere else in the U.S.
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Fly from SF to Hawaii for as cheap as $237 roundtrip
The deals last all the way through early February.
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
2 lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits, filed...
Nevada governor orders prison head to resign after escape
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada's Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of an escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. Sisolak “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective...
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
