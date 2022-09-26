Read full article on original website
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
wgnradio.com
What consultation looks like with Access Elevators
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/10/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to talk about how Access helps customers when they set up a consultation. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to skillets and sweets
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Sunrise Breakfast & Lunch Restaurant. Located at 10643 S. Pulaski in Chicago, they are known for serving breakfast foods, like waffles, skillets, and Mickey Mouse pancakes. Lt. Haynes also reviews Beverly Bakery and Cafe, located at 10528 S. Western in Chicago. They are known for serving donuts, crepes, and have an extensive breakfast and lunch menu.
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Lake Forest
WGN Radio is showcasing the north suburban city of Lake Forest this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Lake Forest video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in September.
wgnradio.com
NewsNation Weekly News Roundup with Adrienne Bankert
Adrienne Bankert, host of Morning in America on NewsNation, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to recap this week’s biggest stories. This week, Adrienne discusses recovery efforts that are underway in Florida following Hurricane Ian’s landfall. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO READER
Hip-hop blogs spread fake news about O-Block
This article was co-published in partnership with The TRiiBE. For as long as Chicago has been on the map as a dominant cultural hotbed, the city’s Black population has been a target of lucrative exploitation and racist scapegoating from right-wing and mainstream news, gossip blogs, and fringe hip-hop media.
Former Chicago couple moves to Florida just in time for harrowing experience of Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, and President Joe Biden is warning that it could be the deadliest hurricane in that state's history.Late Thursday, rescuers continued to search for survivors amid historic flooding – which swamped a hospital near Fort Myers. Workers were forced more patients to safety.More than 2 million customers were without power in Florida Thursday night, and authorities were warning it could be days or even weeks before the power is back on.The storm came ashore as a Category 4 – one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S....
wgnradio.com
Discover Elawa Farm in Lake Forest
Laura Calvert, the executive director of Elawa Farm, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about the history of a Lake Forest staple that’s been around since 1917, and the many wonderful things you can do when you visit there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Who left fake eviction notices for Rogers Park residents?
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Do Chicago Bagels Stink? NYC Transplant Looks To Solve ‘Bagel Problem’ By Selling Them Out Of His Apartment:...
wgnradio.com
Does Chicago possess the tech workforce to support Google’s expansion?
Writer and reporter Steve Hendershot joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to talk about his Chicago Sun-Times article addressing whether or not Chicago has the tech workforce to back-up Google’s expansion. To read his full article, click here.
wgnradio.com
Chicago police to digitally encrypt all radio channels
Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about CPD’s switch to digitally encrypted police channels and why Alec Baldwin and other workers from the ‘Rust’ set could be charged. She also shared details about what could come next from the special master’s reviews of the Mar-a-Lago documents and if Trump’s name could be taken down from his Chicago tower.
wgnradio.com
Will an insurance company help you with home modifications after an accident?
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/10/2022: Access Elevator’s VP of Sales Frank Wasilewski joins the show to explain the process you go through with your insurance company after an accident. To learn more about what Access Elevator can do for you go to allaboutaccess.com or call them at 1-630-616-6249.
wgnradio.com
Teens fall for online scams faster than seniors
David McClellan, the founder of Social Catfish joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why teens are now falling prey to online scams faster than seniors, and what they can do to avoid becoming a victim. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
chicitysports.com
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City. According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.
wgnradio.com
Explore the city with Open House Chicago
Hallie Rosen, director of program operations and head of Open House Chicago, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the annual event hosted by the Chicago Architecture Center that explores Chicago’s neighborhoods. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Did you know there’s a McDonald’s that caters weddings?
Vincent Hale, owner and operator of McDonald’s in Lake Forest, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how he helps serve the people in the community and talk about little-known facts about the franchise. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
The creators of the spooktacular ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween display in Plainfield
Dave and Aubrey Appel of Plainfield join Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how they came up with their cool Halloween display replicating a scene from the popular Netflix show Stranger Things. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Lake Forest Market Square
Robyn Konlon, marketing director at Lake forest Market Square, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about what is known as the first planned shopping center in the United States and how it continues to serve the residents of Lake Forest. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News...
A love letter to Chicago’s tavern pizza, interrupted
If you have ever called the Windy City home, you no doubt have strong feelings about which pizzas do (and don't) deserve to be anointed bona fide Chicago-style. I'm not here to offer hot takes; I simply want to declare that the Chicago-born pie I hold dearest is tavern-style — a.k.a party cut, a.k.a the circular pizza with cracker-thin crust that's inexplicably cut into small squares.
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
