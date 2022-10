HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The balanced offense that Josh McDaniels was supposed to bring to Las Vegas when he took over the Raiders hasn’t materialized. While much of the focus has been on how involved Davante Adams has been each week in the passing game, the Raiders have barely run the ball at all in a somewhat surprising development. The Raiders are one of two teams in the NFL to run on fewer than 30% of their offensive plays with their 29.1% rush rate second only to the New York Jets (25.7%), who have run only one offensive play all season while leading a game. The 53 total attempts are the fewest for the Raiders through three games since 2003 when they had a franchise-low 43. The only other season with fewer was in 1963 when they had 52.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 31 MINUTES AGO