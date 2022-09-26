Read full article on original website
cindy
4d ago
Holcomb and Rokita just causing so many more problems and costing Indiana more and more money accomplished nothing but making Indiana look like a Stone Age state. POV
Reply
5
Related
WNDU
Indiana AG responds to preliminary injunction on abortion law
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Attorney General Todd Rokita said he’s confident the new abortion law is constitutional. The preliminary injunction to block the law was put into effect last Thursday, one week after the law went into effect. The new law bans abortion with few exceptions, such as...
Indiana says all refund checks printed and mailed, vast majority of direct deposits sent
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Auditor of State’s Office. DOR handled direct deposit payments while the Auditor of State handled the printing and mailing of checks. How much did people get? Because of the state’s […]
953wiki.com
Gov. Holcomb Signs Executive Order Declaring a Disaster Emergency for Three Indiana Counties
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb today issued an executive order declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a disaster...
wbaa.org
Indiana’s maternal mortality rate went from bad to worse
Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in Indiana. The most recent maternal mortality report by the Indiana Department of Health, released in late September, shows in 2020, 92 women died during pregnancy or up to a year after giving birth. IDOH’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee looked at two kinds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson and Monroe. LaPorte and Knox […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
RELATED PEOPLE
wrtv.com
The Satanic Temple suing Gov. Eric Holcomb, AG Todd Rokita over abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple (TST) has filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Eric Holcomb and Attorney General Todd Rokita over Indiana's abortion ban. TST says it venerates, but does not worship, the allegorical Satan described in the epic poem Paradise Lost - the defender of personal sovereignty against the dictates of religious authority.
WIBC.com
Feds: One Pill Can Kill, and It’s Happened in Indiana
STATE WIDE--You’ve heard about drug busts in Evansville, Indianapolis, South Bend and other cities in Indiana. Some of those busts were part of an effort by the DEA and federal authorities to try and slow down one of the deadliest drug overdose trends ever. While the opioid crisis has...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana mom who abandoned son in Ohio sentenced to 6 months, ordered to take parenting classes
CINCINNATI – An Indiana mother who abandoned her nonverbal son in Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. A judge ordered Heather Adkins to spend six months at the River City Correctional Facility for parenting classes and mental health and addiction treatment, according to WKRC. Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments already sent
The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments …. Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. Absolute best nachos in Indiana. Colts fans should expect traffic changes downtown. Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery …. IPS educators...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Holcomb clears way for aid in 3 Indiana counties hit by Labor Day weekend flooding
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday paved the way for three southeastern Indiana counties to get added resources after flooding during the Labor Day weekend. Indiana Department of Homeland Security on Sept. 6 had declared local disasters after near-record rainfall after slow-moving storms in Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties, all west of Cincinnati. In the flooding, at least one person died.
Study: Kentucky and Indiana ranked in top ten highest national smoking rates
Researchers at NiceRx have analyzed which states have the highest smoking rates in the U.S.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Bill could limit who can buy guns in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — If passed, a proposed bill could allow Kentuckians to add themselves to a list that would ban them from buying or owning guns. Representative Lisa Willner says this bill could help Kentuckians who believe they are at risk for attempting suicide. She tells us this bill is not about trying to take anyone’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNDU
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
WOWO News
New Push For Cannabis Legalization Across Hoosier State
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): Cannabis is still an illegal substance in Indiana. Some people want to change that, enough that a summer study committee of the state legislature met and heard testimony, discussing what would happen if it were to be made legal in the state. “They had a really...
WISH-TV
Suit: Indiana man will be forced to spend more with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frank Garrison will get up to $20,000 eliminated for his student loans through President Biden’s plan. However, a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Department of Education states it will end up costing him more money. “He’s actually going to just get $1,000 tax bill extra...
cbs4indy.com
Schools in need of teacher aides
The need is great for teacher aides in Indiana schools right now. Downtown canal dyed purple for National Recovery …. IPS educators voice concerns with proposed Rebuilding …. Construction crews uncover century old log cabin …. Court docs: Avon man claims 4-year-old fired gun …. Man is arrested for murder...
Comments / 9