Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
All the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 Fashion Deals We Can't Wait to Shop
When we're still rotating out our crochet dresses for fall dresses and jean shorts for wide-leg jeans, Black Friday and Cyber Monday fashion deals aren't exactly top of mind. But the annual invitation to shop (and shop, and shop) isn't as far away literally as it feels mentally. Black Friday...
Harper's Bazaar
15 Luxury Beauty Deals to Shop Now at the Saks Friends and Family Sale
The start of a new season often signals a changing of the guard when it comes to your everyday essentials—beauty rotation included. Just in time to get your short list of products in order for fall and beyond, Saks Fifth Avenue is having its Friends and Family Sale, going on now through October 3. Saks shoppers can save 15 percent on grooming and beauty favorites from top brands like La Mer, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Gucci Beauty.
Harper's Bazaar
Your Preview of the Best Nordstrom Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 Fashion Deals
Nordstrom's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale bring out the planners in all of us, even the type-B shoppers who usually let a mixture of mood and fate decide when to whip out their credit cards. The 2021 Nordstrom Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals were a marathon shopping event: Over the course of the holiday weekend, we found Ganni, Nili Lotan, The Row, and hundreds of other designers for more than 50 percent off, with escalating deals added throughout the sale. We have a feeling that history will repeat itself in 2022 with even more must-have fashion deals.
Comments / 0