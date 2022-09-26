Celebrate the famous German beer festival with drinks and dogs at one of these Houston events. With plenty of booze, live music, and family-friendly activities to go around, these Oktoberfest events spanning Houston, Conroe, Pearland, and Galveston will have you doing everything from pub-crawling down White Oak Drive to watching wiener dog races (if that’s your thing) to diving into German culture through polka dancing and authentic costumes. Find your cup of tea—no, wait—your stein of beer at one of these diverse Oktoberfest celebrations.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO