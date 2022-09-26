Read full article on original website
Prost! 7 Oktoberfest Events Happening Right Here in Houston
Celebrate the famous German beer festival with drinks and dogs at one of these Houston events. With plenty of booze, live music, and family-friendly activities to go around, these Oktoberfest events spanning Houston, Conroe, Pearland, and Galveston will have you doing everything from pub-crawling down White Oak Drive to watching wiener dog races (if that’s your thing) to diving into German culture through polka dancing and authentic costumes. Find your cup of tea—no, wait—your stein of beer at one of these diverse Oktoberfest celebrations.
RodeoHouston Announces Opening Performer for 2023
Parker McCollum will return to the rodeo with an opening night performance. Want to know what to expect at the 2023 Rodeo? Here’s everything we know about the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 2023. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo wasted no time between this year’s momentous rodeo...
How Houston's Afro-Latino Garifuna Community Is Keeping Its Culture Alive
Five years ago, Mirna Lacayo, 43, and her family left New Orleans to settle in Houston. While they would have loved to settle in El Barrio (which encompasses the area bordered by Liberty Road, Waco Street, Lyons Avenue, and 59 North) due to the cultural history that the area represents to the Afro-Latino Central American Garifuna people, recent rapid gentrification combined with an increase in property values meant the family had to look elsewhere. They ended up in the suburbs of Pearland.
Houstonia’s Pet of the Week: Tony the Well-Mannered Staffordshire
Learn more about Houstonia's very first Pet of the Week from BARC Animal Shelter and Adoptions. to bring attention to some of our city's goodest boys and girls. Every week, we'll be highlighting a pup or kitty currently in need of a forever home. We love animals, and we hope this feature will help bring these furry friends closer to finding their human soulmates.
Property Watch: A Heights Bungalow with a Surprise Addition Out Back
This 1915 Heights bungalow is packed with historical details and charm. The Houston Heights neighborhood is known for its charming historic homes, and this 1915 bungalow doesn’t disappoint. An inset porch with four columns extends along the front façade, which has a symmetrical set-up, with a pair of windows that flank either side of the front door. Clapboard siding with thick white trim completes the whole look.
3 Reasons to Visit MFAH's New and Improved Hirsch Library
Many visitors to the Museum of Fine Arts Houston’s main campus aren't aware of the free art library on site—but that is soon to change. After several months of being closed the Hirsch Library has reopened to the public in its new, ultra-visible location. Located in the space...
