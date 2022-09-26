ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

cbs19news

Early voting now underway in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early voting for November's election is underway. "In person voted 185 people, which was actually surprising for us," said Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s General Registrar. She says that this is more people than she expected on the first day of early voting, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Skyline High students protest pending ‘anti-trans’ legislation forwarded by Governor Youngkin

Thirteen public school students gathered on the Skyline High School campus Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative in forwarding what they termed an “anti-trans law” in Virginia. The students, aged 14 to 17, were orderly throughout as they moved from the front of the school to the football field authorized for the students’ expression of distress at what they believe would become legalized discrimination against transgender students. One of the student organizers who contacted media about the event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon termed it a “Trans Rights Walkout”.
VIRGINIA STATE
jmu.edu

CHBS student creates Health in Color to discuss health disparities 

“It’s really all about living life,” junior Health Sciences and Nursing major JaNiece Woodson said. . Founded in July by Woodson, Health in Color (HiC) is a new student organization that focuses on the effects that health disparities have on people of color (POC) through activities such as book reads, informational meetings and sport-related events in the Harrisonburg community.  
HARRISONBURG, VA
schillingshow.com

Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire

CHS – In Virginia, we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in both June and September – which is a little unique in comparison to other states. Our Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a table during lunches tomorrow to celebrate members of our school and community who identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. You may have also seen Dr. Gurley’s email this week that referenced the state’s attempt to undermine the ways our school division supports our LGBTQ+ students. I’ve had multiple students stop me in the hallway to express concern over feeling like they no longer have rights as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This is heartbreaking, but I have assured them that CHS and Charlottesville City will always be here to support and empower them.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
The Roanoke Star

The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel

. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion.  Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
LEXINGTON, VA
wmra.org

Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg

Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
WHITE POST, VA
cbs19news

Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Star Tannery (VA) Couple Donate UTV to Volunteer Fire Department

A Star Tannery couple has donated a utility terrain vehicle to their local volunteer fire department — Frederick County Station 17 — and will present the vehicle Sunday, WinchesterStar.com reported. Dave and Kathy Holliday became full-time residents of Star Tannery recently and donated a Polaris three-seater priced at...
STAR TANNERY, VA
WHSV

Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody

Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
STRASBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident

Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
WARREN COUNTY, VA

