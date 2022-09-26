Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Early voting now underway in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early voting for November's election is underway. "In person voted 185 people, which was actually surprising for us," said Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s General Registrar. She says that this is more people than she expected on the first day of early voting, which...
royalexaminer.com
Skyline High students protest pending ‘anti-trans’ legislation forwarded by Governor Youngkin
Thirteen public school students gathered on the Skyline High School campus Tuesday morning to protest Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s initiative in forwarding what they termed an “anti-trans law” in Virginia. The students, aged 14 to 17, were orderly throughout as they moved from the front of the school to the football field authorized for the students’ expression of distress at what they believe would become legalized discrimination against transgender students. One of the student organizers who contacted media about the event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to noon termed it a “Trans Rights Walkout”.
jmu.edu
CHBS student creates Health in Color to discuss health disparities
“It’s really all about living life,” junior Health Sciences and Nursing major JaNiece Woodson said. . Founded in July by Woodson, Health in Color (HiC) is a new student organization that focuses on the effects that health disparities have on people of color (POC) through activities such as book reads, informational meetings and sport-related events in the Harrisonburg community.
WHSV
School name change policy fails after a 3-1 vote in Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The chance to weigh in on plans which revise the Virginia Department of Education guidelines on transgender students is now underway. The school board in Rockingham County made a big decision Monday night on a similar topic that has been debated for months. The proposed policy...
schillingshow.com
Pride shaming: Charlottesville school official impels staff to wear “LGBTQ+” support attire
CHS – In Virginia, we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in both June and September – which is a little unique in comparison to other states. Our Gender & Sexuality Alliance (GSA) will be hosting a table during lunches tomorrow to celebrate members of our school and community who identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. You may have also seen Dr. Gurley’s email this week that referenced the state’s attempt to undermine the ways our school division supports our LGBTQ+ students. I’ve had multiple students stop me in the hallway to express concern over feeling like they no longer have rights as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. This is heartbreaking, but I have assured them that CHS and Charlottesville City will always be here to support and empower them.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
wmra.org
Augusta Health opens new clinic in Harrisonburg
Augusta Health celebrated the opening of a new facility in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Healthcare providers and Chamber of Commerce members gathered outside the new Augusta Health Primary Care on University Boulevard in Harrisonburg. Dr. Scott Just, the president of Augusta Medical Group, was among those who gave remarks at the ribbon cutting.
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Tax bills going up for vehicles due to shortages, value increase
The personal property bills are being prepared in Augusta County, and to no one’s surprise, residents should expect an increase in the amount due. In a news alert sent to county residents, the county said the increases are due to supply-chain issues resulting in vehicle shortages. “As you may...
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
Weather Bulletin : Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect Until 7PM Sunday For Parts Of Area
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 543. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 543 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT. * Effective this Sunday morning and evening from 1140 AM until. 700 PM EDT. * Primary threats include…. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible. Isolated large hail events to...
cbs19news
Redevelopment of Kmart and Gold's Gym Plaza
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- Riverbend Development has a plan regarding the plaza where the former Kmart and Gold's Gym were located. The development firm has brought several regional and national retailers to the area, including Whole Foods, Fresh Market and Wegmans. On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Star Tannery (VA) Couple Donate UTV to Volunteer Fire Department
A Star Tannery couple has donated a utility terrain vehicle to their local volunteer fire department — Frederick County Station 17 — and will present the vehicle Sunday, WinchesterStar.com reported. Dave and Kathy Holliday became full-time residents of Star Tannery recently and donated a Polaris three-seater priced at...
WHSV
Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody
Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash involving motorcyclist in Culpeper County
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Culpeper County. According to police, a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Sperryville Pike when it failed to maneuver a curve just north of Durantes Curve. The motorcycle ran off...
theriver953.com
Warren County School Bus driver charged in an accident
Warren County Public Schools Officials reported by email a bus accident in Rockingham County. The Warren County High School Competition Cheer team was returning from an event held at East Rockingham County High School. That is when the bus struck the back end of a work truck setting up a...
