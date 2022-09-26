Read full article on original website
Rising grocery costs pushing older Americans to eat less healthy foods
The University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging suggests more than a third of people aged 50 to 80 say the rising cost of groceries has impacted them a lot. Close to 34 percent of Americans aged 50 to 64 are being pushed toward less healthy diets as costs increase.
News-Medical.net
COVID-19 booster shots essential for maintaining long-term immunity against infection in older adults
In a study of more than 80 men and women from Baltimore, Maryland, Johns Hopkins researchers have added to evidence that COVID-19 booster shots are essential for maintaining long-term immunity against infection, particularly among older adults. Results of the study, published Aug. 15 in Clinical Infectious Diseases, directly support the...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or...
CNET
One More Social Security, SSI Payment Coming in September. Here's When
Most Social Security recipients have received their payments for September. But the Social Security Administration still has two more checks to send: One for those with birthdays falling between the 21st and 31st, and another one for those who receive Supplemental Security Income. If you're an SSI beneficiary, we'll explain why you're getting two payments this month.
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
msn.com
Social Security Schedule: When October 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
The Social Security payment schedule for October 2022 will be business as usual for most people, though recipients who qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) won’t be getting a payment due to a quirk in the payment schedule. Social Security: Women Get $354 Per Month Less Than Men –...
Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits
The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
Social Security update: Second half of direct monthly checks worth $1,682 to be sent in two days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive the final half of their September payments in just two days, marking the second payment of the month thanks to a scheduling quirk in the agency’s program. Eligible recipients can expect to receive their payments of $841 on Friday after receiving another...
News-Medical.net
Using AI during colonoscopy increases polyp detection rates, reduces costs
A polyp is a small growth of tissue in the colon that can evolve into colorectal cancer. Patients with polyps have a higher risk of evolving cancer in the future. - Using Artificial intelligence (AI) during colonoscopy, endoscopic examination with a camera, can be useful to detect pre-cancerous polyps, Yuichi Mori, doctor and associate professor from the Clinical Effectiveness Research group at the University of Oslo says.
Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans
Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
Food Stamps: COLA Update Increases SNAP EBT Benefits By 12.5% Starting Oct. 1
Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get a needed financial boost thanks to a major cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) due to go into effect for fiscal year 2023. Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing...
Social Security payment: Monthly benefit check worth up to $1,657 to be sent out today for millions
The monthly payments worth up to $1,657 given to Social Security recipients are set to go out to millions of people on Wednesday. The payment marks the third and final round of payments that Social Security recipients are given this month, with each person getting paid depending on when they were born. Wednesday's payments are intended for recipients who were born somewhere between the 21st and 31st of a month, according to a calendar from the Social Security Administration.
Social security increase: House bill would change COLA, potentially giving seniors more money
A bill recently introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives would change the way Social Security benefits are calculated and potentially give seniors a Social Security benefits increase. Here’s what you need to know. U.S. Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., recently introduced the bill “Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust.”...
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Social Security Schedule: When September 2022 Benefits Will Be...
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022
Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
msn.com
Medicare Enrollment: Out-of-Pocket Prescription Costs Included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
If you’re a Medicare recipient, you’ll soon get your one chance every year to review your coverage and make changes. That chance comes during the annual Medicare Open Enrollment period, which begins on Oct. 15, 2022, and ends on Dec. 7. Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get...
New plan would give families hundreds each month
Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Part B premiums, deductibles to decrease in 2023: 7 things to know
Medicare Part B premiums and deductibles are set to decrease in 2023, one year after. 1. The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees is $164.90 for 2023, a decrease of $5.20 from 2022, according to a Sept. 27 CMS fact sheet. 2. The annual deductible for all Medicare...
Huge Social Security COLA spike could be on the way — because of inflation
People on Social Security could see a huge spike in their checks from a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is itself a result of inflation. In a letter sent on Tuesday, Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said recipients could see an 8.7 percent COLA spike next year. That’s a...
CNET
Social Security Benefits Could Go Up More Than $150 a Month Next Year
Next month, the Department of Health and Human Services will announce the annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for Social Security benefits in 2023. Based on ongoing inflation, many analysts predict an increase approaching 10%, the biggest bump in more than 40 years. The 2022 increase was already a substantial 5.9%...
