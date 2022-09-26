Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
‘Marathon Not A Sprint’: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf on Seattle’s Early Season Struggles
Rebuilding in professional sports is never easy, especially for players. For the players, some of them only have one season to prove they belong in the NFL, and doing so on a rebuilding team is a tough ask. While the Seattle Seahawks themselves are going through a rebuilding process, they...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Bengals Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls After Win Over Dolphins, Team Celebrates in Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night to improve to 2-2 on the season. Zac Taylor handed out three game balls. Watch their postgame celebration below. For more on the win, go here. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews,...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Initial Week 4 Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got both good and bad news on their injury report to open Week 4. Heading into the practice week, head coach Mike Tomlin named four injuries that could hold players back throughout the week. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was dealing with a concussion, corner Ahkello Witherspoon has a hamstring injury, guard Kevin Dotson is dealing with an ankle issue and punter Pressley Harvin had hip tightness.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Notebook: Michael Pierce Has Big Decision to Make
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his bicep last week against the New England Patriots. Coach John Harbaugh said. Pierce is deciding between season-ending surgery or playing with the injury. If Pierce opts for the surgery, rookie Travis Jones will take his spot in the...
Wichita Eagle
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Bengals Week 4 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'27-15 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- First question, of course, deals with Tua and his condition and says everybody was excited...
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers urged to bench veteran offensive player
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a sluggish start on the offensive side of the ball. The offense in past years has been extremely explosive the past couple of seasons, including last season when they averaged 30.1 ppg - which was good for second in the NFL. However, this season it has taken a ginormous step back to begin the season averaging just 17.0 ppg - which ranks them near the bottom of the NFL at 22nd.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers Byron Leftwich Looking to ‘Help ‘Lenny’ Out’
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette enters Week 4 fourth in the league in carries. His 57 carries this season are five shy of Nick Chubb's 62 for the Cleveland Browns. When you add receptions to the equation, however, Fournette and Chubb have the same amount of touches. For...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Preparing for ‘Heavyweight Fight’ vs. Browns Offense
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will be seeking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, after three quarters worth of an offensive shootout in last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons appear poised to play a different type of game against Cleveland, who leads the NFL in rushing offense and time of possession, thus limiting the number of overall plays Atlanta will be able to run.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 4 Game Against Bucs
As the Kansas City Chiefs have prepared for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, they haven't been able to do so at full health. In addition to cornerback Trent McDuffie still being on the injured reserve list, Kansas City saw multiple players miss practice on either Wednesday or Thursday. On Wednesday, the quartet of defensive lineman Mike Danna (calf), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel), defensive tackle Chris Jones (not injury related) and running back Ronald Jones (illness) were all absent. All but Jones returned to practice on Thursday, although kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) and wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) missed out.
Wichita Eagle
Colts’ Shaquille Leonard Upgraded to Questionable, Julian Blackmon Ruled Out vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts could be getting a big lift on the defensive side of the ball soon as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be listed as questionable ahead of the Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Per head coach Frank Reich, the...
Wichita Eagle
‘Crazy’ vs. Composed: Rams Vets Feel Different About Monday Night Spotlight vs. 49ers
"It's the next one," said Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford headed into Monday Night Football on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. That seems to be the expected veteran philosophy for the team against a heated NFC West rival. But even Stafford, who struggled against the Niners last season, couldn't hide some of the added weight that the game brings before quickly downplaying it.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals’ Tupou Comments on Tua Tagovailoa Injury
Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou made clear that he had no intention of hurting Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the sack that resulted in head and neck injuries for the Miami signal-caller during Thursday night’s game between the two AFC teams. Speaking with reporters on Friday morning, Tupou explained...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins’ McDaniel: No Timeline for Tua Tagovailoa’s Return
In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s frightening injury on Thursday Night Football, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel discussed the prospect of a potential return to action for his quarterback. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals with head and neck injuries after he was sacked by defensive tackle...
Wichita Eagle
Stat Shocker: Patriots Lead NFL in Major Category Through Week 3
Consistency has evaded the New England Patriots in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but one group has managed to avoid the wheel-spinning toil and drudgery. Through three weeks, the Patriots rushing attack headlined by the dual power unit of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson leads the league in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, coming in at 24.1 percent per Football Outsiders.
Wichita Eagle
Analysis: 2 Critical Areas Seahawks Must Improve to Take Next Step Offensively
RENTON, Wash. - After being shut out by the 49ers one week prior, Geno Smith and the Seahawks took a massive step forward offensively last weekend despite falling short in a 27-23 loss to the Falcons. Much to the encouragement of coach Pete Carroll, Seattle racked up a season-high 420...
Wichita Eagle
Bills’ Josh Allen vs. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson: ‘Fun’ Proving NFL Draft Critics Wrong
Being a first-round quarterback in the NFL is like being in the cast of a horror movie: you start with a modest group of main characters, each with their own unique traits before the titular monster takes them down one-by-one until there's one ... or even none ... remaining. Josh...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Notebook: Ronnie Stanley Gets Day Off, Questionable to Play Vs. Bills
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills. Stanley did manage to practice in the previous days and was optimistic he could play Sunday. "This could very possibly be the...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Saints Predictions, Spread: Who Wins in London?
The Vikings and Saints are in London for the NFL's first international series game of 2022. It'll be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff at 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. local time). The 2-1 Vikings are 3-point favorites as they look for their second consecutive victory. The 1-2 Saints, with backup Andy Dalton in at quarterback, are hoping to get back to .500 with a victory.
Wichita Eagle
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: Daniel Carlson
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders started the 2022 NFL season with high expectations. After a disappointing 0-3 start, the 17-game regular season is far from over. The Silver and Black return home this weekend to Allegiant Stadium. I was in the locker room for this exclusive interview with kicker Daniel Carlson to discuss the state of the team, and his NFL-leading 31-consecutive field goals made.
