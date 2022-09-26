Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops
A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
Register Citizen
Video shows suspect in Stamford arson on Fairfield Avenue, police say
STAMFORD — Police have released a surveillance video they say captures a suspect believed to have started a fire at a multifamily home on Fairfield Avenue early Thursday morning. Authorities are also investigating whether the man is behind a fire in a dumpster on Schuyler Avenue earlier that morning.
Register Citizen
Norwalk police warn of scam selling shirts with their logo
NORWALK — Local police are warning residents not to purchase from a vendor purportedly selling T-shirts with the department's logo. It's the latest emergency services agency in Connecticut to report such a scam. In a Facebook post, the Norwalk Police Department said it is not selling any clothing with...
Danbury PD is Recruiting for Entry Level Police Officers
The Danbury Police Department is in the midst of an aggressive recruitment campaign, but if you're interested, you need to act fast. The deadline for applications is October 3rd 2022. DPD posted another reminder banner to the Department's Facebook page on Tuesday (9/27/22) with the following header:. WE ARE HIRING!
Man Receives 20 Years After Murdering Wife in Westchester Home
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that Kirk Fisher, age 60, was sentenced on September 29th, 2022, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife, Kaya Green, during a dispute in her Mount Vernon home. The murder took place on April 8th, 2021, when the defendant...
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
fox61.com
Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
Register Citizen
Police: Harwinton man charged with DUI after hitting people fixing flat tire on Route 8
WATERTOWN — A Harwinton man has been charged with driving under the influence after he crashed into a car parked in the shoulder of Route 8, seriously injuring two people who were fixing a flat tire, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers were called to Route 8 north near...
New Britain Herald
Man who indicated he wanted trial in killing of hotel clerk in Berlin pleads guilty to reduced charge
BERLIN - A Waterbury man who indicated earlier this year he would pursue a trial on murder and other charges in the killing of a hotel clerk in 2017 has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. Rahheem McDonald, 42, appeared multiple times in the last few weeks in New Britain...
sheltonherald.com
Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case
MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Exposing Himself To Woman At Norwalk Pharmacy, Police Say
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at an area pharmacy. The incident took place in Norwalk on Monday, Sept. 26. According to Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police, the man approached a woman at a...
Register Citizen
Judge reduces sentence for former corrections officer convicted in Bridgeport road rage death
BRIDGEPORT – A Superior Court judge Wednesday shortened the sentence of a former corrections officer convicted of ramming her car into that of a woman and her young son, killing the woman nearly eight years ago. The once defiant Patricia Daniels, broke into tears as she begged Superior Court...
Woman opens fire from stolen car in the Bronx
A woman opened fire from a stolen car in the Bronx earlier this week, police said Friday as they released images of the suspect. No one was struck by the gunfire around 5 p.m. Monday at Sedgwick Avenue and Cedar Avenue in Morris Heights.
Police Ask Public's Help After New 2-Alarm Fire Is 3rd Blaze In Hours In Stamford
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may be involved in two fires. Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, said the department is working to identify the man who was caught on surveillance near two fires on Thursday, Sept. 29. A...
Eyewitness News
Fourth arrest made in Milford home invasion case where suspects wore fake Amazon uniforms
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fourth and final arrest was made in a home invasion case that involved the suspects wearing fake Amazon delivery uniforms. Police said they arrested 27-year-old Theodore Jordan of Shelton. The home invasion happened at 494 Naugatuck Ave. in Milford back on Jan. 10, 2022. The...
Register Citizen
Metro-North Railroad agrees to pay Darien family for father's death in 2013
BRIDGEPORT — The family of a Darien man who died after being struck by a train in 2013 has reached a settlement with Metro-North Railroad, according to court documents. Kevin Murphy's family had argued in its lawsuit that because the train that struck the father of five was a through train and not scheduled to stop at the Noroton Heights station where he died, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.
Register Citizen
Driver charged in 2017 New Haven fatal hit-and-run, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police say they arrested the driver nearly five years to the day of killing a city woman in a 2017 hit-and-run crash on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. Shaneka Woods, 38, was killed while attempting to cross the street near Orange Avenue around 3 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2017, Assistant Police Chief Bertram Etienne said at a news briefing.
Register Citizen
Stamford police officers rescue 5 people, including infant, from burning home
STAMFORD — City police say three officers helped to rescue five people, including an infant, from a burning home on Thursday. Stamford police said officers Heriberto Perez, Robert Tyghter-Twigg and Justin Roselle rushed into a Selleck Street home and pulled the residents out to safety. Perez had been working an extra-duty assignment with a Frontier Communications crew nearby when the fire broke out, according to police.
ctexaminer.com
Facing State Mandate, Stamford Zoning Votes to Approve Local Rules for Accessory Apartments
A recent analysis of municipal plans to meet Connecticut’s staggering need for 85,000 affordable housing units ranked Stamford first among 17 Fairfield County towns. Other towns have resisted plans to change zoning regulations and expand housing opportunities, according to the analysis. But Stamford has programs offering below-market-rate rentals and Section 8 vouchers, an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and requirements that builders include affordable units in new developments.
Register Citizen
Arsonist suspected as possible cause of two Stamford fires, police say
STAMFORD — City police believe an arsonist may be behind two of three fire that happened in the same day on the city’s West Side. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said investigators are working to identify a man who was caught on surveillance footage near two fires early Thursday morning.
