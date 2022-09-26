ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Register Citizen

Lawyer seeks treatment for Brookfield woman in CT Hummer chase that hurt 7 cops

A Brookfield woman accused of injuring seven police officers this year remains in custody while her lawyer said he is trying to get her into a rehabilitation program. Hannah Casperson, 25, faces numerous charges related to a monthlong crime spree where police say she broke into dozens of vehicles to feed her drug addiction. In an attempt to evade authorities, Casperson led police to Monroe where she rammed her Hummer into several police cruisers and crashed into a telephone pole.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Video shows suspect in Stamford arson on Fairfield Avenue, police say

STAMFORD — Police have released a surveillance video they say captures a suspect believed to have started a fire at a multifamily home on Fairfield Avenue early Thursday morning. Authorities are also investigating whether the man is behind a fire in a dumpster on Schuyler Avenue earlier that morning.
STAMFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Norwalk police warn of scam selling shirts with their logo

NORWALK — Local police are warning residents not to purchase from a vendor purportedly selling T-shirts with the department's logo. It's the latest emergency services agency in Connecticut to report such a scam. In a Facebook post, the Norwalk Police Department said it is not selling any clothing with...
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

Danbury PD is Recruiting for Entry Level Police Officers

The Danbury Police Department is in the midst of an aggressive recruitment campaign, but if you're interested, you need to act fast. The deadline for applications is October 3rd 2022. DPD posted another reminder banner to the Department's Facebook page on Tuesday (9/27/22) with the following header:. WE ARE HIRING!
DANBURY, CT
#Stamford
fox61.com

Third arrest made in July Bridgeport double murder

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have made a third arrest in connection with a double murder that happened in July. On the afternoon of July 10, Ramon Pequero and Kazzmaire Dorsey were shot at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue. Both died from their injuries. On Wednesday, police arrested...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Fourth person arrested in brutal Milford home invasion case

MILFORD — Local police say they have arrested the last of four people involved in committing a January home invasion. Theodore Jordan, 27, of Shelton, was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Connecticut on Sept. 22, according to police. He was charged with two counts of home invasion, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault and first-degree larceny for his alleged role in the incident.
MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Metro-North Railroad agrees to pay Darien family for father's death in 2013

BRIDGEPORT — The family of a Darien man who died after being struck by a train in 2013 has reached a settlement with Metro-North Railroad, according to court documents. Kevin Murphy's family had argued in its lawsuit that because the train that struck the father of five was a through train and not scheduled to stop at the Noroton Heights station where he died, it should not have been on a track adjacent to the platform.
DARIEN, CT
Register Citizen

Driver charged in 2017 New Haven fatal hit-and-run, police say

NEW HAVEN — Police say they arrested the driver nearly five years to the day of killing a city woman in a 2017 hit-and-run crash on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. Shaneka Woods, 38, was killed while attempting to cross the street near Orange Avenue around 3 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2017, Assistant Police Chief Bertram Etienne said at a news briefing.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford police officers rescue 5 people, including infant, from burning home

STAMFORD — City police say three officers helped to rescue five people, including an infant, from a burning home on Thursday. Stamford police said officers Heriberto Perez, Robert Tyghter-Twigg and Justin Roselle rushed into a Selleck Street home and pulled the residents out to safety. Perez had been working an extra-duty assignment with a Frontier Communications crew nearby when the fire broke out, according to police.
STAMFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Facing State Mandate, Stamford Zoning Votes to Approve Local Rules for Accessory Apartments

A recent analysis of municipal plans to meet Connecticut’s staggering need for 85,000 affordable housing units ranked Stamford first among 17 Fairfield County towns. Other towns have resisted plans to change zoning regulations and expand housing opportunities, according to the analysis. But Stamford has programs offering below-market-rate rentals and Section 8 vouchers, an Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and requirements that builders include affordable units in new developments.
STAMFORD, CT

