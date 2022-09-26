ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Vanderbilt basketball: Sophomore guard Iyana Moore to miss 2022-23 season with torn ACL

Another one of Vanderbilt's top players will miss the 2022-23 season due to a serious injury. Sophomore guard Iyana Moore announced Friday on Instagram that she has suffered a torn ACL in her left knee. Moore, a local product out of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Blackman in the 2022 class, averaged 12.7 points per game on 38.2% shooting from 3-point range as a high-volume outside shooter during her freshman campaign in 2021-22.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Bowling Green, KY
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
Bowling Green, KY
Football
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Kentucky Football
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, MS
Bowling Green, KY
College Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
247Sports

Diamond Dog fall scrimmage: Maroon 4, Black 4

Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis sent his team through a seven-inning scrimmage Friday afternoon in preparation for a fall game against Troy on Saturday morning. The two Diamond Dog squads played to a 4-4 tie. Veteran pitching initially set the tone for Friday’s scrimmage, but experienced eventually made the difference...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Everything Coach Jimbo Fisher said about Mississippi State

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on this weekend's game against Mississippi State. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) are fresh off of a win over Arkansas last weekend. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) blew out Bowling Green last weekend to advance their record.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Mark Stoops
wcluradio.com

THURSDAY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 09/29/2022

THERE ARE A COUPLE OF AREA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES ON THE SCHEDULE FOR TONIGHT AS WARREN EAST HOSTS WARREN CENTRAL, AND GREENWOOD TRAVELS TO CHRISTIAN COUNTY.
GREENWOOD, KY
WBKO

Florida family evacuates Hurricane Ian; sought shelter in the Bluegrass

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hurricane Ian is devastating many parts of the Southwest Coast of Florida. Many Florida residents are fleeing the state in an effort to save themselves from the damaging storms. One family in particular seeking shelter here in the Bluegrass. David Bybee, his girlfriend, Mary Harper,...
FLORIDA STATE
whopam.com

Updated: Man shot early Thursday morning in Russellville

An arrest has been made in connection with an early Thursday morning shooting incident on Cornelius Street in Russellville. Russellville police have charged 33-year old Isaiah Hampton of Russellville with assault in the first-degree and three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, alleging he fired multiple shots into the rear of a home in the 200 block of Cornelius, with one round striking Ronald Dilliha and sending him to an area hospital.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

BGPD looking for two suspects in local burglary

NMRA World Finals, Holley Ford Fest is taking place in Bowling Green this weekend!. The NMRA World Finals once again joins forces with the Holley Intergalactic Ford Festival to produce the LARGEST All-Ford motorsport event of the year in Bowling Green at Beech Bend Raceway. U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Bowling#American Football#College Football#Bulldog#State#Davis Wade Stadium#Texas A M#Razorbacks
wkdzradio.com

Man Severely Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A man was seriously injured in a wreck on the Pennyrile Parkway near the Crofton exit Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned. The driver was cut from his vehicle and flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville with what officials said were several compound fractures and a head injury.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WKU police investigating theft on campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Police are asking for your help identifying a person they believe committed a theft on campus. If you recognize the person in this story, please call WKU Police at 270-745-2548 or 270-745-2677. As always, you can remain anonymous.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Bond Reduced For Greenville Road Cold Case Murder Defendant

An issue involving one of the attorneys tasked with representing a Hopkinsville woman charged in a Christian County cold case murder has caused a brief delay in the proceedings. Lashanda Person and Annastaja Hathaway appeared in Christian County Circuit Court Wednesday before Judge Andrew Self. The two are charged with...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man arrested on DUI charge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One man in Bowling Green was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Yesterday, the Bowling Green Police Department responded to EZ Liquor for an intoxicated driver. Officials stated they received a report of a man in a hospital gown driving a black Cadillac CTS who drove through the drive through, almost hit the building and attempted to make a purchase.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBKO

Shots fired into Russellville home sends one to the hospital

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Russellville Police are investigating a shooting that sent one to the hospital. Police responded to Cornelius Street around midnight Thursday where they discovered several rounds had been shot into a home. They said one bullet hit a man living there. Ronald Dilliha was transported to a...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Russellville PD investigating shooting; 1 injured

RUSSELVILLE, Ky. – Police are conducting an investigation after one man was shot in Russellville. Around midnight, the Russellville Police Department responded to a shooting on Cornelius Street. Authorities stated during an investigation, they found several rounds were shot into the back of a residence. While inside the residence,...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a vehicle was exiting a gas station and struck a westbound truck on West 7th Street. One of the drivers reportedly fled the scene and was stopped by a Christian County Sheriff’s...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

53K+
Followers
377K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy