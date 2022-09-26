ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Get Good and Bad News on Initial Week 4 Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got both good and bad news on their injury report to open Week 4. Heading into the practice week, head coach Mike Tomlin named four injuries that could hold players back throughout the week. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was dealing with a concussion, corner Ahkello Witherspoon has a hamstring injury, guard Kevin Dotson is dealing with an ankle issue and punter Pressley Harvin had hip tightness.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Panthers#Cowboys#American Football#The New York Giants#Fox#Amazon Prime
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Notebook: Michael Pierce Has Big Decision to Make

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his bicep last week against the New England Patriots. Coach John Harbaugh said. Pierce is deciding between season-ending surgery or playing with the injury. If Pierce opts for the surgery, rookie Travis Jones will take his spot in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Courtland Sutton is Officially Back | Here’s the Proof

Through three weeks of the 2022 season, the Denver Broncos' offense has been emphatically… underwhelming. After years of suffering through anemic offenses led by relative bargain-bin quarterback play, Broncos Country thought the team had finally gotten the offense right and was headed in the right direction with the blockbuster acquisition of quarterback Russell Wilson and his new deal worth $245 million.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Preparing for ‘Heavyweight Fight’ vs. Browns Offense

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will be seeking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, after three quarters worth of an offensive shootout in last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons appear poised to play a different type of game against Cleveland, who leads the NFL in rushing offense and time of possession, thus limiting the number of overall plays Atlanta will be able to run.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

‘Crazy’ vs. Composed: Rams Vets Feel Different About Monday Night Spotlight vs. 49ers

"It's the next one," said Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford headed into Monday Night Football on the road against the San Francisco 49ers. That seems to be the expected veteran philosophy for the team against a heated NFC West rival. But even Stafford, who struggled against the Niners last season, couldn't hide some of the added weight that the game brings before quickly downplaying it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Buccaneers Byron Leftwich Looking to ‘Help ‘Lenny’ Out’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette enters Week 4 fourth in the league in carries. His 57 carries this season are five shy of Nick Chubb's 62 for the Cleveland Browns. When you add receptions to the equation, however, Fournette and Chubb have the same amount of touches. For...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Buccaneers urged to bench veteran offensive player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a sluggish start on the offensive side of the ball. The offense in past years has been extremely explosive the past couple of seasons, including last season when they averaged 30.1 ppg - which was good for second in the NFL. However, this season it has taken a ginormous step back to begin the season averaging just 17.0 ppg - which ranks them near the bottom of the NFL at 22nd.
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Stat Shocker: Patriots Lead NFL in Major Category Through Week 3

Consistency has evaded the New England Patriots in the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, but one group has managed to avoid the wheel-spinning toil and drudgery. Through three weeks, the Patriots rushing attack headlined by the dual power unit of Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson leads the league in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, coming in at 24.1 percent per Football Outsiders.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 4 Game Against Bucs

As the Kansas City Chiefs have prepared for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, they haven't been able to do so at full health. In addition to cornerback Trent McDuffie still being on the injured reserve list, Kansas City saw multiple players miss practice on either Wednesday or Thursday. On Wednesday, the quartet of defensive lineman Mike Danna (calf), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel), defensive tackle Chris Jones (not injury related) and running back Ronald Jones (illness) were all absent. All but Jones returned to practice on Thursday, although kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) and wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) missed out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Clay Matthews Talks Retirement, Favorite Plays and More

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 10 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Clay Matthews sacked quarterbacks, played in Pro Bowls, won a Super Bowl and started a family. Now that he’s retired, Matthews has a different focus. “Man, just raising three kids,” he said in a Zoom call...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Vikings-Saints Predictions, Spread: Who Wins in London?

The Vikings and Saints are in London for the NFL's first international series game of 2022. It'll be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kickoff at 8:30 a.m. central time (2:30 p.m. local time). The 2-1 Vikings are 3-point favorites as they look for their second consecutive victory. The 1-2 Saints, with backup Andy Dalton in at quarterback, are hoping to get back to .500 with a victory.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Newcomer Has Been There, Done That

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will be without the services of a player who once led the NFL in tackles this Sunday in Indianapolis. One man who might help replace him? Another player who once led the league in tackles. Coach Mike Vrabel ruled out starting inside linebacker Zach...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy