ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Animal shelters become overcrowded again after pandemic adoptions dwindle

By Juliette Goodrich
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKgBz_0iAxq9oU00

Animal shelters become overcrowded again after pandemic adoptions dwindle 02:00

PLEASANTON -- Stroll into any animal shelter and your heart melts. At the Valley Humane Center in Pleasanton, they are at capacity.

"We have about twenty-three animals in the building," said Melanie Sadek who runs the center.

She reached out to KPIX 5 in desperation, saying, "We are at a crisis level."

Sadek says there are more animals in shelters right now nationwide than are leaving. Compare that to 2020 during the pandemic when shelters had record adoptions.

She said some of the animals have been here for nine months. One of the dogs is named O'Ryan who is shy, lovable, and ready to go home to a loving family.

Everyone wants to see the sign on an animal's door that reads it has been adopted. But Sadek also added that there are things we can all do to help if you can't take an animal home.

She said she would love it if people went to joinsharethecare.org where It lists ways you can be a champion for animals in your own community.

"You can adopt a shelter in your area, you can foster, volunteer, donate, even be a social media champion for an animal on a website and share it out with your own network and help these animals find new homes," said Sadek.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

California care home sued over resident's poisoning death

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — The family of a woman who died after she was accidentally served dishwashing liquid as drinking juice at a San Francisco Bay Area care home has sued the facility. The suit filed Thursday concerns the death of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell. She was one of three people hospitalized after accidentally being served dishwashing liquid instead of drinking juice on Aug. 28 at Atria Park Senior Living Facility in San Mateo. The lawsuit contends the liquid was more toxic than Drano and destroyed her digestive tract. It alleges wrongful death, negligence and elder abuse and neglect. Another resident, 93-year-old Peter Schroder, also died and his family also has sued. Atria says it's working with authorities to review the incident.
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF street to be renamed after Vicha Ratanapakdee, killed in 2021 hate crime

SAN FRANCISCO — A street in San Francisco will be renamed Saturday in honor of an 84-year-old Thai grandfather killed in a brutal attack that galvanized Asian Americans reeling from a surge in physical and verbal assaults during the pandemic.A short lane in a neighborhood will be called "Vicha Ratanapakdee Way″ and celebrated at an afternoon gathering expected to attract hundreds of people. Speakers will include Ratanapakdee's daughter, Monthanus Ratanapakdee, and actor Daniel Dae Kim.Vicha Ratanapakdee was on his usual morning walk in January 2021 when authorities say Antoine Watson, 19 years old at the time, charged at him and knocked him to the ground. Ratanapakdee died two days later, never regaining consciousness.His death has become a symbol in the national movement to end hate against Asian Americans. Asians in America have long been subject to prejudice, but the attacks escalated after the coronavirus first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.Watson is on trial for murder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Good news for hungry air travelers; Tentative deal ends SFO food workers strike

SAN FRANCISCO -- A tentative agreement was reached late Wednesday night on a new labor contract, ending the week-long strike by food workers at San Francisco International Airport that had shuttered restaurants, bars, coffee shops and lounges located within the terminals.The strike by nearly 1,000 unionized employees began on Monday and left the thousands of travelers who stream through the major travel hub each day scrambling for preflight food and beverages.The strikers included cashiers, baristas, cooks, dishwashers, bartenders, servers and lounge attendants at 84 food and beverage outlets throughout SFO.  At issue was the $17.05 per hour wage that the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Pleasanton, CA
Pleasanton, CA
Health
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
California Health
Pleasanton, CA
Lifestyle
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo nursing home faces lawsuit after resident dies of poisoning

SAN MATEO – The family of a 93-year-old woman who died after ingesting an industrial strength cleaning solution at the Atria Park assisted living home in San Mateo in August is filing a lawsuit, a spokesperson for the law firm involved said Wednesday.  Trudy Maxwell, a life-long resident of San Mateo, died of poisoning on Aug. 29 when she was given dishwashing liquid instead of juice, according to Atria, which said the mixup was a mistake.  Employees of the facility on South Norfolk Street called first responders around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 27 after residents ingested the toxic chemicals. All...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Spike in abandoned Husky dogs at Peninsula shelter likely due to 'Game of Thrones'

BURLINGAME (BCN/CBS SF) -- The Peninsula Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) have experienced a dramatic spike in the number of husky and husky-mix dogs at their shelter, the agencies announced on Tuesday.Qualified adopters are needed and the organizations are offering a special adoption bundle that includes free training and a toy, leash, collar and harness for those who want to open their homes to a new furry friend."A common question amongst potential adopters when they visit our shelter is, 'Why do you have so many huskies?'" said PHS/SPCA Communications Manager Buffy Martin...
BURLINGAME, CA
CBS San Francisco

Protesters demand S.F. Archbishop release 'secret' files on abusive priests

SAN FRANCISCO -- Advocates for victims of clergy sexual abuse delivered a list of more than 300 publicly accused abusers to the Roman Catholic archbishop of San Francisco on Thursday as they urged him to release his "secret" files on credibly accused priests.The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests took aim at Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone for being one 15 U.S. bishops — representing fewer than 10% of all dioceses — not to publicly name abusive clerics."Every bishop is his own king and they can do what they want with these lists. About 158 bishops in the United States have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisonings, Lawsuit Claims

The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of eight living children and grandmother of 20 grandchildren from San Mateo, Calif.
SAN MATEO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Pandemic#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover
CBS San Francisco

Man accused of cutting telecom lines in Fremont neighborhood

FREMONT – A man has been arrested on vandalism charges in connection with cut telecommunication lines in a Fremont neighborhood that led to thousands of people losing internet and phone service.Police said a neighborhood near Mission Boulevard and Cougar Drive has been the scene of multiple incidents over the past month where phone and fiber optic lines have been cut. During each incident, service was disrupted to thousands of customers.Telecom companies affected by the vandalism include Comcast/Xfinity, AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, according to police. Damage from the incidents has been estimated at $300,000. Following an investigation, detectives identified a suspect in at least two of the incidents. On Wednesday, police arrested the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Roshan Patel of Fremont.The Alameda County District Attorney's office has charged Patel with four felony counts, including disabling a utility line and felony vandalism. Patel is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. According to jail records, Patel is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.Police said Friday that detectives are continuing to pursue leads in the case. Anyone with information about the vandalism incidents is asked to contact Detective Travis Macdonald of the Fremont Police at 510-790-6900 or tmacdonald@fremont.gov.
FREMONT, CA
Anthony J Lynch

East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water Daily

Despite being in the midst of a severe drought that has afflicted much of California, some East Bay residents have still not gotten the message that it is time to conserve. Now, the East Bay Municipal Utility District is doing something about it after identifying three different residents using more than 2000 gallons of water a day, including one that is utilizing more than 3100 gallons a day.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Why This Inner Richmond Ice Cream Legend Could Be Forced to Move

Even a San Francisco legacy business can be at jeopardy of being priced out, and the business owners might not even know it. Such was the case for Sean and Alice Kim, owners of the 63-year-old Richmond District favorite, Joe’s Ice Cream. KQED reports Sean Kim happened to be on-site when a building surveyor came by in August, and Kim learned from him that the building was not only up for sale, but that a buyer was lined up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Families Escape Hurricane Ian

A Bay Area family, who recently moved to Sarasota, Florida, escaped to the Bay Area as Hurricane Ian moved inland Wednesday. Carolyn Rovner and her family decided to avoid the storm by fleeing Florida right before the hurricane hit. “We did not have the basic items or generator, radio, batteries...
SARASOTA, FL
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley brothers plead guilty to dealing fentanyl in San Francisco Tenderloin neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of Berkeley brothers have pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl in San Francisco's troubled Tenderloin neighborhood.Now, Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez and David Ordonez face lengthy federal prison terms when they are sentenced later this year.According to federal prosecutors, Juan Carlos Hernandez-Ordonez pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal charge of distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl in the Tenderloin District.David Ordonez had pleaded guilty on September 15 to conspiring with his brother to distribute fentanyl and to charges involving distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.In his plea agreement, 18-year-old Hernandez-Ordonez admitted to traveling time and again with his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Zoo rescues 140 black-crown night herons from downtown streets

OAKLAND, Calif. - A team from the Oakland Zoo has rescued 140 fledgling herons from downtown streets this year. Oakland is home to the largest black-crown night heron nesting ground in the Bay Area, and nests are built in the trees above the busy downtown streets. Babies learning to fly end up severely injured or dying from falling on the pavement or getting hit. The newly founded Oakland Zoo Heron Rescue Team (HRT) is working to change that.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Two gunmen fired 30 rounds during gang-related Oakland school mass shooting

OAKLAND -- A surge in gang violence led to a mass shooting that left two students, a counselor, a security guard and two others wounded at an Oakland school complex in a terrifying targeted shooting.Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong told reporters Thursday that 30 rounds ripped through the campus housing Rudsdale Continuation, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and BayTech Charter at 1 p.m. Wednesday."We have not identified the shooters or any connection to the schools," Armstrong said. "We have not made any arrests."The wounded students, the chief confirmed, were 18 or older. He did not disclose their conditions.Armstrong also noted that...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Testing underway on algal blooms in Santa Cruz County to determine toxicity

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Environmental health officials in Santa Cruz County started testing algal blooms in the area this to see if they contain any toxins that pose any danger to people and animals.In the interim, officials urge people to avoid contact with an algal blooms in coastal lakes and lagoons. Officials said the blooms are caused by a combination of lower water levels, warm temperatures and an unseasonal rain event."Toxins from blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) can be fatal to pets," a county news release said. "Health risks to humans include respiratory problems, liver problems, skin rashes, and gastro-intestinal upsets. Brownish or rust-colored algal blooms should also be avoided. Residents should heed posted advisories and wash your skin with clean water should an exposure occur."More information is available at the Santa Cruz Environmental Health's website.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
91K+
Followers
25K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy