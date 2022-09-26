Read full article on original website
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
Gold prices holding support above $1,650 as U.S. GDP contracts 0.6% in Q2 in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market is seeing some renewed selling pressure but is largely ignoring an in-line contraction in the U.S. economy during the second quarter. Thursday, Commerce Department said in its third and final reading that U.S. Gross Domestic Product fell 0.6% in the second quarter, unchanged from the previous estimate.
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Gold, silver rally on safe-haven buying, bullish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. trading...
Fed's Daly: do not want to tip economy into downturn
Sept 27 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank is "resolute" about bringing down high inflation but also wants to do so "as gently as possible" so as not to drive the economy into a downturn. It is important,...
European shares pare losses as BoE seeks to stabilise markets
Sept 28 (Reuters) - European shares rallied from session lows on Wednesday led by UK's blue-chip index after the Bank of England said it would purchase bonds to stabilise the market shaken by British government's mini-budget. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) was down 0.7% by 1100 GMT, after falling...
PIMCO CIO says UK market chaos not systemic but will have global impact
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The collapse of the British pound and subsequent sell off in the country's bond market in recent days do not pose systemic risks but will affect global markets, PIMCO chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn told the CNBC Delivering Alpha conference in New York. Ivascyn added...
UK Pensions Regulator monitoring markets, welcomes BoE bond buying
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Pensions Regulator is monitoring financial markets closely for their impact on the funding of defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes, a spokesperson said on Wednesday. Pensions schemes have been heavily selling gilts in recent days after market falls caused by UK tax cut...
Bank of Canada to start releasing rate decision summaries next year
OTTAWA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada on Wednesday said it would begin publishing a summary of its monetary policy deliberations starting next year, accepting a key recommendation from a transparency review by the International Monetary Fund. The "Summary of Deliberations," similar to meeting minutes released by other...
Sterling, euro rally against dollar after BoE buys UK bonds
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - After tumbling earlier, sterling rallied against the dollar on Wednesday following the Bank of England's (BOE) purchase of UK government bonds, letting some air out of the greenback's progress broadly after it had touched a fresh 20-year high. The BoE said it received 2.587...
Oil prices stable as soaring dollar offset by U.S. output outages
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices were broadly stable on Wednesday as pressure from a strengthening dollar and crude storage builds was offset by U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian. Brent crude futures were up 5 cents, or 0.06%, at $86.32 per barrel by 0937 GMT, while U.S....
U.S. Core PCE rise keeps aggressive Fed scenario in place
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% last month after dipping 0.1% in July, the U.S. Commerce Department reported on Friday. In the 12 months through August, the PCE price index increased 6.2% after advancing 6.4% in July. Excluding the volatile food...
Futures edge higher ahead of key inflation data
Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday ahead of key inflation data in a tumultuous month marked by heavy losses on concerns of an economic downturn fueled by the Federal Reserve's aggressive push to curb soaring prices. All eyes will be on the core personal consumption...
U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to 193,000, gold price ticks down
(Kitco News) The initial weekly jobless claims dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 in the week to Saturday, surprising the market with another unexpected contraction. Economists' consensus calls projected for initial claims to come in at 215,000 following the revised level of 209,000 reported in the previous week. The four-week moving...
ECB's Lane: Exchange rate changes not enough to influence monetary policy
CLEVELAND, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European Central Bank monetary policy will not be influenced by the euro's recent fall against the dollar, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday. A euro driven lower in value against the dollar could raise local inflation that the ECB is trying to control,...
Ethereum Co-Founder: A 'good chance' Ethereum overtakes Bitcoin as biggest cryptocurrency, but centralization concerns remain - Anthony Di Iorio
(Kitco News) - The hypothesized Flippening, whereby Ether surpasses Bitcoin's market capitalization, is likely to happen, said Anthony Di Iorio, one of the co-founders of Ethereum (ETH). "There's a good chance, if Ethereum keeps going in the direction it is going, that the Flippening happens," he told Michelle Makori, Editor-in-Chief...
Global hedge fund launches plunge, liquidations rise amid turmoil
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - New hedge fund launches dove in the second quarter to the lowest level since the 2008 global financial crisis, while fund liquidations spiked, industry data provider HFR said on Friday. There were 80 hedge fund launches between April and June, down 57% from the...
Market volatility is boosting gold's safe-haven appeal and near term sentiment improves
The latest Kitco News Gold Survey shows that both Wall Street analysts and Main Street retail investors are...
Barkin: Risk of inflation 'festering' worse than of Fed overdoing rate increases
WOODBRIDGE, Va., Sept 30 (Reuters) - "Festering" inflation remains a bigger threat to the economy than the risks of Federal Reserve rate hikes going too far and causing unnecessary damage in the effort to control it, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Friday. "At this point the risk of...
Top banks say London forex rigging case filed too late
LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Eight of the world's biggest banks, including Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs and Bank of America , say it is unfair to rope them into a vast London lawsuit over alleged collusion in the foreign exchange market. The banks, which were sued in 2020 by...
