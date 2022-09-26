ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Commanders Lose vs. Eagles, But Do They Make The Grade?

By David Harrison
Commander Country
Commander Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPzOG_0iAxoJuj00

The best of the bad, and the worst of the worst, following a game the Washington Commanders are looking to move on from quickly.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are going to want to move on from their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 as quickly as possible.

In his meeting with the media on Monday following the loss, coach Ron Rivera expressed that he and his coaches have identified the schematic flaws and individual player issues that are torpedoing Washington's efforts in the past two games.

However, he stopped short of naming names.

Pro Football Focus doesn't feel the urge to withhold from casting individual judgment, and in their postgame grading of the Commanders , we get a view of which players performed the best and worst in another losing effort.

On offense, right tackle Sam Cosmi was the highest graded starter, drawing a 71.6 from PFF.

Cosmi tallied 49 pass protection snaps and allowed three of the nine sacks Philadelphia racked up on Sunday.

This gave him the third-worst pass-blocking grade of all starting linemen, but his run-blocking grade of 79.9 brought his average up enough to surpass the rest of his linemates.

Fellow offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer was the lowest-graded starter in Week 3, drawing a 45.9 total grade with a 24 in pass protection.

Second-year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was the best-graded defensive starter, earning a 78.4 with a 79.1 in pass coverage.

Meanwhile, veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller brought up the rear with a 38.4.

Fuller's pass coverage grade came in at 33.5.

The fact that even the best-graded offensive player had low marks in one of his principal duties is a bold example of why Washington came away with a loss in Week 3.

And Fuller's poor pass coverage grade, especially in a game where the Commanders were playing without cornerback William Jackson III, demonstrate clearly one of the biggest flaws in a 24-point second quarter for the Eagles.

And that quarter alone sent the Commanders to their second straight loss.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Sean McVay Wife Photo

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a decent start to the 2022 regular season. Sean McVay's team is 2-1 on the year, though the reigning Super Bowl champions haven't played extremely well yet. The Rams will look to get going this weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. Los Angeles...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lane Kiffin Unhappy News

Lane Kiffin has grown tired of Ole Miss' lack of fan support through four games of the season. Speaking during his media availability Wednesday, the Rebels head coach touched on the disappointment of fan's leaving the game early:. When you come back out, run out of the tunnel and it...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendall Fuller
Person
Wes Schweitzer
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Makes His Opinion On Washington Very Clear

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy isn't taking the Washington Commanders for granted heading into Sunday's Week 4 matchup. During a press conference on Thursday, McCarthy said he doesn't think the Commanders' late-game 24-0 deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles is a good indicator of Washington's level of competitiveness. He also doesn't expect Carson Wentz to take another nine sacks this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The New York Giants need help badly at wide receiver, and they added to their practice squad depth at the position Wednesday. The Giants signed Makai Polk, who led the SEC in receptions while at Mississippi State in 2021 but went undrafted back in April. Polk is one of two...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Micah Parsons Responds To Lawrence Taylor's Message

One of the NFL's all-time greatest pass rushers acknowledged a current superstar. Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor touted the "special" Micah Parsons, telling the Dallas Cowboys star he "can’t wait to see everything you achieve young man." Parsons responded with emojis of a goat and a lion, referencing...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#American Football#The Washington Commanders#The Philadelphia Eagles#Pro Football Focus#Pff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the NFC East in Week 3

Commanders 1-2 Eagles show they are Best in the division, beat Commanders 24-8 Brandon Graham was a stud Sunday, repeatedly pressuring Carson Wentz, registering 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 pass breakup, and 1 forced fumble. What a HUGE day! No surprise, Graham was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Eagles accumulated nine sacks and 17 QB hits against what was thought to be a stronger Commanders’ offensive line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Hornets bringing back former player to work in front office

Reuniting LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball is not the only way that the Charlotte Hornets are keeping it in the family this season. Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer reports this week that the Hornets are bringing back retired forward Marvin Williams. The 36-year-old is joining Charlotte’s basketball operations department to help with player programs and player development off the court, Boone adds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Commander Country

Commander Country

Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Commanders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/commanders

Comments / 0

Community Policy