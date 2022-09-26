ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Man, 19, charged in sexual assault of woman, 81

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

SOUTH EUCLID , Ohio (WJW) — A 19-year-old Shaker Heights man has been arrested and charged with the sexual assault of an 81-year-old woman.

Eric Robinson, 19, was arrested by South Euclid police Monday afternoon, said South Euclid police officer Joe Di Lillo.

Police have been searching for him for months.

Robinson is accused of attacking the woman around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at a house near Bexley Park.

South Euclid Police Chief Joseph Mays told the FOX 8 I-Team that the victim was attacked inside her home by her front door. At the time of the attack, the victim was able to push her Life Alert button that she was wearing around her neck. When the suspect heard the alarm, he took off.

Robinson is due in court soon to face the charges.

