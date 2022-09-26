Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
NHL
How eight Eastern Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Eastern Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
NHL
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
NHL
WPG@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Jets at the Bell Centre. Here are five things you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' troops were dealt a 3-0 loss by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Nick Robertson, Denis Malgin and Nick Abruzzese scored for Toronto. Malgin and Abruzzese's markers came on the power play. Sam Montembeault surrendered one goal on 15 shots, while Kevin Poulin gave up two goals on 14 shots. Matt Murray and Erik Källgren combined for a 27-save shutout to send the Maple Leafs' faithful home happy. The dynamic play of Filip Mesar was a major highlight for the Canadiens. The 18-year-old Slovak definitely made his presence felt in the contest. Countryman Juraj Slafkovsky had four shots on goal and two hits in 17:23 of ice time.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Stars
The St. Louis Blues will travel across the state of Missouri for a preseason matchup with the Dallas Stars on Saturday night (7 p.m., 101 ESPN). Cable Dahmer Arena, home of the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, will host a Blues preseason game in Independence for the second consecutive season. Last...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Canadiens (Preseason Game 3)
WINNIPEG - It's not too often the Winnipeg Jets head east in the preseason - save for a Young Stars tournament in Belleville, ON in 2019 - but that's exactly what they'll do tonight as they head to Bell Centre to take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets are 1-1-0...
NHL
Blues 4, Blue Jackets 2
ST. LOUIS -- Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Robert Bortuzzo also scored, Vladimir Tarasenko had an assist, and Tyler Pitlick had two assists for the Blues, who are 4-0 in the preseason.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames
The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Oilers visit the Flames on Wednesday night for a pre-season Battle of Alberta at the Scotiabank Saddledome. You can watch the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
NHL
Lightning cancel two preseason games postponed by Hurricane Ian
Contests against Hurricanes, Predators will not be made up. The Tampa Bay Lightning canceled two home preseason games Friday that were previously postponed due to Hurricane Ian. The games, originally scheduled against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 28 and Nashville Predators on Sept. 29 at Amalie Arena will not be...
NHL
Preview: Ducks and Sharks Meet Again for Preseason Battle at Honda Center
The Ducks and Sharks renew acquintances for the second time in four days tonight, as Anaheim hosts San Jose in a preseason battle at Honda Center. A live stream of tonight's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com shortly prior to puck drop. Anaheim will move past the halfway point of...
NHL
Q&A: Kiersted full of confidence following strong rookie season in AHL
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Matt Kiersted is looking to take another big step this season. Finding success during his first full season in the pros in 2021-22, the 24-year-old defenseman posted 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) over 63 games with the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL, while also recording two points (one goal, one assist) over 10 games with the Florida Panthers in the NHL.
NHL
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals
Playing the third match of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-0 in exhibition play) return home on Wednesday to host the Washington Capitals (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP+ and nationally on NHL Network....
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Ovechkin expected to make preseason debut
Hischier questionable for start of season with Devils; Hart aiming to play in Flyers opener. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL Training Camp Buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Washington Capitals. Alex Ovechkin is expected to play for...
NHL
Blue Jackets down Sabres in preseason action
Bemstrom, Marchenko, Voracek, Meyer score in victory at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets earned a 4-1 win Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. In the team's third preseason game of eight, Columbus came out hot and led by two after...
NHL
Detroit releases trio from amateur tryouts
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today released forwards Ivan Ivan, Riley Piercey and Jake Uberti from their amateur tryouts. The Red Wings currently have 57 players on their training camp roster: 31 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. Currently at 1-1-0 through two preseason games, Detroit will host the Washington Capitals on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com.
NHL
'Behind The Glass' docuseries on Predators training camp to debut
First episode of all-access show to follow players, coaches on and off ice. The premiere episode of Behind The Glass: Nashville Predators Training Camp, the groundbreaking all-access NHL® preseason docuseries, debuts tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. A sneak peek from the first episode can be seen here. Following tonight, the second episode of the four-part series will debut this Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET.
NHL
Five prospects to watch during preseason
Preseason is under way and there are plenty of young Habs hopefuls vying to catch the eye of the Canadiens brass until Oct. 8. From a first-overall pick to an undrafted heavyweight, prospects looking to make a name for themselves will be suiting up in front of packed Bell Centre crowds - don't miss your chance to see the future unfold live.
NHL
Avalanche visited by puppies at practice
Players snuggle with new furry friends in locker room. The Colorado Avalanche made some new fur-ever friends. Puppies from local Denver shelter, MAMCO Rescue, visited the Avalanche at practice on Friday. The adorable furry friends ran around the Avalanche locker room and snuggled with the players. Alex Newhook was a...
NHL
CBJ trim training camp roster by two players
Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced two roster moves today that place the current training camp roster at 57 players, including 31 forwards, 19 defensemen and seven goaltenders. The Blue Jackets returned forward Jordan Dumais to the Halifax Mooseheads and forward James Malatesta to the...
NHL
Camp Notebook | Savoie earning further evaluation with strong performance
Matt Savoie was the youngest player on the ice when the Sabres first practice group, comprising mostly of established veterans, held its session at KeyBank Center on Friday. The inclusion meant another day of NHL experience for the 18-year-old forward while also signifying a reward for his body of work through over a week of training camp and two preseason games.
NHL
Sharks Sign Defenseman Scott Harrington
SAN JOSE, CA - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Scott Harrington to a one-year contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Scott came into camp on a tryout, performed well, and earned his contract," said...
