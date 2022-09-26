Read full article on original website
Several HN Staff Members are Enjoying Homecoming Week as Alumni
Several Hardin Northern staff members are alumni of the school. The alumni staff members who were graduates of Hardin Northern were recognized during this Homecoming week. Shanda Dye, Bob Dysert, Jeff Price, Mike Crist, Nathan Ruhlen, Natasha Ayers, Darlene Wilson. 2nd Row-Left to Right. Brian Webb, Garrett Eikenbary, Curt King,...
wktn.com
Armory Foundation Holding Fundraiser Event in December
The Hardin County Armory Foundation will hold a fundraiser in December to raise money for a window restoration project at the Armory in Kenton. Armory Gala coordinator Jolene Bailey said the Foundation has taken over the Mistletoe Ball that went defunct a few years ago, and they’ve given it a new name, “Monte Carlo Christmas, we’re going to have a casino upstairs in the balcony around the walkway, and sit down dinner on the floor, but that’s where it all came about, and the proceeds we’re going to make from this, we’re going to put it towards our window project and we are going to give some proceeds to the veterans of Hardin County.”
wktn.com
Ohio First Lady Visits Findlay
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine makes stop in Hancock County this afternoon to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled over 343,000 kids, totaling 48% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their...
wktn.com
Nevada Awarded H2Ohio Grant
$2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities around Ohio to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. In our region, the Village of Nevada in Wyandot County, will receive $800,000. The funding will support the construction of a...
OSP Sergeant Promoted to Lieutenant at the Findlay and Piqua Districts CES
Patrol’s Sergeant Bennett promoted to Lieutenant at the Findlay and Piqua Districts Commercial Enforcement Sections. Columbus – On September 25, Sergeant Kristina K. Bennett was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Bennett will remain in her current assignment at the...
wktn.com
Obituary for Jeraldine Stone Sparks
Jeraldine Stone Sparks, age 86, of Kenton, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 9:55 AM at Kenton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 20, 1936, in Hardin County, Ohio to the late James and Stella (Howard) Stone. She married the late Robert Sparks. Her children:...
wktn.com
Ribbon Cutting Being Held at Wings Support & Recovery
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for Wings Support & Recovery at 111 East Columbus Street in Kenton. The ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 am. Wings Support & Recovery will also be having a grand opening celebration beginning...
wktn.com
Marysville Firefighters’ Local 3032 Conducting an MDA Fill the Boot Operation
Marysville Firefighters’ Local 3032 will be conducting an MDA Fill the Boot operation in Marysville this Friday September 30. Firefighters will be collecting donations from 11am to 4pm at the intersections of 5th and Main and West 5th and Damascus Road in Marysville. All of the money will help...
wktn.com
United Way of Hardin County Announces Hiring of New Executive Director
The United Way of Hardin County Board of Directors announced Sean Beck as the new executive director. Beck has been previously working as the emergency response coordinator for the Kenton-Hardin Health Department and is a current Village of Ada councilor. He brings several years of customer driven results, event coordination...
wktn.com
Extension Rainfall Report for August
Hardin County – During the month of August, Extension volunteer rainfall reporters received an average of 4.32 inches of rain. The most rain for this month, 6.47 inches fell in Cessna Township as measured by Madelyn Lowery. The least rain reported during the month, 3.03 inches was reported in...
wktn.com
One Person Injured in Findlay Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a crash that occurred in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, Tara Kleinhen was driving north in the 1500 block of Broad Avenue when a car operated by 19 year old Kadin Faine pulled into her path from a private drive resulting in a crash.
wktn.com
Several Animals Rescued at 3 Locations in Marion
Humane Agents from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County last week. According to a release issued on Wednesday, the operation was part of three separate investigations regarding animal cruelty and neglect. As a result of the search warrants:. seven canines of...
wktn.com
Several Thefts Reported to KPD on Tuesday
Several thefts were reported to Kenton Police on Tuesday. Thefts were reported in the 100 block of Clover Lane, 200 block of South Detroit, 500 block of South Wayne, Jacob Parrott Boulevard and 100 block of East Columbus Street. In one of the incidents, a woman told officers that she...
wktn.com
Two Teenagers Report Being Assaulted at Park in Kenton
Two teenagers were injured after being assaulted at a park in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of East Espy Street in reference to the incident. The assaults are said to have happened at Jerry Cross Park on Carrol...
wktn.com
Marion Police Department Reports Phone Scam
The Marion Police Department received calls from residents regarding a phone scam. Residents have been receiving spoofed calls from the Marion Police Department phone number 740-387-2525 and an individual with a foreign accent states that they have a warrant and attempts to collect money from them over the phone. This...
wktn.com
One Person Sentenced in Common Pleas Court
One person was sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to the document from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Brian K. Chamberlin was sentenced to a mandatory 14 months up to 22 months in prison on one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence with a specification.
wktn.com
Woman Accepts Plea Deal in Common Pleas Court Tuesday
An Upper Sandusky woman changed her plea in Hardin County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday. According to documents filed in the Hardin County Clerk of Courts Office, Valerie Lewis pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. She was indicted earlier this year on multiple charges including...
wktn.com
Sanitary Sewer Smoke Testing in Kenton Next Week
Inspection crews working for the City of Kenton will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in downtown Kenton October 3rd through October 5th. Smoke testing involves blowing smoke through the sanitary sewers to find potential areas of inflow and infiltration of storm water in the sanitary sewer system. You may see smoke coming from vent stacks on buildings or holes in the ground.
