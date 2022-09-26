Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Ribbon Cutting Being Held at Wings Support & Recovery
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for Wings Support & Recovery at 111 East Columbus Street in Kenton. The ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 am. Wings Support & Recovery will also be having a grand opening celebration beginning...
wktn.com
Armory Foundation Holding Fundraiser Event in December
The Hardin County Armory Foundation will hold a fundraiser in December to raise money for a window restoration project at the Armory in Kenton. Armory Gala coordinator Jolene Bailey said the Foundation has taken over the Mistletoe Ball that went defunct a few years ago, and they’ve given it a new name, “Monte Carlo Christmas, we’re going to have a casino upstairs in the balcony around the walkway, and sit down dinner on the floor, but that’s where it all came about, and the proceeds we’re going to make from this, we’re going to put it towards our window project and we are going to give some proceeds to the veterans of Hardin County.”
unioncountydailydigital.com
Stillwater Farms Faces Uncertain Future, AMIC Project Gets Funded By Marysville
The first reading of an ordinance that would re-zone seven parcels of land on the west side of the city to accommodate the building of the Stillwater Farms housing development raised more questions than answers at Monday’s Marysville City Council meeting. The proposed Stillwater Farms development would encompass just...
hometownstations.com
Structural damage study closes down Thayer Road Bridge in Lima
Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Structural damage has caused the Allen County Engineer to close the Thayer Road bridge for the time being. According to the engineer's office, during their annual inspection of the location, they noticed the bridge sustained damage to its overall structure, which has caused them to close the roads between State Route 81 and Sandusky road as they assess the extent of the damage.
crawfordcountynow.com
Experience Galion’s fate in question
GALION—The Economic Development Committee of the Galion City Council has serious concerns about their ability to communicate with Experience Galion. Experience Galion was established in the fall of 2018 and is the city’s Convention And Visitors Bureau (CVB) with the purpose of promoting travel and tourism within the city and surrounding areas.
wktn.com
United Way of Hardin County Announces Hiring of New Executive Director
The United Way of Hardin County Board of Directors announced Sean Beck as the new executive director. Beck has been previously working as the emergency response coordinator for the Kenton-Hardin Health Department and is a current Village of Ada councilor. He brings several years of customer driven results, event coordination...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Plain City’s Maple St. Bridge Closed Until Further Notice
The Maple Street Bridge over Sweeney Run is closed to vehicular traffic. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) directed the closure after a routine inspection uncovered structural deficiencies. The bridge will remain closed indefinitely until emergency repairs are made. As a result of the bridge closure, Maple Street is closed...
Department of Housing awards homeowners
LIMA — Congratulations are in order for four homeowners in Lima. The Department of Housing & Neighborhoods announced Lima Pride Home Awards at Mayor Sharetta Smith’s press conference. The awards are given quarterly to owners who model good property maintenance. The 2022 third quarter awards were given to...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
wktn.com
Sanitary Sewer Smoke Testing in Kenton Next Week
Inspection crews working for the City of Kenton will be conducting smoke testing of the sanitary sewer system in downtown Kenton October 3rd through October 5th. Smoke testing involves blowing smoke through the sanitary sewers to find potential areas of inflow and infiltration of storm water in the sanitary sewer system. You may see smoke coming from vent stacks on buildings or holes in the ground.
Farm and Dairy
Hearing set for Logan County solar facility
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC’s proposal to construct a 280 megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County. The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14, at 5 p.m., Benjamin...
richlandsource.com
Humane Society of Richland County announces new fundraiser: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k
ONTARIO — For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend. On Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company,...
Lima News
School delays for Friday, Sept. 30
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay. Van Wert schools: Two-hour delay. Second-grade trip to Fort Wayne Zoo postponed.
Lima’s tobacco-free parks and spaces on hold
LIMA — The City of Lima has partnered with Activate Allen County and the Allen County Creating Healthy Communities program to combat second-hand smoke. The goal is to create healthier communities. Although tobacco became illegal indoors in 2006, recent studies show second-hand smoke can still have an impact. In...
Bridge closing for repairs in Mercer County
MERCER — The Mercer County engineer announced a notice of a bridge closure on Deep Cut Rd .1 mile east of SR 707. The bridge will be closed starting today for repair due to pavement distress. The county engineer will inform the public of the bridge reopening when it...
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Eric Hohman, 33, Ohio City, changed plea to no contest to three counts of grand theft, a felony 4. Pre-sentence investigation ordered; sentencing set for Nov. 8. Tuesday, Sept. 27. Sentencing. Cedrick Davis, 52,...
Delaware Gazette
Plant to be expanded, upgraded
POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
wktn.com
Nevada Awarded H2Ohio Grant
$2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities around Ohio to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. In our region, the Village of Nevada in Wyandot County, will receive $800,000. The funding will support the construction of a...
Urbana Citizen
Voters have power to cut energy costs
Voters in Champaign County will have another opportunity on Nov. 8 to amass group buying power for electricity and natural gas. After failing a measure for aggregation on the November 2021 ballot, county residents lost a crucial opportunity to be covered by large-group bargaining power for energy. When prices spiked after the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, city of Urbana residents were protected from the price spikes by an aggregation issue for electricity approved a few years ago.
Tuberculosis found in Allen County
LIMA — Allen County Commissioners have announced known cases of tuberculosis in the area. Tuberculosis is known as a bacterial disease that affects a person’s lungs. The cases of TB are currently being treated and in isolation. The Allen County Health Department has informed and tested every person that was in contact with those affected.
