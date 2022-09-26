Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedCedar Rapids, IA
3 Amazing Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ourquadcities.com
Hawks’ Eye: Experts predict Michigan at Iowa
Each week during the season the Hawkeye Headquarters staff will predict the outcome of the Iowa football game. Blake Hornstein (3-1): Is Kinnick where top 5 teams go to die? Well, die is a strong word. Or is it? The Hawkeyes have won 5 of their last 6 against top 5 nationally ranked opponents.
ourquadcities.com
Seniors knock out Parkinson’s symptoms with boxing
Some residents at the Senior Star Retirement Community in Davenport are giving themselves a fighting chance in dealing with Parkinson’s disease. Matt Holderman introduced us to these senior fighters taking boxing classes through a national nonprofit initiative called Rock Steady Boxing to help knock out their symptoms of the disease.
ourquadcities.com
In Washington, former QC mayor testifies against rail merger
Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads haven’t made many public statements to people in the Quad Cities who oppose their proposed merger. One Quad-Citian on Wednesday made a statement against the merger, and traveled clear to Washington to do it. The railroads want to combine their operations in...
ourquadcities.com
Mobile Museum of Tolerance is at Moline library
As part of Moline Public Library’s contribution to the community-wide Out of Darkness project, the Simon Wiesenthal Mobile Museum of Tolerance is now in the north parking lot at 3210 41st St. The bus will be here and open to the public until 6 p.m. today, 1 to 6...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
QC leaders talk gun violence in DC
Mayors and police chiefs from the Quad Cities asked for help fighting violent crime in Washington D.C on Wednesday. The mayors of Rock Island, Davenport and Moline along with some local police chiefs met with U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin of Illinois about gun violence specifically. They explained...
ourquadcities.com
Child injured after falling from float at homecoming parade
A child fell off a float and was injured Thursday evening during a parade in Eldridge, according to a news release from the Eldridge Police Department. Eldridge Police and Firefighters, along with Medic EMS, were dispatched to the incident about 7 p.m. during the North Scott homecoming parade at the intersection of South 6th and West LeClaire Road, the release says.
ourquadcities.com
Moline accident sends two to hospital
An accident Friday afternoon in a Moline residential neighborhood left one car on its side and two people transported to the hospital. The accident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 12th Avenue and 15th Street, Moline. Emergency crews on the scene told Local 4 News that at least two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
ourquadcities.com
Fall Doggie Fest offers pawsome fun for pooches
Bring out man’s best friend for a doggone dandy day at Fall Doggie Fest!. Dogs and their owners can enjoy an afternoon at the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Fall Doggie Fest. Play in the dog park and check out the Dog Market vendors. Fall Doggie Fest is Sunday, October 2, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Eleanor Wallace Dog Park and Hasselroth Park, located at 28th St. and 78th Ave. West in Rock Island. This event is free and open to the public. Please bring dogs on leash and observe park rules. Parking is available at the Campbell Sports Complex.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
New QC exhibit shows courage, inspiration of youth movement
Kelly Lao was less than a year working at Davenport’s German American Heritage Center in 2012, when the museum first hosted a traveling exhibit about the pivotal White Rose youth resistance movement. Now as part of the community-wide “Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today” series, a similar exhibit...
ourquadcities.com
Genesis West emergency department closing
Genesis Health System announced Friday that the emergency department at Genesis West in Davenport will close in December. Genesis is consolidating all Davenport emergency services at one campus, expanding Genesis East’s emergency department. It is also establishing a new emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex. “The consolidation will remedy...
ourquadcities.com
School district faces possible bus driver strike
The Davenport Community School District announced bus services may be affected by a potential drivers’ strike. At issue is the possibility that some bus drivers represented by the Teamsters 371 Union may decide to strike on Monday, October 3. The school district has the following statement on its website:
ourquadcities.com
QC refugee agency is first in nation to get donated house
A beautiful, meticulously maintained home in East Moline has been donated to World Relief Quad Cities (WRQC) — the first time ever that the global nonprofit has been given a house to help welcome immigrants and refugees. Laura Fontaine, WRQC executive director, is overjoyed with the generosity of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated
Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Police plan bag searches at school events; adults must accompany younger students
Moline Police will work with the Moline-Coal Valley School District to ensure security at school events, according to a Moline Police Department Facebook message posted Thursday. “In an effort to continue to ensure the safety and security of our community and those attending events at Moline-Coal Valley School District, bag...
ourquadcities.com
QC ‘The Producers’ revels in being politically incorrect
One of the most successful shows in Broadway history is coming to Moline’s Spotlight Theatre, and the usually family-friendly venue is warning some patrons. “KNOW BEFORE YOU GO! This show is written by Mel Brooks,” the Spotlight says on its website of the gleefully boundary-pushing comedy legend and the musical “The Producers.” “If you are bringing children, I highly recommend you look into the appropriateness of the show. There is some language and a lot of innuendo.”
ourquadcities.com
Emergency responders at airport for plane incident Friday evening
Emergency responders were near a small plane shortly after 6 p.m. Friday at Quad Cities International Airport, Moline. The plane remained on a runway shortly after 6:30 p.m. There did not appear to be injuries. We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.
ourquadcities.com
Help support eight local shelters at pet-food drive Saturday
The ninth annual pet food drive to support eight local pet shelters and rescues will be 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at Care Animal Center, 1502 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Donate any pet food for a chance to win a raffle basket. All donations will be distributed to local shelters and rescue groups.
ourquadcities.com
K9 will receive bullet-proof vest
Muscatine Police Department’s K9 Dexter will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Dexter’s vest is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to...
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges
Charles Michael Spiker, 49, of Davenport, was sentenced Sept. 27, 2022, to 12 years in prison following his guilty pleas to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams and More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents, law enforcement identified Spiker as part of a drug...
ourquadcities.com
Fire muster, lights and siren parade set for Sunday
The annual Fire Muster and Lights and Siren Parade will be noon until 4 p.m. Sunday in the Village of East Davenport. Among the features will be fire demonstrations, food, Sparky the Fire Dog, a fire-safety house, vendors, and live music. The parade will leave Modern Woodmen Park at 11:30 a.m. and proceed to the Village of East Davenport.
Comments / 0