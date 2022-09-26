One of the most successful shows in Broadway history is coming to Moline’s Spotlight Theatre, and the usually family-friendly venue is warning some patrons. “KNOW BEFORE YOU GO! This show is written by Mel Brooks,” the Spotlight says on its website of the gleefully boundary-pushing comedy legend and the musical “The Producers.” “If you are bringing children, I highly recommend you look into the appropriateness of the show. There is some language and a lot of innuendo.”

MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO