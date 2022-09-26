Read full article on original website
School delays for Friday, Sept. 30
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay. Van Wert schools: Two-hour delay. Second-grade trip to Fort Wayne Zoo postponed.
Ribbon Cutting Being Held at Wings Support & Recovery
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for Wings Support & Recovery at 111 East Columbus Street in Kenton. The ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 am. Wings Support & Recovery will also be having a grand opening celebration beginning...
Morrow Co. Hospital welcomes two providers to the team
MORROW COUNTY- Jessica L. Ball, DO, has joined Morrow County Hospital’s Medical Specialty Center specializing in Otolaryngology / Facial Plastic Surgery. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Florida, attended medical school at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona and served her residency at OhioHealth Doctors Hospital in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery.
United Way of Hardin County Announces Hiring of New Executive Director
The United Way of Hardin County Board of Directors announced Sean Beck as the new executive director. Beck has been previously working as the emergency response coordinator for the Kenton-Hardin Health Department and is a current Village of Ada councilor. He brings several years of customer driven results, event coordination...
Armory Foundation Holding Fundraiser Event in December
The Hardin County Armory Foundation will hold a fundraiser in December to raise money for a window restoration project at the Armory in Kenton. Armory Gala coordinator Jolene Bailey said the Foundation has taken over the Mistletoe Ball that went defunct a few years ago, and they’ve given it a new name, “Monte Carlo Christmas, we’re going to have a casino upstairs in the balcony around the walkway, and sit down dinner on the floor, but that’s where it all came about, and the proceeds we’re going to make from this, we’re going to put it towards our window project and we are going to give some proceeds to the veterans of Hardin County.”
Builders Club started at Heir Force Community School
LIMA — The Builders Club of Heir Force Academy held their charter meeting at the Impact Center on North Cole Street. The Kiwanis Ohio District Governor Craig Smith spoke to students, faculty, and others in attendance. Dr. Willie Heggins said, “The school has always been intentional in allowing service...
The Motor Ranch upgrades service department to better serve community
BUCYRUS—A longtime Bucyrus business is “redefining the ride” with yet another expansion of its service department. The Motor Ranch, 1825 E. Mansfield Street, has recently installed new lifts and other equipment in its renovated service department, which also features a new dedicated entrance and offices, according to J.R. Jenney, the company’s president, and owner.
Hearing set for Logan County solar facility
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Fountain Point Solar Energy LLC’s proposal to construct a 280 megawatt solar-powered electric generation facility in Bokescreek and Rushcreek townships in Logan County. The hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14, at 5 p.m., Benjamin...
Humane Society of Richland County announces new fundraiser: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k
ONTARIO — For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend. On Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company,...
Department of Housing awards homeowners
LIMA — Congratulations are in order for four homeowners in Lima. The Department of Housing & Neighborhoods announced Lima Pride Home Awards at Mayor Sharetta Smith’s press conference. The awards are given quarterly to owners who model good property maintenance. The 2022 third quarter awards were given to...
Nevada Awarded H2Ohio Grant
$2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities around Ohio to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. In our region, the Village of Nevada in Wyandot County, will receive $800,000. The funding will support the construction of a...
ARPA: Richland County commissioners hear requests for $600,000 in funding
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday entertained, but took no action on, a pair of American Rescue Plan Act funding requests that totaled nearly $600,000. One request for $500,000 came from the Village of Shiloh to assist with a $3.1 million project to replace waterlines, demolish the old water tower and provide water meters to 275 customers.
Self-serve: Richland County residents may be able to pay property taxes at kiosk next year
MANSFIELD -- Richland County residents may have a new option in 2023 when it comes to paying property taxes -- a self-serve kiosk in county Treasurer Bart Hamilton's office. Hamilton discussed the idea with county commissioners on Tuesday, joined by Brad Lewis, president of F&E Payment Pros, a "payment processing solutions" company from Northfield, Ohio.
Lima’s tobacco-free parks and spaces on hold
LIMA — The City of Lima has partnered with Activate Allen County and the Allen County Creating Healthy Communities program to combat second-hand smoke. The goal is to create healthier communities. Although tobacco became illegal indoors in 2006, recent studies show second-hand smoke can still have an impact. In...
Ohio First Lady Visits Findlay
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine makes stop in Hancock County this afternoon to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled over 343,000 kids, totaling 48% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their...
Kroger makes new offer to Ohio union
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The union representing central and southern Ohio Kroger workers announced a new contract offer has been made by the company Wednesday. In a statement, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 1059 President Randy Quickel said: “Negotiations concluded today with an updated contract offer to share with our membership. Our […]
Extension Rainfall Report for August
Hardin County – During the month of August, Extension volunteer rainfall reporters received an average of 4.32 inches of rain. The most rain for this month, 6.47 inches fell in Cessna Township as measured by Madelyn Lowery. The least rain reported during the month, 3.03 inches was reported in...
Halloween fun planned at the Council on Aging
BUCYRUS—Senior citizens ages 55 and older are invited to have some Halloween fun with the Crawford County Council on Aging in October. At 1 p.m. Oct. 3, seniors may decorate a Halloween shirt. Participants should bring a dark-colored shirt that has a high cotton percentage. On Oct. 5, seniors...
Experience Galion’s fate in question
GALION—The Economic Development Committee of the Galion City Council has serious concerns about their ability to communicate with Experience Galion. Experience Galion was established in the fall of 2018 and is the city’s Convention And Visitors Bureau (CVB) with the purpose of promoting travel and tourism within the city and surrounding areas.
Gun found in student’s backpack at west Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were called to an elementary school on the west side of Columbus Thursday morning after reports of a gun on school grounds. Columbus police say officers went to Westgate Alternative Elementary school and found a gun in a student’s backpack just before 10:00 a.m. There is no information on if […]
