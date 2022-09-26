The Hardin County Armory Foundation will hold a fundraiser in December to raise money for a window restoration project at the Armory in Kenton. Armory Gala coordinator Jolene Bailey said the Foundation has taken over the Mistletoe Ball that went defunct a few years ago, and they’ve given it a new name, “Monte Carlo Christmas, we’re going to have a casino upstairs in the balcony around the walkway, and sit down dinner on the floor, but that’s where it all came about, and the proceeds we’re going to make from this, we’re going to put it towards our window project and we are going to give some proceeds to the veterans of Hardin County.”

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO