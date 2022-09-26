Read full article on original website
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 4
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
NFL・
Robinson Chirinos taking over behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Boston Red Sox. Chirinos will catch in Boston after Adley Rutschman was rested against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project Chirinos to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Boston's Abraham Almonte batting ninth on Wednesday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Almonte will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Dean Kremer and Baltimore. Rob Refsnyder moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Almonte for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Jose Iglesias (hand) hitting second in Colorado's Wednesday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias (hand) is starting in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will take over shortstop duties after the veteran activated off the injured list with a right-hand contusion and Ezequiel Tovar was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander John Brebbia, our...
Tommy Pham sitting for Boston on Friday
Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pham will move to the bench on Friday with Abraham Almonte starting in left field. Almonte will bat seventh versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. numberFire's models project Almonte for...
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 4
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
NFL・
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo batting second on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Rizzo will start at first base on Friday and bat second versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Marwin Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rizzo for 14.2 FanDuel points on...
Josh Donaldson sitting for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Donaldson will move to the bench on Friday with DJ LeMahieu starting at third base. LeMahieu will bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5...
Trayce Thompson batting sixth for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Thompson will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Austin Barnes returns to the bench with Will Smith moving behind the plate. numberFire's...
Ford Proctor sitting for Giants on Friday
San Francisco Giants catcher Ford Proctor is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Proctor is being replaced at second base by Thairo Estrada versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 12 plate appearances this season, Proctor has a .200 batting average with a .750...
Yasmani Grandal sitting for Chicago on Friday
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Grandal will move to the bench on Friday with Carlos Perez catching for right-hander Davis Martin. Perez will bat eighth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. numberFire's models project...
Yoan Moncada batting sixth for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Moncada will start third base on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Romy Gonzalez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Moncada for 10.0 FanDuel points...
DJ LeMahieu batting fifth for Yankees on Friday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at third base on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Josh Donaldson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
Eloy Jimenez batting fourth for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Jimenez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. A.J. Pollock moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Jimenez for 8.9 FanDuel...
Yankees' Isiah Kiner-Falefa batting eighth on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Kiner-Falefa will start at shortstop on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Oswald Peraza returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiner-Falefa for 10.0 FanDuel points on Friday....
Rockies' Ryan McMahon batting third on Friday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. McMahon will start at third base on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers. Alan Trejo returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McMahon for 9.1 FanDuel points...
Yankees' Gleyber Torres batting third on Friday
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Torres will start at second base on Friday and bat third versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Aaron Hicks returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Torres for 13.5 FanDuel points on...
Corey Seager (forearm) hitting second in Rangers' Friday lineup
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (forearm) is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Seager will make his return after he missed time with a forearm injury and Josh Smith was benched. numberFire's models project Seager to score 12.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $3,400.
Nolan Arenado operating third base for Cardinals on Friday
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is batting fourth in Friday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Arenado will take over third base after Juan Yepez was shifted to left field and Corey Dickerson was benched against right-hander Johan Oviedo. numberFire's models project Arenado to score 10.2 FanDuel points at...
JJ Bleday hitting sixth for Marlins on Friday
Miami Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday is starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Bleday will take over left field after Peyton Burdick was benched in Milwaukee. In a matchup against right-hander Corbin Burnes, our models project Bleday to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
