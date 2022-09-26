ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemount, MN

Waseca Marching Jays perform in Rosemount

By Philip Weyhe
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 4 days ago

The Waseca Marching Jays took part in two marching band competitions over the weekend in Rosemount and Irondale.

They earned Best Drum Majors, Best Wind Section and second place in Class AA in Rosemount. They then earned second place in Class AA and Outstanding Musical Performance.

Waseca County News

Waseca County News

Waseca County, MN
ABOUT

Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/waseca_county_news/

