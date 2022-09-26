Waseca Marching Jays perform in Rosemount

Related
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota
What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
Southern Minnesota News
Waseca City councillor likens local CBD buisnessman to high school drug dealer
John Mansfield (right) speaks at Waseca Council meeting as John Clemons looks on. A moratorium on the sale of THC products passed in Waseca last week, and the council’s discussion on the issue left one person feeling not so chill. Local cannabis business owner Mike Drummer was against the...
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in SE Minnesota
RED WIND (WJON - News) -- A St. Cloud woman was among four people hurt in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 61 near Red Wing. Troopers say a Dodge Dart driven by...
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
KEYC
Road closures to be expected during Mankato Marathon
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is advising residents of road closures during this year’s Mankato Marathon. City staff said that traffic disruptions will be minimal on Oct. 14 and 15, during races. On Friday, Poplar Street from A Street to Sibley Parkway will close at 2...
CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities
ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
KEYC
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule (CWR) goes into effect this weekend. The state law protects residential utility customers from having natural gas or electric services shut off in low temperatures. It requires utility companies to offer reasonable payment plans for all households and renters, no matter...
KEYC
One year update on Highway 14 deer crossing underpass
NEAR CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – While many Minnesota drivers are on the lookout for deer year-round, fall is the peak time for deer-related crashes. “They’re a little more active. Females can be running for males, the males are chasing females, so they tend to be in the roads more in the fall,” Oxbow Park naturalist Jaide Ryks said.
Driver, 83, killed in collision with semi-truck in Northfield
An 83-year-old man was killed in a collision with a semi-truck in Northfield on Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Pontiac G6 and a Freightliner straight truck collided at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 3 and Honeylocust Drive at 9:50 a.m. Driving the Pontiac and killed in the crash...
KEYC
No weapons found or injuries following incident at Waseca Central School building
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Waseca were called to the Waseca Public Schools Central Building Thursday. In a release from the city, just before 11 AM, police say they were called to the report of gunshots on the third floor of the Central Building on Elm Avenue. During their...
KEYC
Minnesota natives face Hurricane Ian
FLORIDA (KTTC) – Hurricane Ian is rocking Southwest Florida, causing major flooding and damage. But residents from all around the state, including some with Rochester ties, are seeing the storm’s impact. Kendra Oestreich lives in Apollo Beach, Florida which is about 15 miles south of Tampa Bay. She...
On first day of school, state trooper escorts kindergartener whose life he helped save five years earlier
WAYZATA, Minn. — Elise Lonsbury had everything set for her first day of kindergarten. But Elise’s first-day-of-school list was likely the only one that included a state trooper. “Five years ago, I would have never guessed that we'd be doing this,” Lt. Paul Stricker of the Minnesota State...
Beloved Minnesota Music Festival Cancelled Forever
The festival was launched in 1998.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
'You cannot stay in the shadows about this anymore' | Augsburg University students protest against 'unsanitary living conditions' in dorms
MINNEAPOLIS — Dozens of Augsburg University students, staff and alumni spent Tuesday afternoon protesting against what they call unsanitary living conditions in campus residence halls, particularly the Mortensen and Urness towers. Students claim they have dealt with issues that include mold, pest infestations, lack of air conditioning and unclean...
Waseca County News
Waseca County, MN
