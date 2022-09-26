Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Launches $250k Competition: Tron and Tamadoge Whales Have Eyes On This Meme Coin.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new meme coin on the crypto market, following the popularity of Dogecoin (DOGE), one of its predecessor meme coins. Meme coins are cryptocurrencies built around internet-based jokes known as ‘memes,’ and they frequently use a mascot for their memes. The crypto community...
NEWSBTC
The Ethereum Merge: What Is Trading Headed Towards?
If Bitcoin is the digital gold of the crypto sphere, then Ethereum is the digital silver. The blockchain powerhouse headed by Vitalik Buterin has taken the world by storm since its foundation in 2015, and its price journey has outperformed BTC on several occasions. From its starting value of just...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Sees Massive Decline In On-Chain Activity
Bitcoin on-chain activity had been lit up like a Christmas tree over the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even though the upgrade was not taking place on the bitcoin network, it was still significant for the crypto space, which led to increased activity across various networks. However, now that the Merge has been done and dusted, the network activity has begun to retrace to ‘normal’ levels, leading to a decline in on-chain activity.
NEWSBTC
Zebec to launch its rollup chain via Eclipse, to bring frictionless global payment standards
With Solana’s repeated run-ins with bots and outages, it does not just outages and frustrated traders but projects building on top of Solana. Zebec is becoming the largest business-facing protocol on Solana, with more than 200 Solana projects utilizing Zebec’s services. With the rigid demand for payment applications, Zebec is proud to announce the launch of our own rollup chain using Eclipse technology.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally Above $20K
Bitcoin price is holding gains above the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $19,660 resistance zone. Bitcoin remained stable and consolidated above the $19,000 support zone. The price is trading above $19,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Price Drops On Chart With Resistance At $6.80, What’s Next?
Polkadot price had touched the $8 price level before the bulls lost steam and fell on the one-day chart. DOT travelled 3.6% lower in the last 24 hours on its chart. Over the past week, DOT had gained some value, but most of that was nullified at press time. The...
NEWSBTC
Is Short Bitcoin ETF Exposure Gearing Up For A Squeeze?
Bitcoin’s short exposure has been gaining favor from both retail and institutional investors over the last couple of months. For most, this position in the digital asset has paid off, given its continued decline over this time. Even then, investors have not eased up in their exposure to this investment vehicle. The total assets under management for short bitcoin ETF are on the rise, sparking speculations of a potential short squeeze.
NEWSBTC
JPEX Strengthens Partnership with Simplex by Nuvei, Launches Crypto-friendly Card
JPEX, a recognized and licensed digital asset bank designed to enable the trading of virtual currencies while providing a benign, safe platform for international transactions, has announced its partnership with Simplex by Nuvei. As one of the leading brands in the highly competitive Asian crypto market, JPEX has partnered with Simplex by Nuvei to further strengthen its stance in the ever-growing market.
NEWSBTC
Aave (AAVE), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Strained While Chronoly.io’s (CRNO) Growth Multiplied
Recently, investors are keenly observing the performance of three crypto projects – Aave (AAVE), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and Chronoly.io (CRNO). However, the market performances of these projects have not been the same. The price of Aave (AAVE) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) have been going down the hill for a long time. Therefore, AAVE and WBTC holders are shifting to Chronoly.io (CRNO). Chronoly.io (CRNO) has posted an astounding growth of 690% during its pre-sale.
NEWSBTC
BUSDVerse: How to Make Highest Yield Safely on Binance Smart Chain
As the cryptocurrency market grows, the demand for products offered by digital technologies rises too. Thanks to the emergence of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, the existing financial system is changing and there are many new opportunities that were not there before. This is the reason for such a rapid growth of digital assets.
NEWSBTC
Monero Price Continues Its Bullish Streak, Will This Be Its Next Trading Range?
Monero price has been bullish despite the broader market trends. Over the last 24 hours, XMR has continued moving up on its chart. It gained close to 4%. In the past week, Monero price gained significantly as there was a 9% appreciation on the altcoin’s chart. The technical outlook for the coin was bullish on the one-day chart.
NEWSBTC
Solana, Tezos And Moshnake: 3 Cryptocurrencies With High Profit Probabilities
Cryptocurrency investors are on the hunt for tokens that could bring large gains in 2022. The well-known cryptocurrency projects Uniswap (UNI) and Sandbox (SAND) have had a big impact on the market and provided large rewards to investors. Moshnake (MSH), on the other hand, has attracted many investors as it...
NEWSBTC
Popular NFT Collectors are Flocking Towards Big Eyes Coin, and Why You Should Too.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an up-and-coming meme coin on the crypto market. So far, the coin has sound $3.2 million worth of BIG tokens in their pre-sale. It is only expected to gain popularity upon its release date. The popularity of the coin is increasing on all platforms. Popular NFT collectors have talked about Big Eyes Coin (BIG) for a while and now promote them on their Twitter pages. Why are they so interested in the Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?
NEWSBTC
Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) – An Insight into the best new protocol to change the game
Traditionally, people are cautious regarding their investments, finances, and portfolio security. With the advent of online finance, many individuals, even multi-national corporations, were reluctant to get on the bandwagon of “internet money.”. Understandably, people don’t trust something they know little or nothing about. History repeated itself with the boom...
NEWSBTC
Why Single-Digit Gains Is The Best Case Scenario For Bitcoin This September
Bitcoin gains for the month of September have been less than encouraging for investors. The month has historically been bearish for the digital asset, which makes it no surprise when multiple dips had begun to rock it. Now, as the month draws to a close, it continues to follow the trend for most of the month. This means that it is likely not to be any significant recovery, and single-digit gains may be the best it can do.
NEWSBTC
Wanchain Launches Cross-chain USDT XFlows with Bridge Upgrade
Press Release: Wanchain launches the cross-chain XFlows bridge update, bringing native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB, and many other top coins. 28th September 2022, London – Wanchain has announced its new ‘XFlows’ cross-chain bridge upgrade which will revolutionize trading of the world’s number one stablecoin, USDT, against many other widely used tokens. This new upgrade brings native-to-native USDT cross-chain transfers for Ethereum, BNB Chain, OKC, Polygon, Arbitrum, and more to be announced soon.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Retreats Below $19,000 – Will It Slide Under $18,000 This Week?
The average Bitcoin price in September of last year was $45,965. It even hit and surpassed the $50K mark three times back then. It did so when it closed September 4, 2021 at $50,000, September 5 at $51,692, and September 6 at $52,644.49. But the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin And The Golden Ratio Bottom | BTCUSD Analysis September 29, 2022
5 BTC + 300 Free Spins for new players & 15 BTC + 35.000 Free Spins every month, only at mBitcasino. Play Now!. 1.618 is the golden ratio, also known as the divine proportion. Bitcoin downtrend stops at precisely the golden ratio | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com. Shocked by this...
NEWSBTC
2022: The Year Extreme Fear Took Over The Crypto Market
The year 2022 so far has seen the crypto market spend most of its time in the fear territory, with a large chunk of it being especially deep into extreme fear. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Continues To Point At “Extreme Fear”. According to the latest weekly report from...
