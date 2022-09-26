ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Union Station adds new VR option for ‘Spooky Season’

By Matt Stewart, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VlXgr_0iAxj6Pu00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s the first virtual reality experience of its kind in the U.S., and you can find it at Kansas City’s Union Station.

The landmark is now home to a VR machine. It came from a company in the United Kingdom.

Union Station plans to fire it up and use it for both Halloween events and during the holiday season around Christmas.

You’ll be able to go on a fun ride where the seats move and the winds blow in your face. The hallway going into Science City is also decorated with animatronic creatures to get families in the Halloween sprit.

Flash deal offered for upcoming GloWild at KC Zoo

Inside Science City educators will conduct spooky science experiments for the kids during the month of October.

“This just gives one little add-on where we can say hey, people love these little virtual reality immersive experiences and while science city is great for being hands-on, this is takes you to a different level and a different experience,” Jerry Baber, Union Station COO, said.

The Halloween VR Experience opens Saturday and runs Wednesdays through Sundays during the month of October. The cost is $6 a person. You can learn more online at UnionStation.org.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

Disney Cancels Popular Christmas Event

For years, Guests celebrating Christmas at Walt Disney World Resort had the chance to purchase tickets to the popular event Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. The Very Merry Christmas Party takes place at Magic Kingdom Park and features a special parade, fireworks, character meet and greets, and more. When the Parks reopened after COVID, Disney tried to introduce Mickey’s Very Merriest After Hours event, but the Party was not as popular as Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, so Disney is bringing it back this year.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Station#Vr#Christmas#Unionstation Org#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
disneydining.com

Disney After Hours Events Are Coming Back! Find Out When

Disney After Hours Events are some of the most popular events at Walt Disney World, and for good reason! We love these specail njght time events here at Disney Dining. After all, who doesn’t love lower crowds and more time in their favorite Disney park?!?. Last year we saw...
TRAVEL
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy