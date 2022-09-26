Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Osceola man charged with trying to kill Hastings Police officer
HASTINGS, NE — An Osceola man is accused of trying to kill a Hastings Police officer in connection to an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday. 33-year-old Anthony Mattison is charged in Adams County Court with attempted second-degree murder, attempted assault of an officer, terroristic threats, two weapons violations and drug possession. The arrest affidavit is sealed, but the criminal complaint reveals some new details. It accuses Mattison of intentionally trying to kill a Hastings Police officer, using a gun during the incident and possessing meth.
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
KSNB Local4
Hall County District judge denies transfer to juvenile court in Walmart shooting case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The charges against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas will be heard in Hall County District Court. He is facing 19 charges following the May 2022 shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Cardenas has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Those include attempted first-degree murder, 14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. He’s also facing a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison for meth possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be in federal prison until sometime in 2032 for drug conviction. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Michael Eugene West, 39, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, West will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man jailed for assault after fight with probation officer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is sentenced to jail for domestic assault after a fight with his probation officer. Court records show Shawn Smith, 35, was convicted on third degree domestic assault and DUI. He was sentenced to 350 days in jail for the assault charge and 60 days in jail for the DUI.
1011now.com
Grand Island Tactical Team arrests man after stand-off
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police arrested a suspect Wednesday after a short stand-off on the north end of town. Police Captain Jim Duering said Alejandro Loforte-Escalona, 24, had six felony warrants outstanding. An investigator saw Loforte-Escalona run into a house in the 1500 block of North Locust Street. Police attempted to enter the house, but the residents refused to let them in, denying that Loforte-Escalona was there.
York News-Times
Sutton man pleads not guilty of running from trooper
YORK – Gildardo Garcia, 31, of Sutton, has pleaded not guilty to felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving after allegedly running from a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol in York. Garcia appeared for arraignment this week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man facing felony charge following doll incident
News Channel Nebraska
Two officers fire shots, one arrest made during incident next to Hastings Police Department
UPDATE (7:45 PM 9/27) - One person is in custody and multiple agencies are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. The Hastings Police department says the shooting happened around 12:40 Tuesday afternoon just east of the police department. A news release says multiple officers were involved and two officers fired shots. The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one suspect on unrelated felony warrants. Nobody was injured.
KSNB Local4
KETV.com
Deceptively deadly doll evacuates Grand Island businesses
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Authorities said a suspicious doll evacuated two Grand Island businesses Monday morning. Due to concerns of a bomb in the building, police said officers and Nebraska State Patrol's bomb squad responded to a clinic located near the 600 block of North Diers Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
KSNB Local4
Trailer overturns near Grand Island, several hogs don’t survive
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol discovered hogs running along Interstate 80 when they responded to a livestock trailer crash near Grand Island Wednesday. According to NSP, the report of the incident was received around 4:50 p.m. and several agencies responded near mile marker 318. Upon arrival, they found a fire in the engine compartment of the overturned vehicle and a number of hogs that got loose.
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
KSNB Local4
Fraud case open in unpaid Eakes office supplies case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are looking into a fraud complaint reported to them by Eakes Office Plus. The incident happened between May 31 and Sept. 23. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a fake company set up an online order with Eakes and ordered $47,000 worth of office supplies, but never paid for any of it.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple agencies in search of runaway suspect in Chapman
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the hunt for a runaway suspect from central Nebraska. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call late Sunday to a call of a man trying to enter a residence. Authorities said they tried to take into...
News Channel Nebraska
1011now.com
More than $277K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a beef theft that they said is different from previous thefts they’ve experienced regarding stolen meat. “This was different,” said GIPD Captain Jim Duering. “It wasn’t cold storage trailers sitting in a parking lot that got stolen.”
News Channel Nebraska
Several injured in two-car crash in Buffalo County
SHELTON, Neb. -- Six people were injured and sent to the hospital in a car crash near Shelton. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said officers were dispatched to the area of Grand Island Road and Shelton Road for a reported motor vehicle crash on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. Officers said...
NebraskaTV
Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
KSNB Local4
Hastings city council cuts property tax to combat county tax increase
