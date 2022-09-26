Read full article on original website
WIBW
Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County
DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
KAKE TV
Child hospitalized after car catches fire at 'tiny' food pantry in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KMBC) -- The Overland Park Fire Department said a child was hospitalized after suffering burns in a car fire Thursday afternoon. Authorities confirm that the child was in stable condition. Overland Park fire says just after 1 p.m., crews from the department were called to a car...
KMBC.com
Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — First responders in Independence saved a boy from drowning in at a pond Thursday morning. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
Prosecutor: Kansas man used pit bull as deadly weapon
Malachi S. Thomas, a Douglas County Kansas, man, is charged with battery after prosecutors said he used a pit bull dog as a deadly weapon.
Cousins now charged in deadly Kansas City shooting
Nathaniel Carter and Davon Canady, of Kansas City, are now facing charges in a deadly August shooting that left 23-year-old John Greer dead.
Teenager recovering from stabbing in the Northland
Kansas City police investigate after finding a teenager in a Northland park Friday evening. The teen was stabbed and suffered critical injures.
Kansas City neighbors still searching for answers in deadly triple shooting
Three people, including a child under the age of five, were shot Monday inside a Kansas City home at 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue.
KAKE TV
Local shortage affecting Kansas City’s ability to send blood to Florida hurricane zone
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Blood from Kansas City is on its way to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian, but the local shortage has affected how much we can help. Now, Kansas City’s Community Blood Center is asking people to pitch in to replenish our local supply.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
New details released after child hit on local highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 12-year-old was hit on Highway 40 Monday afternoon, the Shawnee County sheriff’s office said. Detectives said a 64-year-old was driving a white 2013 Kia Optima when it struck the child in the road. The accident happened in the 8100 block of Highway 40, east of Topeka, in an area surrounded by […]
WIBW
Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
Child struck by vehicle east of Topeka critically injured
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect a correction to the address of where the crash took place. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A child was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle east of Topeka on Monday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, they received a report around 7:20 p.m. that the […]
Kansas man dies in crash at Missouri motorsports park
A Kansas man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle at a motorsports park in Merwin, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.
Police identify homicide victim in triple shooting that also injured child
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have identified the victims and suspects in a deadly triple shooting that left a child critically injured Monday afternoon.
First degree murder charges filed in Topeka against man who fled to Pa.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against an individual authorities believe killed a man in Topeka before fleeing to Erie, Pennsylvania. Emmanuel Rashad Walker will face several charges including murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. According […]
KHP asks drivers to #ShareTheRoad with Kansas farm vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol is reminding motorists they aren’t the only ones using the roads and highways. A variety of farm vehicles, such as trucks, tractors, combines and other implements, will be on the road more frequently as the fall harvest approaches. These vehicles are often slow and cumbersome, so motorists are […]
WIBW
Suspect arrested in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man suspected in a shooting last week in Central Topeka. TPD says Bo Shipley, 31, was arrested for aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm. Shipley is accused of shooting another man on September 21 in the 1600 block of...
Child critically injured in deadly triple shooting in KCMO
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly triple shooting that critically injured a child on Monday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend. A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate...
Former KCK police officer’s license revoked following guilty plea
A former Kansas City, Kansas police officer's license was revoked after he pleaded guilty after paying a woman for sex while on the job.
