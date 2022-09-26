ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

10-6A Volleyball: Jags, Jackets set for a showdown for first place

The stage is set for a showdown for the top spot in 10-6A on Friday as undefeated Horn and Rockwall meet with first place on the line at Horn High School. The Jaguars improved to 5-0 on Tuesday with an impressive 19-25, 25-20, 27-25 20-25 15-13 victory over Rockwall-Heath.
MESQUITE, TX
9-6A Volleyball: Sachse rallies past Wylie to remain undefeated

The second half of the 9-6A season got underway on Tuesday and there was nearly a drastic change in the standings. Sachse had rolled through the first half of district play without dropping a set, but Wylie had upset on its mind when it went up two-sets-to-one.
SACHSE, TX
Volleyball Roundup: Prosper stays hot; McKinney North, Coppell pick up big wins

ALLEN — As District 5-6A volleyball nears its midpoint, Prosper head coach Erin Kauffman noted that this can be the time of the season when morale can have a tendency to drag for a program. But that hasn't been the case for the Lady Eagles, who exited Tuesday's 3-0 sweep at Allen (25-19, 25-21, 25-16) one win away from an undefeated month of September.
PROSPER, TX
Marching Music! Frisco ISD high school marching bands put on a show

On Tuesday night, Sept. 27, under the dome of the Ford Center at The Star, the 12 high school marching band programs of Frisco ISD put on a show for parents, students, teachers and the community. The Frisco ISD Marching Band Showcase, presented by Whataburger, provided all 12 high school...
FRISCO, TX
Coppell business briefs: CBAS, Board or Commission Applications, disaster loans available

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25, 2022 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023.
COPPELL, TX
Watters Creek community joins together to fight hunger

Community members at Watters Creek in Alle came together to help end hunger throughout the month of September. Between residents, Market Street, the Lofts at Watters Creek and the Watters Creek management office, around 1,400 items were collected.
ALLEN, TX
The history behind preserving the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville

Old Town Legacy House has been a vital part to the Lewisville community since the 1800s, but was nearly torn down during the pandemic to make room for more apartment buildings for the growing community. Luckily, the Lewisville community stepped in. The Legacy House was owned by the Allen and...
LEWISVILLE, TX
National Senior Center Month: Learn how the Coppell Senior and Community Center celebrated all month long

September was National Senior Center Month, which provided an opportunity for senior centers across the country to showcase themselves and promote a positive image of aging. The Coppell Senior and Community Center celebrated all month long, with its final event of the month on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The theme for this year’s senior center month was strengthening community connections and the senior center staff worked hard to honor that theme.
COPPELL, TX
Plano resident patents two-queen bee hive

Beekeeping is about to become more efficient. Plano resident, architect and master beekeeper Daniel Brantner has developed a patent to keep two-queen bee colonies that will prolong a colony’s life and increase honey production for hobbyist beekeepers.
PLANO, TX
City of Mesquite Announces Water Rate Increase

The city of Mesquite will implement a 9% increase in water rates effective Oct. 1. The rate adjustment is due to a 13% increase in the cost of water supplied by the North Texas Municipal Water District due to significant costs in the chemicals and labor needed to treat drinking water.
MESQUITE, TX
Dallas Regional Medical Center donates 1,600 pounds of school supplies

Dallas Regional Medical Center held its fourth annual Stuff the Bus event earlier this month to help provide students with school supplies. Dallas Regional Medical Center had the MISD Read Play Talk bus parked outside its medical office building, and office members stuffed it with as many school supplies as possible.
DALLAS, TX
Vehicle ends up in ditch after pursuit Friday morning in Carrollton

The Carrollton Police Department reported Friday morning via its social media channels that drivers should watch for emergency vehicles and lane closures on Luna at Valwood. A pursuit of a recently stolen vehicle in Dallas ended with the vehicle in a ditch. The driver was not seriously injured.
CARROLLTON, TX

