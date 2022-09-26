Read full article on original website
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Catalytic Converter Theft Doesn't Appear To Be Going AwayNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Fort Worth ISD Installs GPS Trackers on BussesLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
10-6A Volleyball: Jags, Jackets set for a showdown for first place
The stage is set for a showdown for the top spot in 10-6A on Friday as undefeated Horn and Rockwall meet with first place on the line at Horn High School. The Jaguars improved to 5-0 on Tuesday with an impressive 19-25, 25-20, 27-25 20-25 15-13 victory over Rockwall-Heath.
Making the turn: District 9-5A volleyball teams head into second half of season
The 9-5A volleyball season reaches its midpoint on Friday and heading into the stretch run, it appears to be a five-team race. Unless the trio of Carrollton ISD teams get things turned around in a hurry, the four playoff berths will be decided between Wakeland, Lone Star, Frisco, Reedy and the Colony.
What a Knight! See 50 photos from Frisco Independence's win over Denton to remain undefeated
The Frisco Independence football Knights came off the bye-week and defeated Denton 44-10 Thursday night to improve to 4-0 overall. Check out 50 photos from the Knights win from the Frisco Enterprise!
9-6A Volleyball: Sachse rallies past Wylie to remain undefeated
The second half of the 9-6A season got underway on Tuesday and there was nearly a drastic change in the standings. Sachse had rolled through the first half of district play without dropping a set, but Wylie had upset on its mind when it went up two-sets-to-one.
Volleyball Roundup: Prosper stays hot; McKinney North, Coppell pick up big wins
ALLEN — As District 5-6A volleyball nears its midpoint, Prosper head coach Erin Kauffman noted that this can be the time of the season when morale can have a tendency to drag for a program. But that hasn't been the case for the Lady Eagles, who exited Tuesday's 3-0 sweep at Allen (25-19, 25-21, 25-16) one win away from an undefeated month of September.
PHOTOS: McKinney ISD marching band students show their talents at district showcase
McKinney ISD hosted its Band Night Wednesday evening at the MISD Stadium. The event, which showcased the shows of the marching bands from McKinney High School, McKinney North High School and McKinney Boyd High School, also included performances from the 7th and 8th grade middle school bands.
Marching Music! Frisco ISD high school marching bands put on a show
On Tuesday night, Sept. 27, under the dome of the Ford Center at The Star, the 12 high school marching band programs of Frisco ISD put on a show for parents, students, teachers and the community. The Frisco ISD Marching Band Showcase, presented by Whataburger, provided all 12 high school...
Get Big as Texas Savings with DCTA’s State Fair of Texas Ticket Combo Deal
Howdy partners! Save big at the 2022 State Fair of Texas with Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA)! We’re offering fair-goers one free DCTA regional pass when you purchase a State Fair of Texas ticket from us for $20.50. This Texas-sized deal can be purchased online at DCTAdeal.net for mail...
Coppell business briefs: CBAS, Board or Commission Applications, disaster loans available
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25, 2022 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023.
Carrollton updates entertainment lineup for 12th Annual Festival at the Switchyard
In this case, more is more, and even better because it’s free. The City of Carrollton is adding more entertainment to its free 12th annual Festival at the Switchyard to be held on Saturday, November 5 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Historic Downtown Carrollton (1106 S. Broadway Street).
Watters Creek community joins together to fight hunger
Community members at Watters Creek in Alle came together to help end hunger throughout the month of September. Between residents, Market Street, the Lofts at Watters Creek and the Watters Creek management office, around 1,400 items were collected.
The history behind preserving the Old Town Legacy House in Lewisville
Old Town Legacy House has been a vital part to the Lewisville community since the 1800s, but was nearly torn down during the pandemic to make room for more apartment buildings for the growing community. Luckily, the Lewisville community stepped in. The Legacy House was owned by the Allen and...
National Senior Center Month: Learn how the Coppell Senior and Community Center celebrated all month long
September was National Senior Center Month, which provided an opportunity for senior centers across the country to showcase themselves and promote a positive image of aging. The Coppell Senior and Community Center celebrated all month long, with its final event of the month on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The theme for this year’s senior center month was strengthening community connections and the senior center staff worked hard to honor that theme.
Plano resident patents two-queen bee hive
Beekeeping is about to become more efficient. Plano resident, architect and master beekeeper Daniel Brantner has developed a patent to keep two-queen bee colonies that will prolong a colony’s life and increase honey production for hobbyist beekeepers.
McKinney names bond committee members: appointees include community members, local mayors and county judge
The city of McKinney on Friday named the 40 members of a bond committee that will review and recommend future capital projects that could be presented to McKinney voters next May. Committee members were appointed by the McKinney City Council.
City of Mesquite Announces Water Rate Increase
The city of Mesquite will implement a 9% increase in water rates effective Oct. 1. The rate adjustment is due to a 13% increase in the cost of water supplied by the North Texas Municipal Water District due to significant costs in the chemicals and labor needed to treat drinking water.
Dallas Regional Medical Center donates 1,600 pounds of school supplies
Dallas Regional Medical Center held its fourth annual Stuff the Bus event earlier this month to help provide students with school supplies. Dallas Regional Medical Center had the MISD Read Play Talk bus parked outside its medical office building, and office members stuffed it with as many school supplies as possible.
Peeping toms, National Night out and more: See what's making news in the Plano community
The Plano Police Department is seeking information on a suspect caught on camera peering into a home on Sept. 14 at approximately 10:30 p.m. The suspect was captured on video looking into the victim’s window in the area of Premier Drive and Alma Drive. The suspect has tattoos including...
Vehicle ends up in ditch after pursuit Friday morning in Carrollton
The Carrollton Police Department reported Friday morning via its social media channels that drivers should watch for emergency vehicles and lane closures on Luna at Valwood. A pursuit of a recently stolen vehicle in Dallas ended with the vehicle in a ditch. The driver was not seriously injured.
Frisco Police Department requests Texas Rangers’ assistance following suspect death
The Frisco Police Department, Texas Rangers, and Collin County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a felony incident where a suspect was seriously injured while fleeing from officers. The foot pursuit and response to resistance involving Frisco Police Officers occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14. At 3:15 p.m. on the above...
