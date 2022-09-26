ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities say the autopsy is now completed, but the investigation continues into the accidental shooting death of a toddler. They confirm the victim was a two-year-old boy. Officials told 7News that both parents were out of the house at the time, and all five children were in the house, ranging […]

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO