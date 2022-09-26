Read full article on original website
Child arrested after threatening Ohio family with scissors
A juvenile in Erie County has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his family with scissors.
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
According to NBC4i, reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of “being picked on all the time.”. The girl was taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center and is expected...
Man in Ohio eats pizza during arrest
A ruckus in the middle of the street in Hubbard ended in an arrest, ruined pizza and damaged cars.
WTRF
Police investigating murder in Ohio County
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased...
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
Hurricane Ian strands Darke County man in Ohio, puts wife and son on the road with pet birds
ARCANUM — Matthew Kovacs planned to fly back to Florida as part of his job with the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, but Hurricane Ian blew that plan out of the water and left him stranded in his native Darke County. >> LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian downgraded, but continues...
WSYX ABC6
'I picked the wrong hurricane to stay for,' Central Ohio natives hunker down for Ian
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida, but it's sending shockwaves across the nation. Central Ohioans who are now living in Florida are battling a whole different type of severe weather. "We’re used to knowing a blizzard is coming, so you go, stock up for...
Ohio Department of Transportation searching for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is short staffed for seasonal and full-time drivers. To help fill those positions, the department is hiring individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license. The department will pay to train and get new drivers licensed before winter. In exchange, new drivers are asked to […]
WANE-TV
Ohio couple charged with elder abuse, stealing $450K
KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — A Knox County grand jury indicted an Ohio couple on numerous felony charges stemming from the alleged theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to a press release, former police officer Daniel...
Execution date set for Ohio man who fatally shot couple
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday set a September 2026 execution date for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation.
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Man charged with murder of Wheeling woman
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Murder charges were filed Thursday morning in connection to the death of of a woman in Wheeling on Wednesday night. According to the Wheeling Police Department, 36 year old Jermaine Justin Copeland has been arrested and charged with the murder of 47 year old Shirley Ann Wolfe.
Hurricane Ian leaves behind widespread devastation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — First responders and power crews from central Ohio are in Florida, helping with rescue efforts from the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Here in Ohio, there are many with close ties to the area, like a HuA professor at the Ohio State University who dedicated two decades to the devastated island of […]
wdrb.com
Indiana mom accused of abandoning autistic son in Ohio sentenced to less than a year in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana mother accused of abandoning her autistic, non-verbal son in Ohio has been sentenced to six months in prison. According to a FOX59 report, 33-year-old Heather Nicole Adkins of Shelbyville pleaded guilty to child endangerment and was ordered to take parenting classes and get mental health and addiction treatment in prison.
Conneaut, Ohio woman pleads guilty to federal drug and firearm charges
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Conneaut, Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm. Jennifer Glasscock, 38, was pulled over by a Pennsylvania State Trooper on Nov. 30. She was in Lawrence County. While approaching the vehicle, the Trooper saw Glasscock with an open […]
Questions remain in the accidental shooting death of a toddler
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities say the autopsy is now completed, but the investigation continues into the accidental shooting death of a toddler. They confirm the victim was a two-year-old boy. Officials told 7News that both parents were out of the house at the time, and all five children were in the house, ranging […]
WLWT 5
Federal officials ask Ohio Task Force One to provide more help to Floridians in wake of Hurricane Ian
DAYTON, Ohio — A little before 8 a.m. Thursday,Ohio Task Force One program manager Evan Schumann got a call from Federal Emergency Management Agency officials asking for more emergency help in Florida. "They've said this is the top fifth worst hurricane to ever hit the United States," Schumann said.
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
Troopers stopped 32-year-old LaTonya-Katryna Hamilton at about 3:21 p.m. Sept. 19 on I-75 in Wood County for a turn signal violation.
LIST: 2022 trick-or-treat dates & times around central Ohio
OHIO, USA — Halloween is around the corner and that means it's almost time for children to dress up in their spookiest costumes and go around the neighborhood trick-or-treating. Below is a list of dates and times for trick-or-treating across central Ohio. *The following list of events is accurate...
13abc.com
Another check washing scam in Northwest Ohio
The Knight Insurance Agency has been part of the downtown Toledo scene for more than 140 years and the company just announced a big change in its leadership. Former Toledoans living in Florida who spoke with 13abc are nervous about hurricane Ian, especially since many have never been through one before.
