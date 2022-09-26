Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina Andras
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hayden and Trussville Girls Win Miss Iron City's Outstanding Teen CompetitionP3 StrategiesTrussville, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
birminghamtimes.com
Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham
Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
Bham Now
7 stores with the best stomp-worthy cowboy boots in Birmingham
Y’all, we live in Alabama—our country side is bound to come out every now and then. With cooler weather, rodeos and Halloween around the corner, it’s time to make sure you have a good pair of cowboy boots on hand. Here are seven stores around the Greater Birmingham Area to find boots worth stomping in.
Bham Now
Nabeel’s in Homewood is closing its doors this Friday, Sept. 30 after 50 years
We have sad news, Birmingham. This Friday, September 30, Nabeel’s Cafe & Market in Homewood will be closing its doors after serving the community for over 50 years. Keep reading for more details. Say goodbye this Friday, September 30. This Friday is the last day you can grab a...
Bham Now
55 New & Coming Soon Home Listings across Birmingham—Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 55 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Conner Milam Rohm at 205-447-0773...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bham Now
Drum circles are gaining momentum in Birmingham—here’s why + where to find them
Are you looking to be part of a community? The word’s in that playing music with fellow Birminghamians is the way to do that. Musician and drum circle facilitator John Scalici is hosting community drum circles for everyone to join to promote unity and to provide a space to meet others. Keep reading to learn more about John and how you can participate in a drum circle.
Shelby Reporter
CAVA Mediterranean restaurant opens on 280
NORTH SHELBY – It was a busy afternoon at CAVA on Wednesday, Sept. 28, as residents showcased their excitement to try one of Shelby County’s newest restaurant additions along U.S. 280. “I would describe the company as fresh, healthy and fast,” General Manager Eric Murphy said. “We’re kind...
thehomewoodstar.com
Business Happenings - October 2022
Salon 46 hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 27 to celebrate the opening of its new location at 350 Hallman Hill E., Suite 71, in Homewood. The salon officially opened at the beginning of August, and serves clients with unique solutions for healthy and beautiful hair. 205-848-2265. Coming Soon. SanPeggios Pizza...
Bham Now
7 Hispanic-owned markets to shop local + celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
If you’re looking to incorporate new flavors and ingredients into your cooking, listen up. We’re continuing to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with 7 Mexican markets that you’ll want to add to your grocery rotation. 1. Mi Pueblo | Homewood. Mi Pueblo might be the first to come...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ironcity.ink
Stars align for Carraway redevelopment: Neighbors happy to see buildings torn down, gutted
Demolition is underway at the former Physicians Medical Center Carraway Hospital campus Sept. 1. Nine buildings have been slated for demolition at the heavily vandalized property. Additional areas of the campus are slated to be refurbished as part of The Star at Uptown redevelopment project. For 14 years, people living...
Food Truck Thursday: Frozen Rooster
Frozen Rooster stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News to get us in a good food mood for Food Truck Thursday.
Bham Now
7 local fall treats that will make you swoon—hold the pumpkin
Fall is back, which means seasonal treats are baking up on menus around Birmingham. While Pumpkin Spice may think its royalty, we’re shouting out fall flavors that deserve a little more recognition (pumpkin haters, we’ve got your back). 1. Bandit Pâtisserie. Nothing beats pie on the go....
Bham Now
3 ways LAH Real Estate supports Birmingham charities
As a locally-owned company, LAH Real Estate is committed to supporting local charities and nonprofit organizations. We spoke with members of the LAH Real Estate team to learn more big things they do for Birmingham. LAH Real Estate’s Year-Long Giving. At the beginning of each year, LAH Real Estate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
Scooter’s Coffee opening first Birmingham-area location on 280
Nebraska-based drive-in coffee franchise Scooter’s Coffee is opening a new location along 280. Although Scooter’s currently operates six stores throughout Alabama, this will be the company’s first in the Birmingham Metro area. About Scooter’s Coffee. Not familiar with Scooter’s Coffee? Founded in 1998 by Don and...
Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community. Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
wbrc.com
Yard debris pickup service ends for Helena residents
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Helena, your yard debris pickup service is going away because of lack of funding, and that $7 charge on your utility bill is going away too. Without any funding, the Helena city council had no other choice but to terminate the service,...
wvtm13.com
Wreath-laying ceremony honors life of Birmingham's first black television reporter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — People gathered in Birmingham to remember a broadcasting pioneer who helped pave the way for future journalists in Central Alabama. Learn more about the life of Carl Daniels in the video above.
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works customers react to a potential 8.3% rate hike in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re a Birmingham Water Works customer, you may soon see a significant jump in your bill. The Water Works board is considering raising your rates by an average of 8.3% for next year and it could be an even higher rate for some households.
Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Chair Chris Rice doubles back; won’t dispute his resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In an emotional rollercoaster that has involved the mayor of Birmingham, the Birmingham Water Works Board and most importantly the citizens of Birmingham, BWW Chair Chris Rice has submitted a new letter of resignation and will not be fighting to keep his role. The BWW Board...
Comments / 1