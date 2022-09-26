ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

birminghamtimes.com

Railroad Park to Host Large Scale Picnic on Sun. to Celebrate Birmingham

Protective presents Picnic at Railroad Park on Sunday, October 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This family-friendly community celebration will feature stellar food, music, and makers unique to Birmingham. “Everyone is invited to join us on Birmingham’s front lawn that afternoon to enjoy the music, food, and community atmosphere,”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 stores with the best stomp-worthy cowboy boots in Birmingham

Y’all, we live in Alabama—our country side is bound to come out every now and then. With cooler weather, rodeos and Halloween around the corner, it’s time to make sure you have a good pair of cowboy boots on hand. Here are seven stores around the Greater Birmingham Area to find boots worth stomping in.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Drum circles are gaining momentum in Birmingham—here’s why + where to find them

Are you looking to be part of a community? The word’s in that playing music with fellow Birminghamians is the way to do that. Musician and drum circle facilitator John Scalici is hosting community drum circles for everyone to join to promote unity and to provide a space to meet others. Keep reading to learn more about John and how you can participate in a drum circle.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

CAVA Mediterranean restaurant opens on 280

NORTH SHELBY – It was a busy afternoon at CAVA on Wednesday, Sept. 28, as residents showcased their excitement to try one of Shelby County’s newest restaurant additions along U.S. 280. “I would describe the company as fresh, healthy and fast,” General Manager Eric Murphy said. “We’re kind...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

Business Happenings - October 2022

Salon 46 hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 27 to celebrate the opening of its new location at 350 Hallman Hill E., Suite 71, in Homewood. The salon officially opened at the beginning of August, and serves clients with unique solutions for healthy and beautiful hair. 205-848-2265. Coming Soon. SanPeggios Pizza...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Bham Now

7 local fall treats that will make you swoon—hold the pumpkin

Fall is back, which means seasonal treats are baking up on menus around Birmingham. While Pumpkin Spice may think its royalty, we’re shouting out fall flavors that deserve a little more recognition (pumpkin haters, we’ve got your back). 1. Bandit Pâtisserie. Nothing beats pie on the go....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

3 ways LAH Real Estate supports Birmingham charities

As a locally-owned company, LAH Real Estate is committed to supporting local charities and nonprofit organizations. We spoke with members of the LAH Real Estate team to learn more big things they do for Birmingham. LAH Real Estate’s Year-Long Giving. At the beginning of each year, LAH Real Estate...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Scooter’s Coffee opening first Birmingham-area location on 280

Nebraska-based drive-in coffee franchise Scooter’s Coffee is opening a new location along 280. Although Scooter’s currently operates six stores throughout Alabama, this will be the company’s first in the Birmingham Metro area. About Scooter’s Coffee. Not familiar with Scooter’s Coffee? Founded in 1998 by Don and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham resident speaks out on blight in East Thomas Neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham resident reached out to our team when she felt the city ignored concerns about her East Thomas community.  Cassandra Morgan, who serves as the Vice President of the East Thomas Neighborhood Association, lives directly across the street from Malachi Wilkerson Middle School. It is a home that has been in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Yard debris pickup service ends for Helena residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Helena, your yard debris pickup service is going away because of lack of funding, and that $7 charge on your utility bill is going away too. Without any funding, the Helena city council had no other choice but to terminate the service,...
HELENA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Eight arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 20 – 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]

