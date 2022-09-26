Read full article on original website
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Fashion and home goods boutique Brooke Rodd is coming to North Lamar Boulevard in Austin
Brooke Rodd will sell clothes, accessories, candles, cards and more. (Courtesy Keelyn Costello) A new fashion and home goods store is opening on North Lamar Boulevard in October. Brooke Rodd, named after the boutique’s owner, will sell apparel, accessories, candles, books, fragrance and more. The boutique will sell pieces from Brooke Rodd’s own clothing line as well as clothes from other brands, such as Midnight Rider, Blue Boheme and Brodie Cashmere.
Ascension Seton holds groundbreaking for new Georgetown facility
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) Texas-based health care organization Ascension Seton announced a groundbreaking ceremony for a new facility in Georgetown on Sept. 29. According to the announcement from the Ascension public relations department, the facility will be...
Waterloo Coffee Co. opens in Georgetown
Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. (Courtesy of Waterloo Coffee Co.) Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. The shop serves coffee made from Texas roasted coffee beans and offers signature drinks, such as a wildflower latte and the Summertime Sunday Tea. 737-738-4453. www.instagram.com/waterloocoffeecompany.
100 commercial permits filed recently across the Austin metro
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Anantha Yoga Center introducing authentic yoga teaching to the Northwest Austin area
Vidhya Vasudevan opened Anantha Yoga Center to provide authentic yoga practice to children and adults in the community. (Courtesy Anantha Yoga Center) Anantha Yoga Center opened at 13091 Pond Springs Road, Ste 220, Austin, on Aug. 11. The yoga center offers yoga classes beneficial to physical, mental and emotional well-being...
tribeza.com
15 Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Austin
A classic for a reason, Jeffrey’s is an elegant fine-dining experience sure to dazzle any date. Known for their dry-aged prime beef cut by Lone Star Meats, this is a particularly good spot for the meat lovers. The signature Clarksville location also serves incredible side dishes, desserts, cocktails and much more. Enjoy 25% off bar food and wine by the glass on Monday nights and 50% off bottles of wine on Sunday nights.
2 businesses coming soon to Pflugerville and Hutto this fall
Now, Dats Boba is slated for an early October opening. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) A pair of businesses are expected to open in Pflugerville and Hutto this fall. The Victory Tap. A new neighborhood sports bar called The Victory Tap will open soon at 111 E. Main St., Pflugerville. Co-owner...
Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden now Greens Garden following separation
The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation, according to the company. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on Sept. 21 following a separation of business partners, according to...
Stylin' Salon & Spa to celebrate 30th anniversary in October
Stylin' moved into its current location on West Main Street last year. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Pflugerville’s Stylin’ Salon & Spa will celebrate 30 years in business in October. Located at 201 W. Main St., Pflugerville, the business offers a variety of hair and skin care services. Stylin’ will host an event celebrating the milestone anniversary from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, owner Blanca Rodriguez said. The event will feature live music and door prizes. 512-251-0054. www.stylinspa.com.
Local behind three South Austin Jersey Mike's locations
Manny Hernandez is the owner of several Jersey Mike's locations. (Zach Keel/Community Impact Newspaper) Jersey Mike’s Subs started more than 60 years ago in the coastal New Jersey town of Point Pleasant. What began as one local shop serving submarine sandwiches is now thousands of franchises across the United...
7 Of The Most 'Wow' Outfits Harry Styles' Fans Are Wearing To His Austin Week Of Concerts
Thousands upon thousands of Harry Styles fans have found their way to Austin, TX for his whole week of concerts, and they're doing so in unique style. Moody Center might be finding remnants of fake feathers and sparkly rhinestones littered about the halls for a while, as Texan's outfits exploded with color and included details like a feathered boa.
First Chipotle location opens in Leander, featuring drive-thru pickup lane
Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its first Leander location Sept. 21. (Courtesy Chipotle Mexican Grill) The first Leander location of Chipotle Mexican Grill opened Sept. 21. Chipotle is a Mexican food chain that offers bowls, tacos, quesadillas, burritos and salads. The Leander location is the 50th Chipotlane in Texas, which means it has a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars, according to a company spokesperson.
New realty group managing homesite sales for new Rough Hollow neighborhood
Hacienda Heights, a new neighborhood with custom home sites in Rough Hollow, Lakeway is being managed by Rough Hollow Realty. (Courtesy Rough Hollow Realty) The newly formed Rough Hollow Realty group, located at 903 Highlands Blvd., Austin, is managing the marketing and custom homesite sales for Hacienda Heights, a new multimillion-dollar hilltop neighborhood in Rough Hollow.
Good Neighbors Fest draws all-ages Austin crowd
Local businesses took part in Good Neighbors Fest on Sept. 27 at St. Marks Meadows in Austin. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Good Neighbor Fest, a free community festival, was held Sept. 24 at St. Mark United Methodist Church’s wildflower meadow at 601 W. Braker Lane, Austin. The festival offered game tables and conversation areas to create connections between neighbors and businesses. Attendees also browsed through local vendor booths and enjoyed live music, family-friendly activities and a petting zoo.
10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
P. Terry's serving up burgers, fries and more in Kyle's Dry River District
P. Terry's opened Sept. 28 at 18940 I-35, Kyle. (Rendering courtesy P. Terry's) P. Terry's newest location opened Sept. 28 in the Dry River District development, 18940 I-35, Kyle. This is the 28th location in Central Texas and fourth along the I-35 corridor from Austin to San Antonio. The chain...
Round Rock businesses Nancy's Sky Garden, iTile change names
Two Round Rock businesses have recently changed their names but will continue to offer similar services. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Some Round Rock businesses have recently changed their names as a result of business partners parting ways. The Round Rock location of Nancy's Sky Garden officially rebranded to Greens Garden on...
highlandernews.com
Bealls Outlet-Home Centric – Highland Lakes’ newest shopping experience
As hundreds of Burkes Outlet stores transition to Bealls Outlet- Home Centric, Marble Falls is the first site to adopt the new name and move to its new location at 1400 FM 1431. Although located in the same space formerly occupied by a store named Bealls, there is no association with the former retailer. Bealls Outlet-Home Centric is a shopping experience that incorporates the savings of an…
Former Playland Park carousel to be revived at new Austin venue
Take a ride down memory lane.
3 things to do next week in Round Rock, Oct. 5-8
Here are three things to do in the first week of October in Round Rock as fall is underway. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Here are three things to do in the first week of October in Round Rock as fall is underway. Oct. 5: First Fall Music on Main.
