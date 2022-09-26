ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Fashion and home goods boutique Brooke Rodd is coming to North Lamar Boulevard in Austin

Brooke Rodd will sell clothes, accessories, candles, cards and more. (Courtesy Keelyn Costello) A new fashion and home goods store is opening on North Lamar Boulevard in October. Brooke Rodd, named after the boutique’s owner, will sell apparel, accessories, candles, books, fragrance and more. The boutique will sell pieces from Brooke Rodd’s own clothing line as well as clothes from other brands, such as Midnight Rider, Blue Boheme and Brodie Cashmere.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Waterloo Coffee Co. opens in Georgetown

Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. (Courtesy of Waterloo Coffee Co.) Waterloo Coffee Co., a walk-up coffee shop housed in a trailer, held its grand opening Sept. 5 at 3309 W. SH 29, Georgetown. The shop serves coffee made from Texas roasted coffee beans and offers signature drinks, such as a wildflower latte and the Summertime Sunday Tea. 737-738-4453. www.instagram.com/waterloocoffeecompany.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

100 commercial permits filed recently across the Austin metro

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Austin metropolitan area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Georgetown, TX
Georgetown, TX
Lifestyle
Georgetown, TX
Business
tribeza.com

15 Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Austin

A classic for a reason, Jeffrey’s is an elegant fine-dining experience sure to dazzle any date. Known for their dry-aged prime beef cut by Lone Star Meats, this is a particularly good spot for the meat lovers. The signature Clarksville location also serves incredible side dishes, desserts, cocktails and much more. Enjoy 25% off bar food and wine by the glass on Monday nights and 50% off bottles of wine on Sunday nights.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lash#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Beauty Care#Spray Tanning#Southern Reighn Boutique
Community Impact Austin

Stylin' Salon & Spa to celebrate 30th anniversary in October

Stylin' moved into its current location on West Main Street last year. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Pflugerville’s Stylin’ Salon & Spa will celebrate 30 years in business in October. Located at 201 W. Main St., Pflugerville, the business offers a variety of hair and skin care services. Stylin’ will host an event celebrating the milestone anniversary from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, owner Blanca Rodriguez said. The event will feature live music and door prizes. 512-251-0054. www.stylinspa.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

First Chipotle location opens in Leander, featuring drive-thru pickup lane

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its first Leander location Sept. 21. (Courtesy Chipotle Mexican Grill) The first Leander location of Chipotle Mexican Grill opened Sept. 21. Chipotle is a Mexican food chain that offers bowls, tacos, quesadillas, burritos and salads. The Leander location is the 50th Chipotlane in Texas, which means it has a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars, according to a company spokesperson.
LEANDER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Community Impact Austin

New realty group managing homesite sales for new Rough Hollow neighborhood

Hacienda Heights, a new neighborhood with custom home sites in Rough Hollow, Lakeway is being managed by Rough Hollow Realty. (Courtesy Rough Hollow Realty) The newly formed Rough Hollow Realty group, located at 903 Highlands Blvd., Austin, is managing the marketing and custom homesite sales for Hacienda Heights, a new multimillion-dollar hilltop neighborhood in Rough Hollow.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Good Neighbors Fest draws all-ages Austin crowd

Local businesses took part in Good Neighbors Fest on Sept. 27 at St. Marks Meadows in Austin. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Good Neighbor Fest, a free community festival, was held Sept. 24 at St. Mark United Methodist Church’s wildflower meadow at 601 W. Braker Lane, Austin. The festival offered game tables and conversation areas to create connections between neighbors and businesses. Attendees also browsed through local vendor booths and enjoyed live music, family-friendly activities and a petting zoo.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in the Lake Travis area, including new Austin Regional Clinic location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in the Lake Travis area under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
BEE CAVE, TX
highlandernews.com

Bealls Outlet-Home Centric – Highland Lakes’ newest shopping experience

As hundreds of Burkes Outlet stores transition to Bealls Outlet- Home Centric, Marble Falls is the first site to adopt the new name and move to its new location at 1400 FM 1431. Although located in the same space formerly occupied by a store named Bealls, there is no association with the former retailer. Bealls Outlet-Home Centric is a shopping experience that incorporates the savings of an…
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy