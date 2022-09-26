Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Max 95 Boasts A “Reflective Safari” Print
The Air Force 1 has taken the main stage of The Swooshes celebrations regarding anniversary silhouettes throughout 2022, while the Nike Air Max 95, less boastfully, continues to employ a myriad of propositions during its own pronouncement of 25 years. Establishing a new handful of colorways each week, the latest Air Max cushioned model returns to the Safari print of years past.
“Game Royal” Gives This Women’s Nike Dunk Low A Bold Look
Peter Moore changed the sneaker world when he designed the Nike Dunk Low in 1985. Over the last 37 years, the basketball shoe has experimented with materials, colorways and stories, with the latest proposition offering women a bold “Game Royal” makeup. Base layers on the newly-surfaced pair indulge...
AMBUSH Applies A Vibrant Blue And Yellow Color Scheme To Its Nike Air Force 1 Low
Under Yoon Ahn’s guidance, AMBUSH has gone from niche fashion brand to a better known name in streetwear with exciting footwear collaborations constantly in the works. Ahead of the holiday season, another Nike Air Force 1 Low by the Far East Asian imprint has surfaced, only this time donning a vibrant blue and yellow colorway.
Gold Accessories And “Just Do It” Branding Land On This Regal Nike Dunk Low
The Nike Dunk Low has been around since 1985, enjoying prolonged periods in the spotlight over that timeframe. Recently, the late Peter Moore’s iconic design emerged in a compelling mix of “Team Red” and “Sail” tones, along with celebratory accents. Stamped with “JUST DO IT”...
The Nike Air Max Plus Returns With Speed Lacing And Reflective Details
The Nike Air Max Plus may be most lauded for its original gradient styles, but Sean McDowell’s design from 1998 continues to favor simpler, but equally-compelling new outfits. Case in point?: A stealthy “Black/Metallic Silver” look. A fan-favorite in Australia and New Zealand (and boasting a notorious...
This Vintage Dunk High “Black/White” Nods To The Nike Team Convention From 1986
The Swoosh has produced football field-sized amounts of footwear product over the last 58 years. In that timeframe, the Oregon-based conglomerate has revisited its expansive archives to revive once-forgotten silhouettes. And while its efforts have proven successful with silhouettes like the Dunk High and Air Jordan 1, they’ve failed with regards to models like the Nike Team Convention.
Bungee Cord Fasteners Lay Claim To The Nike Air Max Plus
Nothing signals the turn of the season more than the appearance of lace toggles throughout various brands lifestyle silhouettes. Having last touched down on the Air Max 90, the Swoosh is choosing to elect its Tuned Air Plus counterpart to be fitted with the fastening closure system. Remaining slightly disparate...
Nike Constructs An Entirely New Dunk High Out Of Randomly-Selected Pieces
Nike is constantly dismantling and reconstructing their most beloved silhouettes, tweaking icons like the Air Force 1 and Dunk Low far past recognizability. And though not quite as extreme as some of these instances, this Dunk High comes from a similar place, as the Swoosh has spliced together various, randomly-selected pieces for its construction.
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares A Simple Yet Clean WMNS Colorway
After a brief hiatus, the Jordan Two Trey is back on the release calendar, soon to land in a WMNS exclusive colorway that consists of several neutral tones. Almost luxurious in its aesthetic, the pair begins with a white base, which is comprised of both leather paneling and mesh inserts. Adjacent, grey brushes the silhouette’s signature patent leather mudguard, matching part of the adjacent collar and tongue. Cream finishes then round out the design by way of the shoe’s outsole as well as its chenille patch.
The Nike Air Flight Lite Continues To Expand Its 90’s-Filled Heritage
The past few years have seen The Swoosh delve back into its historic catalog of non-signature hoops silhouettes, with the reissue of the brand’s 1989 silhouette garnering a majority of acclaim as of late. Receiving an extremely selective amount of offerings since its foray into the space last December, the Nike Air Flight Lite returns for the first time since the summer months in a lasting sun-accented proposition.
Brain Dead Covers The Reebok Shaqnosis In Moss-Like Suede
Despite a strong focus on Allen Iverson’s first signature model, Reebok has recently turned to Shaquille O’Neal’s iconic Shaqnosis silhouette in celebration of its basketball shoe archive. And while the Massachusetts-based company continues to work on its own, it’s also tapping collaborators like Brain Dead for new takes on classic designs.
Ye’s Unreleased Air Jordan 6 “Donda” Could Be Yours For A Cool $3.5 Million
Among fashion icons, few can rival the influence of Kanye West, whose work with Louis Vuitton, A BATHING APE, Nike, and adidas have all become collector’s items in their own right. But even across the catalog as a whole, there are a few pairs more elusive than others. The Air Jordan 6 “Donda,” which was made in honor of West’s mother, is undoubtedly at the top of the list, as there’s estimated to be only four to six pairs in existence. And if you have $3.5 million burning a hole in your wallet, you could add one of these to your collection.
INVINCIBLE & N.HOOLYWOOD Rejoin For The New Balance 1906R “Grey Swan”
Not often are we treated with a collaboration involving a trifecta of influential institutions. Invincible, one of Asia’s most prominent boutiques, is raising the bar with its latest project with New Balance and Japan’s N.HOOLYWOOD, once again focusing on the statement grey hue of the footwear brand and adding their signature elements.
Nike Further Celebrates The Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary With Upcoming Mid-Top Colorway
Nike has spared no expense for the Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary, crafting not only collaborative efforts but also a drove of inline releases. And amongst the latter — which has spanned revivals of past classics to unique, reconstructed styles — the Swoosh has delivered several pairs that overtly commemorate the last four decades. This newly-revealed Air Force 1 Mid is both one of the pack’s latest and its first-ever mid-top offering.
The Nike LeBron 20 “Laser Blue” Goes Heavy With Multi-Color
Ever since the Nike Zoom LeBron 4 released in 2006, The Swoosh has made it a point to dress The King’s signature silhouette in colorful array of hues paying homage to his preferred childhood snack, Fruity Pebbles. Having made its most recent appearance on the LeBron 19 Low, the disparate cut of his 20th model may be harkening the rainbow-shaded cereal earlier than most with the rosters next colorway seemingly taking on the assemblage of flavors.
An Orange Air Jordan 1 Mid “Wear-Away” Appears With Tie Dye Inner-Lining
The Air Jordan 1 Mid has historically been the most experimental trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker, and a recently-surfaced “Wear-Away” style continues the trend. Previously seen in “Infrared 23” and “Black” color-blocking, the pair has undergone an orange transformation while maintaining its cracked leather upper...
Shades Of Grey Take Over The Nike Air Force 1 React Mid
The Nike Air Force 1 React Mid has recently surfaced in a greyscale ensemble. A visual and functional update to Bruce Kilgore’s original silhouette from 1982, the upcoming sneakers deliver a future-forward proposition that couples basketball heritage with modern day comfort. Panels from mid-foot to heel trade a mostly leather construction with mesh, nylon and suede for a less bulky fit. Lockdown straps around the ankle are relocated to the spine, working in-tandem with a pull tab above for updated functionality and aesthetic. The Air Force 1‘s sole unit also boasts modifications from Kilgore’s 40-year-old blueprint as the rear-half of the midsole dons a semi-translucent finish that reveals non-traditional Nike React foam. A look at the outsole also showcases the modern cushioning throughout the forefoot.
The Air Jordan 4 “Canvas” Releases Tomorrow
After receiving official looks at Jordan Brand’s holiday collection via the SNKRS Retro Preview yesterday, the Air Jordan 4 will be kicking off Jumpman’s final slate of releases before the winter months ensue, featuring a dark ensemble centered around clad canvas uppers. A brunt of the model’s real...
New Balance Ushers In More Suede Varieties Of The 550
Thanks to Teddy Santis and co. at New Balance, the Boston brand’s collection of heritage-filled basketball silhouettes that once sat collecting dust in archives for over 30 years has returned to resounding acclaim. From Aimé Leon Dore’s branded collaborations with the 650R to exploring both new and in-line propositions of its low-top counterpart, the 550R is now collecting in a variety of fall-friendly suedes.
Nike SB Outfits Its Latest Dunk Low “White/Black” With Gum Bottoms
As the world awaits for its seemingly random collaboration with Jarritos, Nike SB continues to outfit its popular Dunk Low in compelling styles. Case in point?: A newly-surfaced pair covered in “White,” “Black” and “Gum Brown” tones. Tumbled leather construction across the upper indulges...
