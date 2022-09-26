Read full article on original website
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief
Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback
Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Has 4-Word Reaction To Bengals First Win
The Cincinnati Bengals got off to a rough start to the season, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys in the first two weeks. Months after making the Super Bowl, the Bengals looked lost. That's nothing a game against the New York Jets couldn't fix, though. Cincinnati found its first win of the season over the Jets in dominant fashion.
Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar dies in rock climbing accident
Former Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was identified as one of two rock climbers found dead in California on Wednesday, USA Today reports. Escobar was 31. Chelsea Walsh, 33, was the other victim and both Escobar and Walsh were from Huntington Beach. They were found in a remote area near...
Doug Pederson, Jaguars are a tough matchup for Eagles
The Eagles will have yet another reunion this weekend when they take on Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lincoln Financial Field.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice
Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Disappointing Eli Manning News
During this week's edition of Manningcast, Eli Manning made a funny remark about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. When discussing the Broncos' recent win over the 49ers, Manning said Denver should've gave punter Corliss Waitman the contract that Wilson got this offseason. "They should've paid that punter $235 million instead...
Ex-Eagles star shows no signs of rust in Cowboys’ debut vs. Giants, keeps ‘ramping it up’
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Mike McDaniel on Joe Burrow: Coming off the bus, I see swag
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel expects to have his hands full with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Thursday night, but his analysis of the quarterback starts before he’s on the field. McDaniel was asked at a Tuesday press conference what he’s seen from Burrow over the 2020 first overall...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley Trade Prediction
Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason made an interesting comment about New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley while on Up & Adams. Esiason brought up the idea of New York trading Barkley since his value is on the rise. “Saquon is probably as good now as he’ll ever be in...
Game report says Chris Jones used “disturbing language” that has “no place in professional football”
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used...
Why signing JaMychal Green was 'critical' for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Andre Iguodala officially returned to the Warriors to wrap up his storied career that has lasted nearly two decades, the Warriors' bench going into the 2022-23 NBA season wasn't exactly rife with experience. Including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, that unit consists of one...
Wiseman shines in Warriors' preseason win vs. Wizards in Japan
The wait is finally over, Dub Nation. The defending-champion Warriors took the court on Friday in Japan for the first time since hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy nearly four months ago, kicking off preseason play with a 96-87 win over the Washington Wizards. And with all eyes on James...
Wiseman, Baldwin headline Warriors preseason storylines
SAN FRANCISCO -- From stars to training camp invitees, veterans to rookies, the Warriors sent 20 players to Japan for their two-game preseason trip with the Washington Wizards. And all 20 will see playing time at some point. Though the trip of course is another way for the Warriors and...
Young senses elements of Jimmy G's resentment toward 49ers
After everything the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo have gone through over the past year, it wouldn't be the most surprising revelation if the veteran quarterback had a little bit of resentment for San Francisco. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's Tom Tolbert and FP Santangelo...
Iguodala drops great Kuminga quip to Mutombo during Japan trip
As soon as the Warriors touched down in Japan, they’ve been greeted and treated by fans eager to welcome the defending champions into their country. But on Thursday, it was Jonathan Kuminga who took a step back and admired someone whose journey hits close to home for him. Fellow...
Tampa mayor says Sunday night’s Buccaneers game should be played as scheduled
The mayor of Tampa says the city is already making progress in its recovery from Hurricane Ian, and the Buccaneers should host the Chiefs on Sunday night as scheduled. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wrote on Twitter this morning that the city will be ready for Sunday Night Football. “We made...
