Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?
Ohio State third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith Njigba (11) suffered an injury during No. 3 Ohio States 21-10 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 3. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor.
Eleven Warriors
Depth And Injury Questions Remain At Cornerback As Ryan Day Says Freshmen JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown Will Continue to See "Significant Time"
Ohio State’s cornerback situation didn’t cost it against Wisconsin, and it’s not likely to negatively impact Saturday’s matchup with Rutgers’ 111th-ranked passing offense. Considering the ongoing injury issues and general lack of depth at the position, though, it will remain among the biggest question marks...
theozone.net
I know . Stats mean nothing until a few games into conference play . Just pointing
[In reply to "The teams they have played are #121, #124, and #131 in total offense (not counting FCS Wagner) *" by Electrobuck, posted at 19:48:43 09/30/22]. our that Ohio State has played 3 teams with top 10 ( stats) Defenses so far this year . Wisconsin , Toledo and Notre Dame do have good Defenses . Rutgers ? Who knows ?
theozone.net
Not sure where you have been but Holt has been running a positionless system for awhile (m)
[In reply to "Love that he said we’ll see 4 guards & 1 big a lot this season. *" by buckeyecurt, posted at 16:57:11 09/29/22]. I must get into at least 100 back and forths with other posters who whine about the lack of big men every year under Holt.
theozone.net
No way. I’d support a mandatory minimum of one game for concussions at all levels. (m)
[In reply to "Speaking of head/neck injuries, anyone remember Tommy Armstrong injury at OSU in 2016? (M)" by Barrett777, posted at 18:04:13 09/30/22]. Yeah, it would suck for the team but I think safety would improve both in the rest and time to heal along with players thinking through technique knowing that a concussion keeps them out of the next game.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day explains why Sonny Styles is 'special' as a freshman defensive back
Freshmen often struggle to find the field early at powerhouse programs. Freshmen defensive backs usually take even longer to develop from the high school ranks to college ball. Sonny Styles isn’t like most freshmen. He’s already proven to Ohio State coach Ryan Day that he’s more than capable of handling...
theozone.net
I think it looks awesome. And it suits them.. They’re not a program that needs a
[In reply to "35k - lol. But you know, I respect their aim for quality over quantity. Not bad in theory." by Mr.C, posted at 22:04:02 09/28/22]. 50,000 seat stadium that only sells out once every 4-6 years when Ohio State visits. If they can afford it and think they can pack that thing for a Friday night against Maryland, more power to em.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes set to host more recruits this weekend, including 2024 five-star defensive lineman
The fifth home game in a row to start the year, Ohio State is set to host Rutgers this weekend for another conference matchup. Another home game also means yet another opportunity to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. Now more than just a handful of dates left to entertain guests, Ohio State’s five home games in a row have really become a major tool for their recruiting efforts, not only in the current cycle as they look to finish their 2023 haul, but also in the 2024 class and beyond.
theozone.net
Let the 2nd team play as a full unit at that point. OSU had their 1st team Offense in on the previous scrimmage play (m)
[In reply to "Most of the 2 deep on defense play in the normal course of the game *" by cac, posted at 12:15:47 09/28/22]. If the OSU 3rd string was in one scrimmage play after OSU's first string offense was in that makes no sense. I did not see...
theozone.net
Speaking of head/neck injuries, anyone remember Tommy Armstrong injury at OSU in 2016? (M)
Similar scary situation as Tua last night. He was taken by squad directly over to OSU Medical Center where he was cleared and walked back into the Stadium later in the game. I went back and checked and he played the full game the following Saturday. Below is a video...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day names emergency running back for the Buckeyes moving forward
Ohio State hasn’t seemed to struggle with much, but the Buckeyes are thin at the RB position. So much so, in fact, that head coach Ryan Day has named Chip Trayanum – a linebacker for the Buckeyes and former RB – as backup. Day said on Monday...
theozone.net
Watched the replay several times. It as Stokes (#37). It was more he took a bad angle (m)
[In reply to "TV guys said the Safety didn't move to the right position as the play started *" by Buck-o-matic, posted at 11:53:34 09/28/22]. My question is in regards to the LB's. Both had single blockers on them that took them out of the hole and play with one being put on their behind.
Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4
The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape. Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to...
theozone.net
Good comments. Hard to disagree with anything he said. The one question left for the D? (m)
[In reply to "Joel Klatt says Ohio State is a national championship waiting to happen (link) *" by JK's Jump Cut, posted at 17:18:20 09/28/22]. They need to face some elite comp that has the OL to make holes for the RB's and provide time for the QB to throw, and also some elite skilled athletes at the QB and other positions.
theozone.net
I think we should see the roster by October 14 at the latest..
[In reply to "Was looking for an updated OSU men's baseball roster." by Miami Valley, posted at 16:50:57 09/29/22]. : Nothing listed on the official site but coaches. Anyone seen anything elsewhere? Curious about returnees and any transfers. Here are some of the guys who transferred in.. Jameson Campbell /P/...
saturdaytradition.com
Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list
One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
theozone.net
Offensive equivalent was the Illinois home game in 2017 when DH fumbled and they ran back for a TD (m)
[In reply to "Poor execution but if you’ve ever gone into a game for 1st time late vs a team of starters its really tough situation *" by cac, posted at 12:12:58 09/28/22]. That play in 2017 was a train wreck with poor blocking and then losing the ball that resulted in opponent TD. I remember Urban putting the starters back in after that in a rare move.
saturdaytradition.com
Taron Vincent grades Jim Knowles through 4 games, praises breakout play of teammate against Wisconsin
Taron Vincent feels Ohio State’s defense has a chance to be special thanks to the leadership and development of first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Vincent also complimented the big performance of linebacker Tommy Eichenberg in the 52-21 win over Wisconsin per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. Vincent knows that...
Centre Daily
Ohio State AD Answers LeBron’s Question on His Eligibility
View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caused waves online when he asked if he had eligibility in another college sport besides basketball in a tweet Saturday. Although it appeared to be in good fun, the topic picked up some steam Sunday when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith responded on Twitter with an explanation and an invitation.
Football: What the current Big Ten coaches recall about Ohio Stadium
Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. Nestled in each corner and row at Ohio Stadium remains a story created from the countless memories housed in one of college football’s most iconic stadiums.
