Depth And Injury Questions Remain At Cornerback As Ryan Day Says Freshmen JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown Will Continue to See "Significant Time"

Ohio State’s cornerback situation didn’t cost it against Wisconsin, and it’s not likely to negatively impact Saturday’s matchup with Rutgers’ 111th-ranked passing offense. Considering the ongoing injury issues and general lack of depth at the position, though, it will remain among the biggest question marks...
Ryan Day explains why Sonny Styles is 'special' as a freshman defensive back

Freshmen often struggle to find the field early at powerhouse programs. Freshmen defensive backs usually take even longer to develop from the high school ranks to college ball. Sonny Styles isn’t like most freshmen. He’s already proven to Ohio State coach Ryan Day that he’s more than capable of handling...
I think it looks awesome. And it suits them.. They’re not a program that needs a

[In reply to "35k - lol. But you know, I respect their aim for quality over quantity. Not bad in theory." by Mr.C, posted at 22:04:02 09/28/22]. 50,000 seat stadium that only sells out once every 4-6 years when Ohio State visits. If they can afford it and think they can pack that thing for a Friday night against Maryland, more power to em.
Buckeyes set to host more recruits this weekend, including 2024 five-star defensive lineman

The fifth home game in a row to start the year, Ohio State is set to host Rutgers this weekend for another conference matchup. Another home game also means yet another opportunity to host recruits on campus for a game day experience. Now more than just a handful of dates left to entertain guests, Ohio State’s five home games in a row have really become a major tool for their recruiting efforts, not only in the current cycle as they look to finish their 2023 haul, but also in the 2024 class and beyond.
Look: A Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Has Emerged After Week 4

The Heisman Trophy won't be handed out for another two-plus months, but already the race for the award is taking shape. Right now, it looks like one quarterback is clear-cut leader in the clubhouse, at least according to the oddsmakers. Ohio State's C.J. Stroud is at an overwhelming 13-10 to...
I think we should see the roster by October 14 at the latest..

[In reply to "Was looking for an updated OSU men's baseball roster." by Miami Valley, posted at 16:50:57 09/29/22]. : Nothing listed on the official site but coaches. Anyone seen anything elsewhere? Curious about returnees and any transfers. Here are some of the guys who transferred in.. Jameson Campbell /P/...
Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list

One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
Offensive equivalent was the Illinois home game in 2017 when DH fumbled and they ran back for a TD (m)

[In reply to "Poor execution but if you’ve ever gone into a game for 1st time late vs a team of starters its really tough situation *" by cac, posted at 12:12:58 09/28/22]. That play in 2017 was a train wreck with poor blocking and then losing the ball that resulted in opponent TD. I remember Urban putting the starters back in after that in a rare move.
Ohio State AD Answers LeBron’s Question on His Eligibility

View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James caused waves online when he asked if he had eligibility in another college sport besides basketball in a tweet Saturday. Although it appeared to be in good fun, the topic picked up some steam Sunday when Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith responded on Twitter with an explanation and an invitation.
