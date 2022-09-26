Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor shouts out 'special' Micah Parsons after Cowboys' Monday Night win
Through the early part of his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has proven to be the sort of unblockable nightmare off the edge that only comes about every so often. So much so that with 17 sacks to start his career and four in the first three games of the 2022 season, Parsons has drawn comparisons to the one and only Lawrence Taylor, who got to see the Cowboys' pass rushing terror for himself on Monday night.
Former 49ers tight end rips Jimmy Garoppolo's 'horrible' performance
Jimmy Garoppolo played "horrible" in the San Francisco 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos Sunday night, says former Niners tight end Brent Jones.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan on viral Jimmy Garoppolo clip: “I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said”
Before each of his press conferences, someone from the San Francisco 49ers PR team will brief head coach Kyle Shanahan on anything viral from the week that may evoke questions from reporters. This week, the viral content came in the form of a video clip from Sunday night's telecast of the game between the 49ers and Denver Broncos. It featured a frustrated Jimmy Garoppolo storming off the field after a failed play.
CBS Sports
Ravens coach John Harbaugh 'astonished' to see Tua Tagovailoa play despite possible head injury
John Harbaugh did not mince words when he was asked to offer his thoughts regarding Tua Tagovailoa's scary situation on Thursday night. The Dolphins quarterback was carted off the field after suffering head and neck injuries, less than a week after he briefly exited Miami's win over Buffalo after sustaining an injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
Is 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo too beautiful to play quarterback?
A rant by a 49ers legend draws back into the spotlight the vitriol Garoppolo seems to inspire for his appearance.
Bomani Jones gleefully shreds 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'He just ain't it'
"I know that people have a bit of an emotional attachment to Jimmy Garoppolo that I find to be peculiar, but he just ain't it."
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
NBC Sports
Young senses elements of Jimmy G's resentment toward 49ers
After everything the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo have gone through over the past year, it wouldn't be the most surprising revelation if the veteran quarterback had a little bit of resentment for San Francisco. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's Tom Tolbert and FP Santangelo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Back at practice
Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice Friday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Valdes-Scantling, who was limited at Wednesday's practice, was deemed a non-participant Thursday, but his return to the mix Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will reveal whether or not Valdes-Scantling approaches the contest with a Week 4 injury designation.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Status in question for Sunday
Brown (rest/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Brown made a sudden appearance on the Cardinals' Week 4 injury report Friday, logging a limited session as he tends to a foot issue. If he's able to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he again will be poised for significant volume in a receiving corps that'll be without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), A.J. Green (knee) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR).
CBS Sports
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Exits Thursday's practice
Allen, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, left Thursday's practice with a trainer, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Allen, who has missed two straight games, logged a limited practice Wednesday, but his exit from Thursday's session is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. If Allen is unable to return to action this weekend, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would continue to see added WR opportunities for the Chargers in Week 4.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Suffers ankle injury Thursday
Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: On track for Week 5 return
Per coach Nathaniel Hackett, there's "a very high chance" that Dulcich (hamstring) will practice next week and return from injured reserve when first eligible to do so in Week 5 against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. The rookie tight end had been impressing in camp...
NBC Sports
Why signing JaMychal Green was 'critical' for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Andre Iguodala officially returned to the Warriors to wrap up his storied career that has lasted nearly two decades, the Warriors' bench going into the 2022-23 NBA season wasn't exactly rife with experience. Including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, that unit consists of one...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Done for season
The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This trip to the injured list will end Blackmon's season early, and the 36-year-old veteran will finish 2022 with a .733 OPS -- his worst mark since 2012. There's no word yet on how long it might take him to recover, but he should be ready to go by the start of next season. To fill his spot on the active roster, Colorado reinstated Jose Iglesias (thumb) from the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not spotted Thursday
McCaffrey (thigh) wasn't present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey officially was a non-participant Wednesday due to a thigh concern, which appears as if it'll force a second straight absence to begin Week 4 prep. Coach Matt Rhule told Newton on Wednesday that the Panthers aren't concerned about McCaffrey's health, but his status still should be watched to ensure he'll be available Sunday against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Sidelined again
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Cunningham had to exit Sunday's win over the Raiders early with the injury, and he has yet to practice this week. His status for Week 4 against the Colts is up in the air, although his participation level at practice Friday should give a clearer picture. if Cunningham is unable to play, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones will likely see an uptick in opportunity.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report
Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Trey Sermon: Expected to make team debut Sunday
With Boston Scott (ribs) unlikely to play, Sermon is expected to make his Eagles debut Sunday against the Jaguars, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. Sermon joined the Eagles following the initial 53-man roster deadline, but the second-year running back has been a healthy scratch for each of the first three games with his new squad. As a rookie with San Francisco last year, the 2021 third-round pick rushed 41 times for 167 yards and one score across nine appearances. It's unclear what his role with be during his debut, but Sermon will have a tough time garnering many touches behind Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.
Comments / 0