Elite Daily
Halloween 2022 Nail Trends Include Black French Tips & Ghosts
With the return of pumpkin spice lattes — not to mention pumpkin spice highlights — and cozy knit sweaters, the time has come to say goodbye to summer’s bright nail trends and embrace the darker side of nail art. As everyone knows, the best way to celebrate the most ghoulish time of year is with the perfect Halloween manicure. During spooky season, orange and black reign supreme, along with whatever magical Halloween manicures the internet can dream up. With nail art more popular than ever, there are so many cute, creepy, and easy Halloween nail art ideas out there that it can be a bit overwhelming to choose just one. Thankfully, this list has you covered with the coolest Halloween 2022 nail trends. Now all you need to do is book your next salon trip or grab some press-ons, and get ready for your spookiest nails ever.
IGN
Spirit Halloween Review
Spirit Halloween will be in limited theaters starting on Sept. 30 and will release on On Demand Oct. 11. Spirit Halloween sounds asinine on paper — turn America's favorite seasonal costume shop into a horror movie, because what, Party City passed? Welp, fret not! David Poag's feature debut would fit snugly into Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming as the show-stopping headliner, providing a freakish but not too frightening gateway horror tale with sugar-high festive energies. As an independent genre bridge with only an abandoned department store at its core, Spirit Halloween (the movie) is far from a corporate cash-in. Dare this review deem Spirit Halloween a noteworthy new entry into family-friendly Halloween flick rotations?
CBS News
Christmas toys 2022: We are obsessed with the Little Live Pets Gotta Go Turdle, a singing, pooping purple turtle toy
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Here at CBS Essentials, we do a lot of serious research into toys to find the hottest gifts of the...
ETOnline.com
Sephora's Beauty Advent Calendar Is Back for the 2022 Holiday Season — Here's How To Shop The Beauty Set
Sephora is kicking off the holiday season early this year with the launch of the retailer's famed advent calendar. One of the greatest joys of the holiday season is getting to gift thoughtful essentials to all of the special people in our lives. And thanks to Sephora, those thoughtful essentials can include 24 days worth of popular makeup and skincare favorites from the beloved beauty brand.
ETOnline.com
Shop Celebrity-Favorite UGG Boots and Slippers Deals Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale 2022
UGG slippers and boots are a cozy autumn staple, and Amazon has tons of styles marked down to help update your shoes for the cooler months ahead. Plus, the retailer is having a Prime Early Access Sale, starting on Tuesday, October 12, and Wednesday, October 13. UGG boots have a shearling lining to help keep you warm and once you own a pair, you'll want to wear them with everything from leggings to jeans to pajamas. While UGG boots are some of the most iconic cozy shoes, the slippers are similarly too comfortable to resist wearing year-round.
Woman shares a way to fold fitted sheets, leaving the internet baffled
If there's one thing that almost everyone in a houshold has dealt with it's trying to fold a fitted sheet. Amazingly, this woman folds one as if it were a regular bed sheet. How does she do this?
ETOnline.com
Here's How You Can Get Disney's 2022 Storybook Advent Calendars
While Christmas is months away, your holiday shopping starts now as Disney has released their 2022 Storybook Advent Calendars. There's no better way to get in the spirit of the holiday season than with one of Disney's best-selling Advent Calendars — which are now available on Amazon. Back in...
Popculture
M&M's Debuts New Color and Character - But Not Exactly
M&M's is adding another color and character to its roster, but there is a catch. Purple, the first female peanut M&M, was introduced on Wednesday, making her the first new M&M's character in a decade. Unfortunately, fans will not get to eat purple M&M's out of bags you can buy from a supermarket just yet.
Mum’s packed lunch for three-year-old seriously divides opinion
A mum has sparked serious debate online after sharing what she packs for her three-year-old toddler's lunch. Daisy Woods has gained quite a following from the parenting tips she posts to Instagram and TikTok, where she goes by the handle @muddlethroughmummy, but this particular video had some followers doubting her expertise. Take a look below:
"I Was Terrified The Whole Time": 16 Travelers Whose Nightmare AirBnbs Wrecked Their Dream Vacations
"The host said if we see any rodents, could we please try to kill them?"
girlaboutcolumbus.com
Hocus Pocus 2 Movie Night
Some of you may choose to celebrate the release of Hocus Pocus 2 with a themed party or you could pack a festive witches’ cauldron filled with goodies, like we plan to do! 🙂. I got the cutest printables from. that completely inspired me to put this together! I...
Drew Barrymore’s Pizza Salad Recipe Has Foodies Totally Divided
Watch: Drew Barrymore DMs Gigi Hadid, Charli D'Amelio & More!. The Santa Clarita diet is a unique one after all. Drew Barrymore shared a personal recipes of hers on social media—a pizza salad. The actress gave step-by-step instructions on how to recreate the dish on TikTok, leaving fans to weigh in with chimes of "Drew!!! No!!!" or leave supportive messages like, "The chaos is what I'm here for."
ETOnline.com
Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List: Hottest Gifts for the Holidays From LEGO, L.O.L. Dolls, Nintendo, and More
Walmart has just released the top toys for 2022, making your holiday shopping list a breeze. It's never too early to start thinking about holiday gifts for 2022. If you're looking to get a head start on presents for your children, nieces and nephews, family friends, or any kid in your life, you're in luck.
12tomatoes.com
Angel Pineapple Cake
When it comes to simple dessert recipes it doesn’t get much easier than this! Just three core ingredients are all you need for this Angel Pineapple Cake that comes together in a matter of minutes. One of my favorite things about it is that you can keep the ingredients on hand at all times. Cake mix and a can of pineapple? Shelf stable! And we’re the kind of household that always has at least one tub of cool whip in the back of the freezer! Voilá, a homemade treat at a moment’s notice.
2022 Holiday Gift Guide: The best deals under $100 to shop this Christmas and Hanukkah
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The countdown to the 2022 holiday season has already started. No, seriously. Keep reading to find out why we recommend...
wonderwall.com
'Sweet Home Alabama' turns 20: See how the cast has aged
You can take the girl out of the honky tonk, but you can't take the honky tonk out of the girl! Believe it or not, it's been two decades since we were first introduced to — and fell in love with — Reese Witherspoon's adorable Southern belle-turned-New York City socialite Melanie Smooter (err… Carmichael). To mark the romantic comedy's 20th anniversary on Sept. 27, 2022, Wonderwall.com is checking in on Reese and the film's other stars to see how they've aged and what they're up to all these years later!
Tired of a Cluttered Mug Cabinet? This $25 Find Stacks, Organizes, and Doubles Space in Seconds
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing you can never have enough of, it’s kitchen cabinet space. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I take my storage space seriously, which means I’m also always on the hunt for ways to maximize the room I do have. Whether it’s getting creative storing cookware or placing a turntable in every other cabinet, I love finding smart kitchen storage solutions (almost as much as sharing them). One cabinet, however, that has seen better days is my mug cabinet.
BHG
I Tried TikTok’s Trending Twist on Avocado Toast, and It’s Now an A.M. Go-To
Avocado toast has been a breakfast (or brunch) of choice for many of us for years now, and, unsurprisingly, what feels like hundreds of variations on the classic avocado-and-toast combo have popped up since its rise to peak popularity. Recently, TikTok introduced us to an interesting variation: avocado and cottage cheese. Called Green Goddess Toast (inspired by the popular Trader Joe’s dressing) by some creators, all you need are those two ingredients to make an avocado toast that may be unlike any you’ve tried before.
ETOnline.com
Amazon Jewelry Sale: 1 Carat Diamond Earrings and Rings Under $600 — Shop Now
Jewelry is the perfect gift for any occasion, especially during the holidays. While the gifting season is months away, your holiday shopping begins now with these Amazon deals on diamonds and jewelry. If you want to add some sparkle to the special people in your life, you can skip the trip to the jewelry store and get deep discounts on diamonds in a variety of settings and styles. There are multiple options for 1 ct diamond earrings and rings for under $600. Whether you prefer lab-grown diamonds or prefer natural diamonds, Amazon has multiple steals and deals on diamonds for any budget even under $100 .
petpress.net
10 Weird Cat Facts That Will Make You Love Them Even More
Do you love cats? If so, you’re going to love reading these 10 weird cat facts!. These facts will show you just how interesting and unique cats really are. From their bizarre sleeping habits to their strange vocalizations, cats are definitely a breed apart. So if you’re looking for some fun and quirky cat facts, look no further!
