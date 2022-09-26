Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC
Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Romance Going Strong After Baby As She Rocks Baggy Jeans At Studio
Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, were busy working in a studio together and turned heads with their wardrobe choices. The singer and rapper, who just welcomed their first child in May, were photographed heading in and out of their Los Angeles, CA session in their looks, which included a vintage Supreme Mitchell & Ness Throwback jersey and denim jeans for Rihanna, and a black hoodie and matching sweatpants for Rocky. The doting mom also added sunglasses and Ancuta Sarca X Nike Orange G1 Ferrari 60 Slingback Sneaker Pumps to her outfit as she held a Balenciaga purse, and the doting dad topped his look off with white, black, and teal Nike sneakers.
Rihanna: Justin Bieber and Katy Perry among celebs sharing stunned reactions to Super Bowl headline news
Celebrities from across the world of music have reacted to the news that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl next year. On Sunday night (25 September), the singer announced via Instagram that she will be the headline performer at the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
LeBron James & Wife Savannah Take Fans Inside LA Home With Glam Family Photo Shoot
LeBron James opened his doors to Vanity Fair in a stunning new family photo spread published on September 13. LeBron, 37, was featured alongside his wife Savannah, sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7, in a formal shot as they gathered around a table for a dinner wearing tuxes and dresses. The photo gave fans a peek inside what LeBron’s home life in Los Angeles really looks like. LeBron and his sons rocked traditional tuxedos, though the basketball star opted for a lavender shade for his jacket, while the boys both wore classic black.
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'
T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Julia Fox says she broke up with Kanye West at the 'first red flag' after realizing he was dealing with 'unresolved issues'
Julia Fox said that she ended her relationship with Kanye West at the first "red flag." Fox said West had "unresolved issues" while they were dating and she didn't have "bandwidth" for them. West and Fox dated for approximately a month at the beginning of the year.
Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’
Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
PopSugar
Kim Kardashian Rolled Into Beyoncé's Birthday in Tiger-Print Pantaleggings
Kim Kardashian is one of many stars who attended Beyoncé's 41st birthday celebration in LA on Sept. 10. The "Virgo's Groove" singer set an '80s-inspired roller-disco theme for the bash, which took place at a Bel-Air mansion, and Kardashian followed the dress code to a tee. She opted for her signature Balenciaga catsuit style, rocking red-sequined, tiger-print separates. The "Kardashians" star coordinated them with a rhinestone Hourglass XS bag and oversize D-frame sunglasses to really drive home the disco-era inspiration. Her fitted, long-sleeved top and pantaleggings gave off the illusion of a full one-piece, and she parted her long platinum hair down the center.
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
We've never met a red carpet Janelle Monae hasn't slayed.
Jennifer Lopez Wore A Sheer Lace Dress While Stepping Out In New York City And We're Still Not Over It
Jennifer Lopez is a style chameleon! Over the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen her wear a variety of different outfits ranging from sexy, ab-baring workoutwear while heading to a dance class in Los Angeles to some understated, chic ensembles while on her European honeymoon with her new husband, and of course, beyond-beautiful bridalwear during her and Ben Affleck’s fairy-tale Georgia wedding.
CNN
1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0