ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Hair Looks Longer Than Ever As She Rocks Oversized Yellow Jersey & Dior Bag In NYC

Rihanna, 34, was spotted on the way to a recording studio in New York City on Sept. 21. That night, the Fenty Beauty founder’s jet-black tresses were also looking longer than ever as they draped down her body during the outing. Her extra-long locks were parted down the middle and accessorized with her black sunglasses on top of her head. The beauty opted with placing one-half of her tresses in front of her shoulder while the other half flowed behind her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Romance Going Strong After Baby As She Rocks Baggy Jeans At Studio

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, were busy working in a studio together and turned heads with their wardrobe choices. The singer and rapper, who just welcomed their first child in May, were photographed heading in and out of their Los Angeles, CA session in their looks, which included a vintage Supreme Mitchell & Ness Throwback jersey and denim jeans for Rihanna, and a black hoodie and matching sweatpants for Rocky. The doting mom also added sunglasses and Ancuta Sarca X Nike Orange G1 Ferrari 60 Slingback Sneaker Pumps to her outfit as she held a Balenciaga purse, and the doting dad topped his look off with white, black, and teal Nike sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Person
James Cameron
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo

Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL
HollywoodLife

LeBron James & Wife Savannah Take Fans Inside LA Home With Glam Family Photo Shoot

LeBron James opened his doors to Vanity Fair in a stunning new family photo spread published on September 13. LeBron, 37, was featured alongside his wife Savannah, sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 15, and daughter Zhuri, 7, in a formal shot as they gathered around a table for a dinner wearing tuxes and dresses. The photo gave fans a peek inside what LeBron’s home life in Los Angeles really looks like. LeBron and his sons rocked traditional tuxedos, though the basketball star opted for a lavender shade for his jacket, while the boys both wore classic black.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Headliner#American Football
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Reveals The Biggest Paycheck He’s Ever Received: 'It's A Lot Of Pressure'

T.I. has revealed the biggest paycheck he’s received throughout his career as a rapper, actor and record executive. During a recent interview with former NFL player Tony “The Closer” Robinson, the Atlanta native said he once received a check for a whopping $26 million. While he didn’t say where it came from, he admitted there’s a lot of pressure that comes with a figure like that, and that it’s even harder to keep it.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Kim Kardashian Rolled Into Beyoncé's Birthday in Tiger-Print Pantaleggings

Kim Kardashian is one of many stars who attended Beyoncé's 41st birthday celebration in LA on Sept. 10. The "Virgo's Groove" singer set an '80s-inspired roller-disco theme for the bash, which took place at a Bel-Air mansion, and Kardashian followed the dress code to a tee. She opted for her signature Balenciaga catsuit style, rocking red-sequined, tiger-print separates. The "Kardashians" star coordinated them with a rhinestone Hourglass XS bag and oversize D-frame sunglasses to really drive home the disco-era inspiration. Her fitted, long-sleeved top and pantaleggings gave off the illusion of a full one-piece, and she parted her long platinum hair down the center.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Wore A Sheer Lace Dress While Stepping Out In New York City And We're Still Not Over It

Jennifer Lopez is a style chameleon! Over the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen her wear a variety of different outfits ranging from sexy, ab-baring workoutwear while heading to a dance class in Los Angeles to some understated, chic ensembles while on her European honeymoon with her new husband, and of course, beyond-beautiful bridalwear during her and Ben Affleck’s fairy-tale Georgia wedding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy