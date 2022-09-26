Read full article on original website
She didn’t understand law? Nepotism will reign supreme until she’s out. Vote her out. Get Guzman back!I bet the inmates are suffering based on the suicide. When a mental I’ll person commits suicide it’s not an incident it’s a call.
Michelle Lott-Echols
4d ago
she resigned b/c she knows this woman is unethical & the frying pan is getting too hot! drawing too much attention to herself with shady dealings.......she's probably trying to avoid going down with the rest of them
houmatimes.com
Wanted man captured for outstanding TPSO arrest warrants
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Lockport, La. man, for outstanding warrants through the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Leonte Keawaun Poindexter, 24, of Lockport, La., was arrested for charges of Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell possibly violating policy using city-owned apartment for personal use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
fox8live.com
New Orleans CAO will enforce policy requiring Mayor Cantrell to pay back first-class flight upgrades
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gilbert Montano says he will fulfill his duties as New Orleans’ chief administrative officer and enforce a city policy requiring Mayor LaToya Cantrell to pay back nearly $30,000 for first-class flight upgrades. Montano said Friday (Sept. 30), after weeks of reviewing the city policy, that...
fox8live.com
Former mayoral administrations say city-owned Pontalba apartment was never lived in
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a Lee Zurik investigation finding New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent, FOX 8 contacted the administrations of all prior New Orleans mayors to discuss how the apartment was used during their terms. The...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany sheriff fires, arrests deputy accused of dealing drugs to inmates of parish jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy sheriff accused of selling narcotics to inmates inside the parish jail has been fired and arrested, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 27). Jason Allen Jr., a 21-year-old from Slidell who had worked for the agency as a correctional deputy...
fox8live.com
Darren Bridges found guilty of murdering NOPD officer Marcus McNeil
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Darren Bridges was found guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2017 fatal shooting of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil. An Orleans Parish jury returned the verdict Tuesday night (Sept. 27) after nearly three hours of deliberations. Jurors also found Bridges guilty of obstruction of justice, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and four narcotics charges.
fox8live.com
Louisiana groups head to Florida, Carolinas to assist in Ian recovery
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ian’s remarkable path of destruction has posed challenges for response agencies from the New Orleans area. Both civilian and government resources have had to shift gears as they send dozens of people to help out. Hurricane Ian’s wreckless path across Florida, with a second...
WDSU
Mayor LaToya Cantrell temporarily unable to use Wisner grant funds after court ruling
A civil court judge has sided with the New Orleans City Council, freezing the use of millions of dollars. Judge Kern Reese has temporarily stopped the use of all Wisner funds without court approval. Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be unable to use Wisner grant money. The original donation stated that...
WDSU
City attorney rules that Mayor Cantrell is considered an employee of the city, travel policy pertains
NEW ORLEANS — The city attorney has ruled that all elected officials, including the mayor, are deemed as city employees, and a policy of travel pertains. The policy says all employees cannot upgrade their flights to first class, even though Mayor Cantrell has admitted to doing so. If employees...
fox8live.com
NOPD Sergeant suspended after domestic violence arrest
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police Sergeant has been placed on emergency suspension after deputies arrested him in St. Tammany Parish. Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Mon., Sept. 26 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on two counts of battery of a domestic partner.
NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
fox8live.com
Treme residents decry growing homeless camp along Claiborne, business owners say patrons being harassed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City and state leaders held a community meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a growing homeless encampment underneath the I-10 overpass in Treme. The meeting was held by Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King, and was attended by a variety of city and state leaders and State Representative Royce Duplessis.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance in September 23 Homicide Investigation. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre reported on September 24, 2022, that on September 23 at around 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Neptune Drive in Darrow, Louisiana. When deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased male subject with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s side of a vehicle. Brenden Washington, 22, was identified as the victim.
WDSU
New Orleans petition to recall mayor reached 10,000 signatures
NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,000 people have signed a petition to recall the New Orleans mayor. Organizers held a news conference at City Hall Tuesday to announce that in one month, 10,000 signatures were secured to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The organizers said they are unhappy with the...
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
NOLA.com
Letters: Carjacking victim still has no justice
It has been over a year and seven months since my loving aunt, Anita Cenetta Irvin-LeViege, was killed with a high-impact rifle as she was driving in a residential community on a Sunday afternoon. Her companion dog, Chloe, was also killed in the attempted carjacking. Aunt Nita was on the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman who shot teenager dead convicted of manslaughter
A fight in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood turned fatal late one summer night in 2018, as Joann McDaniel raised a gun and fired a single shot that fractured two families. The bullet struck 17-year-old Tajana Williams in the forehead, forever ripping the high school valedictorian from her parents and siblings and separating McDaniel, a single parent, from her two children for almost two years, until she bonded out of jail.
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
