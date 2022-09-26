ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, VA

Inside Nova

D.C. woman charged in robbery of hair extensions from Woodbridge store

A D.C. woman wanted in connection with a robbery of hair extensions at a Woodbridge beauty store this summer was arrested Sept. 28. Samiya Damiyon Neal, 24, is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny, and assault and battery, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

VIDEO: Fairfax County Police searching for ATM robbery suspects

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects wanted for multiple ATM robberies. Two men forced entry into the Exxon gas station located at 5211 Ox Road in the West Springfield area on July 19 at 4:06 a.m. Police say they used a dolly, loaded an ATM machine onto the van and left in an unknown direction.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody

Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
STRASBURG, VA
Prince William
staffordsheriff.com

Drugs Discovered During DUI

Stafford Hospital is a place to administer drugs, not deal them. An intoxicated Stafford man learned that the hard way. On September 27th, at approximately 1:00 a.m. Deputies K.L. Steffenhagen and J.K. Griffith responded to Stafford Hospital at 101 Hospital Center Boulevard for a visitor attempting to distribute possible controlled substances to a patient. When deputies arrived on scene, Charlie Dotson, 65, advised them that he struck another vehicle moments ago. Dotson was unsteady on his feet, admitted to taking a controlled substance, as well as, was parked in a handicap space without a valid handicap pass.
STAFFORD, VA
DC News Now

Two people in custody following shooting at Union Station

UPDATE 11:56 p.m. — Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Union Station. An Amtrak spokesperson told DC News Now that one person suffered a minor foot injury in the attack. They believe the attack took place inside the West Hall, where some restaurants are located. “It’s really sad. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Man injured in Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

Three Culpeper residents charged with unemployment compensation fraud

Three Culpeper residents were indicted Friday by the Commonwealth of Virginia Attorney General's office with seven total charges of unemployment compensation fraud. Susan Banks was charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense, one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny and and one count of misdemeanor computer fraud.
CULPEPER, VA

