Stafford Hospital is a place to administer drugs, not deal them. An intoxicated Stafford man learned that the hard way. On September 27th, at approximately 1:00 a.m. Deputies K.L. Steffenhagen and J.K. Griffith responded to Stafford Hospital at 101 Hospital Center Boulevard for a visitor attempting to distribute possible controlled substances to a patient. When deputies arrived on scene, Charlie Dotson, 65, advised them that he struck another vehicle moments ago. Dotson was unsteady on his feet, admitted to taking a controlled substance, as well as, was parked in a handicap space without a valid handicap pass.

STAFFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO