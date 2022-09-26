Read full article on original website
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Civil War graffiti saying "Yanks caught hell" is the oldest graffiti found in this rare 1850s houseAnita DurairajBrandy Station, VA
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Police: Man fails to steal car after taking wrong keys in Fredericksburg
Fredericksburg Police have arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to steal a car in a Five Guys parking lot.
57-year-old man attempts movie scene getaway in Stafford County
The Hyundai Sonata Pandolfi reportedly crashedCourtesy of Stafford Sheriff's Office. A 57-year-old man in Stafford County attempted a getaway from a movie and hit a snag—literally.
D.C. woman charged in robbery of hair extensions from Woodbridge store
A D.C. woman wanted in connection with a robbery of hair extensions at a Woodbridge beauty store this summer was arrested Sept. 28. Samiya Damiyon Neal, 24, is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, grand larceny, and assault and battery, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
High-ranking MS-13 member sentenced to life in prison
According to the United State Department of Justice, as the First Word, or leader, of the MS-13 clique Guanacos Lil Cycos Salvatruchas, 33-year-old Andy Tovar ordered the murders of two people and the attempted murder of a third person in northern Virginia between 2017 and 2019.
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Fairfax County Police searching for ATM robbery suspects
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects wanted for multiple ATM robberies. Two men forced entry into the Exxon gas station located at 5211 Ox Road in the West Springfield area on July 19 at 4:06 a.m. Police say they used a dolly, loaded an ATM machine onto the van and left in an unknown direction.
Maryland Man Working IT For Fairfax County Busted For Elaborate Embezzlement Scheme, Police Say
A Maryland man who worked in the IT department for Fairfax County in Virginia is facing charges for an elaborate embezzlement scheme that saw him walk away with more than 150 Wi-Fi routers, authorities announced. Kevin Jefferson, 43, was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department following a two-week investigation...
WHSV
Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody
Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
WRIC TV
Armed man shot by off-duty federal agent in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was walking along a road in Prince William and pointing a gun at passing drivers was shot by an off-duty federal agent who confronted him. According to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department, on the...
Police: Man stole Mercedes from dealership at gunpoint
An employee of the dealership told police a man came into the dealership and asked to see a 2016 Mercedes C-Class. While the man was in the car, he took out a firearm and stole it, police said.
Two people from Richmond killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Two people from Richmond were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday.
Morning Of Mayhem In Charles County Ends With Serial Robber In Custody, Sheriff Says
It took an army to track down a wanted man who allegedly robbed several businesses in Maryland. David Alston Gantt, 37, is facing multiple charges after being tracked down by officers and a K9 unit in Charles County following an alleged assault incident in his hometown of Waldorf, authorities announced.
2 killed, 2 injured in three-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Spotsylvania
Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in its investigation into a three-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured two others.
Police searching for Woodbridge home invader who injured man, stole money
Police are searching for a home invader who assaulted a Woodbridge man in his home before taking his money on Saturday.
staffordsheriff.com
Drugs Discovered During DUI
Stafford Hospital is a place to administer drugs, not deal them. An intoxicated Stafford man learned that the hard way. On September 27th, at approximately 1:00 a.m. Deputies K.L. Steffenhagen and J.K. Griffith responded to Stafford Hospital at 101 Hospital Center Boulevard for a visitor attempting to distribute possible controlled substances to a patient. When deputies arrived on scene, Charlie Dotson, 65, advised them that he struck another vehicle moments ago. Dotson was unsteady on his feet, admitted to taking a controlled substance, as well as, was parked in a handicap space without a valid handicap pass.
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
parentherald.com
Virginia Teen Issues Heartbreaking Apology to Mom After Wrecking Her Vehicle
A Fairfax County, Virginia, teenager wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mother on GoFundMe after he wrecked her vehicle in an accident, leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings made a plea to anyone who would read his letter that he needed help to get his mom, Kimberly Marshall,...
Two people in custody following shooting at Union Station
UPDATE 11:56 p.m. — Two people are in custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday afternoon at Union Station. An Amtrak spokesperson told DC News Now that one person suffered a minor foot injury in the attack. They believe the attack took place inside the West Hall, where some restaurants are located. “It’s really sad. […]
Police investigating shooting at Woodbridge apartment complex that left one injured
Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday that left one person injured.
Man injured in Woodbridge shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
Inside Nova
Three Culpeper residents charged with unemployment compensation fraud
Three Culpeper residents were indicted Friday by the Commonwealth of Virginia Attorney General's office with seven total charges of unemployment compensation fraud. Susan Banks was charged with one count of felony obtaining money by false pretense, one count of felony conspiracy to commit larceny and and one count of misdemeanor computer fraud.
