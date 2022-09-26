ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist

Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC

Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict

Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
BBC

Molly Russell inquest: Father makes social media plea

The father of 14-year-old Molly Russell has called for urgent changes to make children safer online after an inquest found social media content contributed "more than minimally" to her death. Coroner Andrew Walker concluded Molly, from Harrow, died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects...
BBC

Ex-Sinn Féin councillor admits facilitating murder

A former Sinn Féin councillor has admitted facilitating the murder of a man in the Republic of Ireland in 2016. David Byrne, who was 33, was shot dead at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin during a boxing weigh-in. Jonathan Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road in Dublin, pleaded guilty...
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Pipeline sabotage suspected and the battle for Kherson

Mystery surrounds what exactly caused explosions and leaks at key pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The EU suspects sabotage, with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen promising the "strongest possible response" if the attack is proven to be deliberate. The leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream...
