BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Putin claims parts of Ukraine and horror as rocket strike kills dozens
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced that four areas of Ukraine were now "forever" Russian territory, after referendums in the areas which have been deemed a "sham" by Ukraine and its allies. In an angry speech in Moscow filled with accusations against the West, he claimed that people in Russian-held Donetsk,...
BBC
Harjot Kaur Bhamra: Bihar IAS officer mocks schoolgirl's sanitary pad request
A female civil servant's response to a schoolgirl's request for free sanitary pads has sparked backlash in India. The teenager made the request at a workshop organised with Unicef in the eastern state of Bihar. The official responded by saying the girl would soon expect the government to provide free...
BBC
Prince William makes online safety plea after Molly Russell verdict
Prince William says online safety for young people should be "a prerequisite, not an afterthought" after an inquest into 14-year-old Molly Russell's death. A coroner concluded that the teenager from London died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects of online content. Molly's father Ian...
BBC
Molly Russell inquest: Father makes social media plea
The father of 14-year-old Molly Russell has called for urgent changes to make children safer online after an inquest found social media content contributed "more than minimally" to her death. Coroner Andrew Walker concluded Molly, from Harrow, died from an act of self-harm while suffering depression and the negative effects...
U.K.・
BBC
Ex-Sinn Féin councillor admits facilitating murder
A former Sinn Féin councillor has admitted facilitating the murder of a man in the Republic of Ireland in 2016. David Byrne, who was 33, was shot dead at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin during a boxing weigh-in. Jonathan Dowdall, 44, of Navan Road in Dublin, pleaded guilty...
BBC
The Real Story - What should we make of Russia’s nuclear threats? - BBC Sounds
The Real Story - What should we make of Russia’s nuclear threats? - BBC Sounds.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Pipeline sabotage suspected and the battle for Kherson
Mystery surrounds what exactly caused explosions and leaks at key pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The EU suspects sabotage, with European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen promising the "strongest possible response" if the attack is proven to be deliberate. The leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream...
NFL・
