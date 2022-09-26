Knox Community Middle School 8th graders had an exciting and informative career class visit to Kankakee Valley REMC on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. They learned electrical safety from our High Voltage demo, watched expertise pole climbing skills from one of our apprentice lineman, and experienced firsthand the tools necessary to work safely in the field as a lineman. They also learned about solar energy and saw the inner-workings of our electric vehicle, the Chevy Bolt.

EDUCATION ・ 12 HOURS AGO