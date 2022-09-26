Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Man shot in back Friday morning in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a male arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 5 a.m. after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back. Police later said his wound...
15-year-old shot on B Avenue in Norfolk
Police are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old boy in Norfolk on Wednesday evening.
2 men arrested on drug, gun charges in Norfolk
Police have charged 27-year-old Kanyia Anderson Jr. and 27-year-old Arkeem Lyons with several drug-related felonies, including possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with the intent to distribute, conspiracy and maintaining a common nuisance.
Driver injured after Dodge Durango shot multiple times while driving on I-95, Virginia State Police investigating
The driver of a 2019 Dodge Durango was traveling on I-95 around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night when it was shot multiple times from an unknown vehicle. The car was hit several times, and the driver of the car, a 37-year-old man from Petersburg, was hit in the legs.
Teenager shot on B Avenue in Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy hut on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call to respond to the 700 block of B Avenue right before 10 p.m. That's in the Olde Huntersville...
Man found guilty of conspiring to kill ODU student arrested after on the run
Norfolk Police have arrested the man they were searching for that was found guilty of conspiring to kill an ODU student in 2011.
Man who failed to appear on felony charges in ODU student’s killing arrested after 15 days on the run
A man convicted in the killing of an ODU student back in 2011 has finally been arrested after failing to appear in court.
Police investigating Love Mart burglary on Briarfield Rd in Hampton
Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a convenience store in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
7 pounds of marijuana, 5 guns, fentanyl pills and over $3,000 seized by police in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested two men after conducting a search warrant at an apartment in the 300 block of Harbor Pointe Circle Thursday, according to the Norfolk Police Department. During the search, investigators found five guns, seven pounds of marijuana, fentanyl pills and over $3,000, the department...
newsoforange.com
Family finds earring at truck crash site; believe it was worn by missing Va. woman
In a Facebook video posted this afternoon by members of Alyssa Taylor’s family, a single earring is shown being pulled from a storm drain just feet from the site where a tractor trailer struck a bridge abutment Sept. 14 on I-85 in Hillsborough. Krista Taylor, Alyssa’s mother, and Shelly...
‘This is your lucky day’: Customer fires into air following altercation with Virginia Beach waitress
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man they say threatened a server in Virginia Beach. The incident occurred on Sept. 22 at a business in the 1800 block of Laskin Road. According to police, the victim was waiting tables when one of her customers became unhappy that they could not […]
Second man wanted in Portsmouth quadruple homicide turns himself in
The second suspect wanted by Portsmouth Police after a quadruple homicide in early June has been taken into custody.
4th man arrested in connection with Labor Day weekend shooting at VB Oceanfront
Chesapeake police arrested David Evans and charged him with shooting at an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Hampton gang member sentenced 27 months for pandemic employment fraud
Court documents show that 27-year-old Demichael J. Peeples submitted false unemployment claims for both himself and on behalf of others with the Commonwealth of Virginia and the State of California.
One dead following fatal DUI crash in York County
According to State Police, Oriana Road is currently shut down as they investigate a fatal single-vehicle crash.
Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw trash in his yard
A Norfolk neighborhood is on edge after a homeowner was shot at while confronting a group of people who threw trash in his yard.
Pair of fatal crashes investigated on the peninsula
HAMPTON, Va. — At least two crashes in Hampton Roads on Wednesday evening have resulted in deaths, police said. The first fatal crash was reported around 6:35 p.m. on Oriana Road in York County. Virginia State Police said it was a single-vehicle accident with two people inside. According to...
Docs show new details in Portsmouth infant's murder case
As the trial for a Portsmouth father charged with infant son's death starts, court documents reveal parents were expecting another child while out on bond.
Mom hopes Virginia’s new Violent Crime Task Force helps ‘stop crisis’
“Once we lose our kids to this street violence, we have pictures of our kids everywhere. He loved his friends to his family. He was very loyal and dedicated.”
Man arrested in Newport News in connection to two Portsmouth robberies
On Monday, D’Juan Jones Jr., of Portsmouth, was arrested in Newport News. Police say he has been charged in connection to two robberies that occurred in Portsmouth
