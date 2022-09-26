ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Man shot in back Friday morning in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a man walked into a local hospital following a shooting Friday morning. Dispatchers said they were notified of a male arriving at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 5 a.m. after sustaining a gunshot wound to the back. Police later said his wound...
WAVY News 10

2 men arrested on drug, gun charges in Norfolk

Police have charged 27-year-old Kanyia Anderson Jr. and 27-year-old Arkeem Lyons with several drug-related felonies, including possession with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with the intent to distribute, conspiracy and maintaining a common nuisance.
13News Now

Teenager shot on B Avenue in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy hut on Wednesday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, officers got the call to respond to the 700 block of B Avenue right before 10 p.m. That's in the Olde Huntersville...
13News Now

Pair of fatal crashes investigated on the peninsula

HAMPTON, Va. — At least two crashes in Hampton Roads on Wednesday evening have resulted in deaths, police said. The first fatal crash was reported around 6:35 p.m. on Oriana Road in York County. Virginia State Police said it was a single-vehicle accident with two people inside. According to...
HAMPTON, VA

