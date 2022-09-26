FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick’s caginess about Mac Jones’ injury status might not have been as much gamesmanship as people initially assumed. The Patriots’ second-year quarterback, who left last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens in considerable pain, was at the portion of practice viewable to the media Friday. It was his first time there this week. While that doesn’t make him certain or even likely to play Sunday at Green Bay against the Packers, it’s a step in the right direction. He didn’t participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO