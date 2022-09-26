ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Is Thursday Night Football on TV? How to watch Dolphins vs. Bengals on Amazon

The AFC’s only undefeated team will look to keep their momentum rolling on Thursday Night Football. Tua Tagovailoa and the 3-0 Dolphins will travel to Cincinnati and take on Joe Burrow and the reigning AFC Champion Bengals. They’ve been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. Once again Thursday Night Football will be exclusively on Amazon Prime. Here’s how you can tune in:
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL Picks: Can Patriots cover 10-point spread at Packers?

The Patriots haven’t been massive underdogs very often in the Bill Belichick era. In fact, according to ESPN, Sunday is just the fifth time in the last 21 seasons that the Patriots have been underdogs by 10 or more points. Interestingly, the Patriots are not only 4-1 against the...
NFL
NFL Week 4 best bets

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL enters Sunday’s Week 4 slate, Miami has been knocked out of the undefeated ranks, which means Philadelphia remains the league’s...
NFL
Mac Jones injury: Patriots QB present at practice Friday

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick’s caginess about Mac Jones’ injury status might not have been as much gamesmanship as people initially assumed. The Patriots’ second-year quarterback, who left last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens in considerable pain, was at the portion of practice viewable to the media Friday. It was his first time there this week. While that doesn’t make him certain or even likely to play Sunday at Green Bay against the Packers, it’s a step in the right direction. He didn’t participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
After Tua Tagovailoa injury, concussion expert rips Dolphins, NFL

Chris Nowinski was adamant before the game even started that Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t play. In last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins quarterback was removed for what looked like a head injury when his head bounced off the grass. He got up but then stumbled down again, but but later returned to the game after clearing NFL concussion protocol. The NFLPA has asked for an investigation and review of the concussion protocols.
NFL
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

