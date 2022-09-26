Read full article on original website
This Caesars Sportsbook promo code goes all-in for Dolphins-Bengals
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins are kicking off NFL Week 4 tonight and the best way to bet on the games is...
Raiders' McDaniels looks for balance with rushing game
The Las Vegas Raiders have rushed the ball 53 times, or 29.1% of their 182 offensive plays
Is Thursday Night Football on TV? How to watch Dolphins vs. Bengals on Amazon
The AFC’s only undefeated team will look to keep their momentum rolling on Thursday Night Football. Tua Tagovailoa and the 3-0 Dolphins will travel to Cincinnati and take on Joe Burrow and the reigning AFC Champion Bengals. They’ve been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. Once again Thursday Night Football will be exclusively on Amazon Prime. Here’s how you can tune in:
NFL Picks: Can Patriots cover 10-point spread at Packers?
The Patriots haven’t been massive underdogs very often in the Bill Belichick era. In fact, according to ESPN, Sunday is just the fifth time in the last 21 seasons that the Patriots have been underdogs by 10 or more points. Interestingly, the Patriots are not only 4-1 against the...
NFL Week 4 best bets
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As the NFL enters Sunday’s Week 4 slate, Miami has been knocked out of the undefeated ranks, which means Philadelphia remains the league’s...
Patriots bring in Randy Moss’ son, TE Thaddeus Moss, for free agent workout (report)
The New England Patriots had a familiar name in the building Monday for a free agent workout: Moss. In this case, that refers to tight end Thaddeus Moss, the son of Patriots legend Randy Moss. The younger Moss was one of a number of players reportedly in Foxborough on Monday for free agent workouts.
Dennis Eckersley gives Will Middlebrooks touching advice on how to call Red Sox games for NESN
The last couple of days have represented something of a passing of the torch in the NESN broadcast booth. Alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien, Will Middlebrooks has made his booth debut while Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley begins his final stretch of games before retiring at the end of the season.
Aaron Rodgers’ Book Club list includes Tom Brady’s favorite self-help book
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a man of many pursuits outside of football. This has ranged from guest-hosting “Jeopardy!” to participating in a “Panchakarma cleanse,” which includes eating ghee for three days. Rodgers is also a proponent of getting people to read, as evidenced...
Mac Jones injury: Patriots QB present at practice Friday
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick’s caginess about Mac Jones’ injury status might not have been as much gamesmanship as people initially assumed. The Patriots’ second-year quarterback, who left last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens in considerable pain, was at the portion of practice viewable to the media Friday. It was his first time there this week. While that doesn’t make him certain or even likely to play Sunday at Green Bay against the Packers, it’s a step in the right direction. He didn’t participate in practice on either Wednesday or Thursday.
Bill Belichick channels ‘We’re onto Cincinnati,’ shuts down Mac Jones questions
Bill Belichick described New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones as “day-to-day” as he works his way back from an ankle injury. Then he said it again, and again, and again as questions kept coming. He ended up using it 12 times during the course of his Wednesday press conference.
After Tua Tagovailoa injury, concussion expert rips Dolphins, NFL
Chris Nowinski was adamant before the game even started that Tua Tagovailoa shouldn’t play. In last week’s win over the Buffalo Bills, the Dolphins quarterback was removed for what looked like a head injury when his head bounced off the grass. He got up but then stumbled down again, but but later returned to the game after clearing NFL concussion protocol. The NFLPA has asked for an investigation and review of the concussion protocols.
Ex-Broncos OL Tyler Polumbus has crazy Josh McDaniels thread from time in Denver
When Josh McDaniels was a head coach in Denver, not everybody enjoyed the experience. It’s safe to say offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus was among them. The Colorado native made his hometown Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2008 and dressed in all 16 games as a rookie. A year later, McDaniels took over, and Polumbus wasn’t a fan of his new coach’s tactics.
