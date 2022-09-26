Read full article on original website
Marilyn Swatzell
4d ago
So sad but nobody is forced to attend. Unfortunately those who just wish to enjoy the park that day might need to stay home rather than be offended.
Reply(1)
10
Related
WBBJ
6th Annual Jacob Barker Music Festival underway in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual music festival kicks off in the Hub City. The 6th Annual Jacob Barker Music Festival is being held Friday and Saturday. This event will feature 20 different bands that will play at The Amp in downtown Jackson. Along with the bands, there will be...
WBBJ
Rifa hosts 17th annual Canstruction fundraiser
JACKSON, Tenn.– Regional Interfaith Association, also known as RIFA, held its 17th annual Canstruction fundraiser Thursday. “Teams have participated and they built out structures on Tuesday, there were judges on Wednesday, and tonight is our big awards night. We’ll reveal to the community who has the best of show, who has built the best structure,” says assistant director of RIFA, Shaun Powers.
WBBJ
Local utility companies assisting with power restoration in FL following Hurricane Ian
JACKSON, Tenn.–Members of Jackson Energy Authority were sent to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian. Wednesday, a crew of six linemen and four trucks were headed to Florida to help. It’s unknown how long they’ll be there, because the time will depend on the damage. They’ll...
Chester County Independent
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Mifflin Day will be Oct. 1. Come enjoy all you can eat stew and live music. Stew will be available for purchase for $20 a gallon; please bring a container. The Chester County Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Senior Center. The evening speaker will be John Talbot, and the topic to be announced. This is your place if you are interested in history and good company. All are welcome.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Workforce preparations discussed as Blue Oval project breaks ground
JACKSON, Tenn. — Wednesday morning, a panel of workforce development professionals met to discuss plans and needs from the community for the upcoming Blue Oval project. “I would say the number one thing we’re looking at right now is labor force participation, that is on everyone’s radar at the moment,” said Kristie Bennett, Lead Regional Director for West TN, Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
WBBJ
Jackson Theatre Guild presents ‘Oscar and Felix’ this week
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Theatre Guild hosted a preview of its upcoming performance “Oscar and Felix,” by Neil Simon. The play will officially be held starting Thursday, September 29 through October 2. It will be held at the The Ned in downtown Jackson. The cast and...
WBBJ
‘Halloween in Haywood’ coming to downtown Brownsville Saturday
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local town prepares for a Halloween festival this weekend. Spooky season has approached once again, and Brownsville is kicking it off with “Halloween in Haywood.”. The festival goes from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be food vendors, lots of games, a hayride,...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Attorney Updates Progress With Insurance and Ambulance Provider
Progress has been made in Obion County involving health insurance issues involving the local Baptist Ambulance Service. County Attorney Steve Conley gave an update to the County Commission, pertaining to the issue of those covered by Blue Cross-Blue Shield. (AUDIO) Conley also explained another agreement pertaining to the insurance by...
RELATED PEOPLE
WBBJ
Nonprofit providing free dental services in Henderson this weekend
HENDERSON, Tenn. — One student at Freed-Hardeman University helped organize free dental health through a well known nonprofit, after previously interning for them. Remote Area Medical (RAM) came to Henderson and provided free dental services, starting early Friday morning. Some patients got to the location starting at 7 p.m....
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/29/22 – 09/30/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/29/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/30/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Senior Carnival at The Lift connects community to health resources
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Lift Wellness Center held their annual Senior Carnival Thursday. The Senior Carnival is a wellness event that invites vendors to come to the lift and set up booths. Senior citizens were invited to come tour these booths, play games, get educated about their healthcare, and...
Lexington Progress
Broadband Service Will Open New Doors for Henderson, Decatur Counties
The recent announcement of a $27.49 million grant for broadband to be built by the Lexington Electric System has not only excited Lexington and Henderson County, but also neighboring Decatur County. LES will be providing broadband service to 17,851 residential customers and that will include those in Decatur County. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBBJ
Tennessee National Guard to aid with recovery efforts in FL following Hurricane Ian
JACKSON, Tenn.–The Volunteer State once again proves why it has that nickname. The Tennessee National Guard has been requested by the state of Florida. The National Guard convoy was spotted Thursday driving through Jackson around 1 p.m. The convoy consisted of various units from all over Tennessee. These units...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park of America Announces Free Admission
Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will once again receive free admission to Discovery Park of America throughout the month of January 2023. The museum and heritage park, located in Union City, Tennessee, will also be offering adult admission for just $10 in January.
WBBJ
Local nonprofit invites community to drive up, fill up on food essentials for Fall break
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit gives back to help local families in need. “All Things Family, Inc.” held a free “Fall Break Fill-up”, Monday evening. The organization invited the community to come and receive cereal boxes at Destiny Church, on Wallace Road, in west Jackson.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Council Members Questioned About Personal Memorials at Cemeteries
Union City Council members have agreed to exam their current Ordinance pertaining to memorials placed at their cemeteries. The decision came following the appearance of Darrius Boykin, of Union City, who was recently requested to remove a memorial at East View Cemetery. According to the city Ordinance, the hand placed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chester County Independent
Chester County Board of Education votes to move ahead with process
The Chester County School Board met in regular session Thursday, September 22. All members were present, with Becky Hutcherson attending the meeting virtually. The meeting was held at East Chester Elementary, where students presented a “Leader in Me” program, outlining Seven Habits of Happy Kids. Clay Rogers was...
radionwtn.com
Mobile Food Pantry At First Baptist Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–Free groceries will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the First Baptist Church parking lot in Paris on Saturday, October 1. The church is partnering with Second Harvest of Middle Tennessee to provide the mobile food pantry for the community. Everyone is welcome. The distribution begins...
WBBJ
Bobby (Pops) G. Pepper Sr.
Bobby (Pops) G. Pepper Sr. was born on January 14, 1940 in Fayette County, TN to Jessie Pepper and Martha Phillips. He passed away on September 23, 2022 in Midwest City. A gathering of family and friends of Mr. Pepper will be from 9 to 10 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville. Graveside Services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Whiteville.
WBBJ
Second Chester County jail escapee captured after weeks on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. — An escapee from the Chester County jail has been arrested after more than a month on the run. The U.S. Marshals confirm 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton was arrested Monday, September 26 in Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Crayton, along with David Billings, escaped from the Chester County jail...
Comments / 10