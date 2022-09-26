Read full article on original website
Detroit News predictions: Michigan football at Iowa
Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Saturday’s Michigan-Iowa game at Kinnick Stadium (noon, Fox/950). ▶ Matt Charboneau: Something will have to give in this one as Michigan enters with the No. 1 offense in the Big Ten...
'It felt like home': How Michigan women's basketball landed its highest-ranked recruit
Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly said Olivia Olson is the first five-star recruit for Michigan women's basketball. She is the highest-ranked recruit in Michigan women's basketball history. That must've been some darn good breakfast. Olivia Olson is only 16, and is just days into her junior...
Detroit News high school picks: De La Salle, Catholic Central battle for league's top spot
The Boys Bowl will be the only high school game in town Sunday afternoon when Warren De La Salle – ranked No. 5 in The News Super 20 – plays at No. 13 Detroit Catholic Central in a showdown for first place in the Catholic League Central Division.
MSU trustees: 2021 Title IX certification was 'not standard'
A Michigan State University executive relied on verbal confirmation from a trustee that a board member reviewed staff-related sexual misconduct reports for the university's 2021 Title IX certification with the state of Michigan, which the findings of a Sept. 13 MSU audit said "circumvented the established process." The verbal confirmation,...
Metro Detroiters escape Florida as Hurricane Ian blows through
As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, Metro Detroiters also braced for impact, booking flights back home and scrambling to protect homes in Florida. At Detroit Metro Airport, dozens of flights were canceled though some were still arriving from other parts of Florida, namely Fort Lauderdale.
Eugene Driker, attorney who helped mediate Detroit bankruptcy, dies at 85
Detroit — Eugene Driker, a prominent Detroit attorney who helped to mediate the city's bankruptcy and coalesce support for the Grand Bargain that helped it to emerge from bankruptcy, has died at the age of 85. Driker died on Thursday in his Palmer Woods home, as he wished, surrounded...
Detroit starts home repair program, opens applications for second phase
The City of Detroit kicked off Friday the first phase of Renew Detroit, a $45 million program that will pay for home repairs for 2,000 low-income senior citizens and disabled Detroit residents. The first 200 roof replacements are expected to be complete this fall, officials said. The kick-off comes as...
Northern Michigan University names Plymouth native as new president
The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees has named Brock Tessman, a Plymouth native and longtime university administrator and professor with experience in Montana and Georgia, as its new president. The board voted unanimously Thursday to approve Tessman, 46, as the university's new president. Tessman, who has been the deputy...
Flooding reached the ceiling of a Grosse Pointe family's Naples condo after Hurricane Ian
Lisa Dettloff had only vacationed in her family's new north Naples condo for 10 days before it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They didn't know what to expect — but it was not storm surges of at least 9 feet flooding their entire first-floor condo, which is on the Naples coast, just 500 feet away from the beach, Dettloff said.
Detroit city officials, police reach new contract deal with pay raises
Detroit — Two of Detroit's three police unions have reached tentative agreements with the city that would give cops an immediate $10,000 annual raise, with 4% annual increases each year for the next four years. Members of the Detroit Police Officers Association and Detroit Lieutenants and Sergeants Association are...
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
$2,500 reward for tips in July 17 Detroit slaying
Crime Stoppers of Michigan has announced a $2,500 reward for tips to find suspects in a Detroit shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead. The incident was reported around 2:26 a.m. July 17 in the 12800 block of Pierson on the city's west side, the Detroit Police Department said. The...
Editorial: Our choices for state Senate from Wayne County
Wayne County voters will fill state Senate seats in newly drawn districts when they go to the polls on Nov. 8. Many of the new districts cross into Macomb and Oakland Counties. In districts that include parts of Detroit, CitizenDetroit, a good government advocacy group, has done short videos with...
Prosecutor: Detroit man used laser sight to shoot Michigan State Police trooper
Detroit — A Detroit man allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot an undercover Michigan State Police trooper three times. The suspect fired the shots from the window of a second-story apartment building, according to a Wayne County prosecutor. A Michigan State Police undercover narcotics unit...
Dining news and events: Cocktail parties, new menus and more
Wine & Dine in the D at Westin Book Cadillac Hotel: Explore gourmet food, wine, beer, spirits and more from local restaurants for a good cause. A fundraiser for Cure Multiple Myeloma Corporation and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, the evening features food from popular restaurants like SheWolf, Crispelli’s Bakery, Mootz Pizzeria, the Silver Spoon, Zao Jun and more. Hear live music from Ursula Walker and the Buddy Budson Quintet. 5 p.m. Sept. 29. $195-$295. 1114 Washington, Detroit. (248) 921-1576. Curemultiplemyeloma.org.
Tips sought on suspects who robbed 2 on Detroit's east side Saturday
Detroit − Police are asking for the public's help to find two armed suspects who robbed two other men Saturday on the city's east side. Officials said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fischer Street near Jefferson and McClellan avenues. According to a...
Michigan senators seek probe into alleged misconduct at Detroit VA hospital
Washington — Michigan’s senators are asking the inspector general of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to look into “serious” allegations of misconduct by management at Detroit's John D. Dingell VA Medical Center. U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, both Democrats, wrote this week to...
Bloomfield Hills ranch remade into sleek modern home
Tucked into a quiet corner of Bloomfield Hills, a brick clad 1961 ranch home looks fairly nondescript from the street. Flanked by mature oak trees and a harmoniously landscaped yard, the home of Brian Baumann and Gosha Baumann was built in 1961 and purchased by Brian in 2005. A two-year renovation process, undertaken with interior designer Carrie Long, reshaped the building to suit their interests.
Suspect sought in Detroit quadruple shooting
Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect accused in a shooting that left four people injured this month on the city's east side. Three men and a woman were standing near a corner at Warren and Dickerson around 3:15 a.m. Sept. 11 when a blue Chrysler 300 pulled up next to them, investigators said in a statement.
LeDuff: Make next year's show an auto festival
I went down to the auto show last week. My friend the garbage man warned me beforehand: not much action this year. On the riverfront, where the auto show was being held, the garbage cans were nearly empty. That meant people were doing other things, he informed me. It sounded...
