ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Preparing for ‘Heavyweight Fight’ vs. Browns Offense

The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will be seeking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, after three quarters worth of an offensive shootout in last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons appear poised to play a different type of game against Cleveland, who leads the NFL in rushing offense and time of possession, thus limiting the number of overall plays Atlanta will be able to run.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Illinois State
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 4 Game Against Bucs

As the Kansas City Chiefs have prepared for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, they haven't been able to do so at full health. In addition to cornerback Trent McDuffie still being on the injured reserve list, Kansas City saw multiple players miss practice on either Wednesday or Thursday. On Wednesday, the quartet of defensive lineman Mike Danna (calf), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel), defensive tackle Chris Jones (not injury related) and running back Ronald Jones (illness) were all absent. All but Jones returned to practice on Thursday, although kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) and wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) missed out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots vs. Packers Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The New England Patriots travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of their NFL schedule. The Packers enter Week 4 at 2-1 with wins over Chicago and Tampa Bay after a Week 1 loss to division rival Minnesota. New England stands at 1-2 with...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

New York Giants Week 4 Final Injury Report: Five Declared Out Ahead of Game vs. Bears

The New York Giants declared five players--defensive backs Cor'Dale Flott )calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring), receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee)--out of Sunday's game vs. Chicago. All five of those players did not practice Friday. Last week, Williams was listed as doubtful...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breshad Perriman
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Julio Jones
Raleigh News & Observer

Colts, Titans Week 4 Preview: Revenge Game on Deck with Momentum in Sight

It's time for the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) to start stacking some momentum as they welcome the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) to town on Sunday. Both teams are coming off their first wins of the season last week and are looking to use each other as a stepping stone. However, the Colts got swept by the Titans last season and have everything to play for; most importantly, pride.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury

The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Gavin Escobar, Cowboys Ex TE, Dead in Apparent Rock-Climbing Accident

One of the bodies found on a rock face in California’s San Bernardino National Forest has been identified as Gavin Escobar, the Dallas Cowboys tight end. Law enforcement officials responded to a Wednesday emergency call regarding a pair of rock climbers/hikers and on Thursday, the local coroner identified the two as Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Dolphins Make Moves Ahead of Cincinnati Game

The Miami Dolphins made it official with wide receiver River Cracraft on Thursday, announcing they had signed him to their 53-man roster. This move, which was reported Wednesday, was one of two transactions the Dolphins made ahead of their Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The other move involved tackle Larnel Coleman being elevated from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#New York Giants#The Carolina Panthers#Espn#Gm
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings vs. Saints: Previewing Week 4’s Matchup

The Saints (1-2) and Vikings (2-1) square off in London this Sunday at Tottenham Spur Stadium. New Orleans is a team desperately looking to find themselves on offense and put together a win. Their slow starts and 'shooting themselves in the foot' have been the main culprits in each of their games in this early season. Here's a preview of what we're looking for going into the game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks vs. Lions Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Seattle Seahawks travel east to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday in a game between two teams hoping to get to .500 on the season. Seattle is 1-2 with losses to San Francisco and Atlanta after the emotional season-opening win over former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Colts’ Top Run Defense Will Be Tested This Sunday vs Titans

The Indianapolis Colts have consistently had one of the best run defenses in the NFL during the Frank Reich tenure, and that trend has continued in 2022. Through three weeks, the Colts' have held opposing running backs to just 2.6 yards per carry on 88 carries. Last week, running back...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Trevor Lawrence’s Breakthrough is No Surprise to Former Clemson Teammates

PHILADELPHIA - Perhaps the best indication of just what a disaster Urban Meyer was in just 13 games as the coach in Jacksonville was the reset in public perception when it came to Trevor Lawrence. Pre-Meyer, Lawrence was the consensus best-quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Some in the league went...
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles through the first three weeks of the season have been well documented. They're 19th in the NFL in points scored and 31st in yards gained. This is happening while the team employs some extremely talented players, particularly at the skill positions. But one...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Myles Garrett ‘Grateful to Be Here’ After Monday Car Crash

View the original article to see embedded media. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for his role in a single-car crash on Monday that sent he and a female passenger to the hospital. Garrett’s 2021 Porsche swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: RB Brittain Brown

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders started the 2022 NFL season with high expectations. After a disappointing 0-3 start, the 17-game regular season is far from over. The Silver and Black return home this weekend to Allegiant Stadium. I was in the locker room for this exclusive interview with RB Brittain Brown to discuss the state of the team.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy