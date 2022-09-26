Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Look: Joe Burrow Wears Custom Suit Ahead of Thursday Night Football Matchup With Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is known for his swagger. The Bengals' quarterback had a unique look ahead of Cincinnati's Thursday night matchup against the Dolphins. Check out his custom suit in the video below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
NFL's handling of concussions questioned after Tua's injury
The NFL's handling of concussions has evolved dramatically from the days when players were given smelling salts on the bench and sent back into the game
Bills' Von Miller: Lamar Jackson 'should be the highest-paid player in the NFL'
Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is playing on the final season of his rookie contract after failing to come to terms on an extension with the team ahead of the 2022 campaign. Jackson halted contract talks once the season began, but one of his opponents this week believes the...
Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Preparing for ‘Heavyweight Fight’ vs. Browns Offense
The Atlanta Falcons (1-2) will be seeking to pick up back-to-back wins when they take on the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. However, after three quarters worth of an offensive shootout in last week's victory over the Seattle Seahawks, the Falcons appear poised to play a different type of game against Cleveland, who leads the NFL in rushing offense and time of possession, thus limiting the number of overall plays Atlanta will be able to run.
Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Week 4 Game Against Bucs
As the Kansas City Chiefs have prepared for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week, they haven't been able to do so at full health. In addition to cornerback Trent McDuffie still being on the injured reserve list, Kansas City saw multiple players miss practice on either Wednesday or Thursday. On Wednesday, the quartet of defensive lineman Mike Danna (calf), wide receiver Mecole Hardman (heel), defensive tackle Chris Jones (not injury related) and running back Ronald Jones (illness) were all absent. All but Jones returned to practice on Thursday, although kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) and wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) missed out.
Patriots vs. Packers Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The New England Patriots travel to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 of their NFL schedule. The Packers enter Week 4 at 2-1 with wins over Chicago and Tampa Bay after a Week 1 loss to division rival Minnesota. New England stands at 1-2 with...
New York Giants Week 4 Final Injury Report: Five Declared Out Ahead of Game vs. Bears
The New York Giants declared five players--defensive backs Cor'Dale Flott )calf) and Nick McCloud (hamstring), receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee)--out of Sunday's game vs. Chicago. All five of those players did not practice Friday. Last week, Williams was listed as doubtful...
Greg Rousseau Show: Can Bills DE Team With Von Miller to Control Ravens QB Lamar Jackson?
Going into this season, it seemed hard to imagine how the Buffalo Bills defense could get any more dominant. Buffalo had the NFL's No. 1 defense last season in both points per game allowed, as well as yards per game allowed. Now, the Bills are doing it once again. Buffalo...
Colts, Titans Week 4 Preview: Revenge Game on Deck with Momentum in Sight
It's time for the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) to start stacking some momentum as they welcome the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) to town on Sunday. Both teams are coming off their first wins of the season last week and are looking to use each other as a stepping stone. However, the Colts got swept by the Titans last season and have everything to play for; most importantly, pride.
Dolphins Loss Overshadowed by Tua Injury
The Miami Dolphins suffered their first loss of the season Thursday night when they dropped a 27-15 decision against the Cincinnati Bengals, but the result took a major back seat to the scary injury that knocked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game and sent him to the hospital. The...
Gavin Escobar, Cowboys Ex TE, Dead in Apparent Rock-Climbing Accident
One of the bodies found on a rock face in California’s San Bernardino National Forest has been identified as Gavin Escobar, the Dallas Cowboys tight end. Law enforcement officials responded to a Wednesday emergency call regarding a pair of rock climbers/hikers and on Thursday, the local coroner identified the two as Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33.
Dolphins Make Moves Ahead of Cincinnati Game
The Miami Dolphins made it official with wide receiver River Cracraft on Thursday, announcing they had signed him to their 53-man roster. This move, which was reported Wednesday, was one of two transactions the Dolphins made ahead of their Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. The other move involved tackle Larnel Coleman being elevated from the practice squad.
Vikings vs. Saints: Previewing Week 4’s Matchup
The Saints (1-2) and Vikings (2-1) square off in London this Sunday at Tottenham Spur Stadium. New Orleans is a team desperately looking to find themselves on offense and put together a win. Their slow starts and 'shooting themselves in the foot' have been the main culprits in each of their games in this early season. Here's a preview of what we're looking for going into the game.
Seahawks vs. Lions Week 4: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Seattle Seahawks travel east to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 4 of NFL action on Sunday in a game between two teams hoping to get to .500 on the season. Seattle is 1-2 with losses to San Francisco and Atlanta after the emotional season-opening win over former quarterback Russell Wilson and the Broncos.
Colts’ Top Run Defense Will Be Tested This Sunday vs Titans
The Indianapolis Colts have consistently had one of the best run defenses in the NFL during the Frank Reich tenure, and that trend has continued in 2022. Through three weeks, the Colts' have held opposing running backs to just 2.6 yards per carry on 88 carries. Last week, running back...
Trevor Lawrence’s Breakthrough is No Surprise to Former Clemson Teammates
PHILADELPHIA - Perhaps the best indication of just what a disaster Urban Meyer was in just 13 games as the coach in Jacksonville was the reset in public perception when it came to Trevor Lawrence. Pre-Meyer, Lawrence was the consensus best-quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Some in the league went...
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-11 with 2:50 remaining in the first half to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead over the Dolphins. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Sparks Show George Pickens How Special Steelers Offense Will Be
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive struggles through the first three weeks of the season have been well documented. They're 19th in the NFL in points scored and 31st in yards gained. This is happening while the team employs some extremely talented players, particularly at the skill positions. But one...
Myles Garrett ‘Grateful to Be Here’ After Monday Car Crash
View the original article to see embedded media. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was issued a citation for his role in a single-car crash on Monday that sent he and a female passenger to the hospital. Garrett’s 2021 Porsche swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,...
From the Las Vegas Raiders Locker Room: RB Brittain Brown
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders started the 2022 NFL season with high expectations. After a disappointing 0-3 start, the 17-game regular season is far from over. The Silver and Black return home this weekend to Allegiant Stadium. I was in the locker room for this exclusive interview with RB Brittain Brown to discuss the state of the team.
